AEP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $664.1 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.24 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.97 billion, or $5.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.72 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share.

AEP shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

