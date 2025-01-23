Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 45, Floyd County 42
Appomattox 61, Cumberland 43
Bassett 52, Dan River 37
Culpeper 87, Spotsylvania 30
Dominion 52, Loudoun County 49
E.C. Glass 64, Jefferson Forest 39
East Rockingham 63, Waynesboro 41
Fort Chiswell 48, Marion 33
Graham 57, Lebanon 34
Grayson County 53, Chilhowie 28
Heritage 75, Rock Ridge 16
J.R. Tucker def. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, forfeit
James River 58, Glenvar 21
Justice High School 51, Annandale 46
Loudoun Valley 38, Tuscarora 29
Meridian High School 43, Kettle Run 20
Potomac 68, Forest Park 66
Radford 52, Carroll County 31
Randolph-Macon Academy 40, Quantico 9
Rural Retreat 42, Patrick Henry 14
Spotswood 52, William Monroe 22
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 55
St. Margaret’s 61, Collegiate-Richmond 42
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 68, St. John Paul the Great 25
Staunton River 59, Liberty-Bedford 33
Strasburg 37, Clarke County 29
TJ-Alexandria 57, Mount Vernon 51
The Covenant School 47, Miller School 37
William Byrd 54, Northside 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Southampton, ppd.
Caroline vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.
Churchland vs. Granby, ccd.
John Handley vs. Skyline, ccd.
King’s Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ccd.
Meadowbrook vs. Deep Run, ppd.
Surry County vs. Brunswick, ppd.
Windsor vs. Greensville County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
