Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 45, Floyd County 42

Appomattox 61, Cumberland 43

Bassett 52, Dan River 37

Culpeper 87, Spotsylvania 30

Dominion 52, Loudoun County 49

E.C. Glass 64, Jefferson Forest 39

East Rockingham 63, Waynesboro 41

Fort Chiswell 48, Marion 33

Graham 57, Lebanon 34

Grayson County 53, Chilhowie 28

Heritage 75, Rock Ridge 16

J.R. Tucker def. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, forfeit

James River 58, Glenvar 21

Justice High School 51, Annandale 46

Loudoun Valley 38, Tuscarora 29

Meridian High School 43, Kettle Run 20

Potomac 68, Forest Park 66

Radford 52, Carroll County 31

Randolph-Macon Academy 40, Quantico 9

Rural Retreat 42, Patrick Henry 14

Spotswood 52, William Monroe 22

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 55

St. Margaret’s 61, Collegiate-Richmond 42

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 68, St. John Paul the Great 25

Staunton River 59, Liberty-Bedford 33

Strasburg 37, Clarke County 29

TJ-Alexandria 57, Mount Vernon 51

The Covenant School 47, Miller School 37

William Byrd 54, Northside 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Southampton, ppd.

Caroline vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.

Churchland vs. Granby, ccd.

John Handley vs. Skyline, ccd.

King’s Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ccd.

Meadowbrook vs. Deep Run, ppd.

Surry County vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Windsor vs. Greensville County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

