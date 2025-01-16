Walking Toward Better Health

Walking is one of the most accessible and effective forms of exercise. It strengthens your cardiovascular system by getting your…

Walking is one of the most accessible and effective forms of exercise. It strengthens your cardiovascular system by getting your heart pumping, enhances your functional mobility and can be done almost anywhere without any specialized equipment.

Yet most of us still sit too much and don’t walk enough. Here’s why it’s worth making an effort to walk more, and tips to incorporate more walking into your routine.

Health Benefits of Walking

Consistently walking for at least 150 minutes a week, or 30 minutes a day on five days a week, has great health benefits:

— Reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes

— Reduce cancer risk

— Lowers the risk of depression and anxiety

— Improves sleep

— Enhances physical function and increase quality of life

Every step you take contributes to these health benefits, so adding a few extra steps throughout the day can lead to positive changes in your body and life.

Even if you’re already hitting the gym or engaging in other regular workouts, meeting the physical activity guidelines through walking can provide additional health benefits. Walking can prevent one in 10 premature deaths, one in eight cases of breast cancer, one in 12 cases of diabetes, and one in 15 cases of heart disease. Plus, these benefits apply to all age groups, and many positive effects can be felt immediately.

The good news is that even just five minutes of movement each hour can help counter the risks associated with physical inactivity.

Walking 10,000 Steps: Too Much or Too Little?

You might’ve heard that trying to walk 10,000 steps per day is a good goal, but what’s the truth behind this guidance? If you have a fitness tracker like a smart watch or fitness tracking ring, you might be able to easily see how many steps you walk per day. About 2,000 steps will take you a full mile, meaning that those 10,000 steps per day would mean you’re walking around 5 miles per day.

Depending on how many steps per day you’re walking now, this could be a good goal to reach for. Most people are only walking a couple thousand steps per day, so set your goals accordingly. Start with your baseline, or how many steps you’re walking on a daily basis today, and aim to increase that by 20% per week. An easy way to calculate that is to multiple your average number of steps this week by 1.2. So, if you started at an average of 5,000 steps per day, aim for 6,000 steps next week and 7,200 steps the week after that.

10 Ways to Walk More Every Day

Here are 10 simple strategies to help you get started:

1. Keep walking shoes handy. Keep a pair of walking shoes in your car or at work. If you need a break from the office or arrive early to an appointment, take a quick 10-minute stroll. In addition to helping you reach your step goals, you’ll enjoy some rejuvenating “me time.”

2. Walk with a friend or family member. Burn calories and strengthen your relationships by inviting a friend, spouse or coworker to walk with you. A midday stroll with a colleague can boost both creativity and productivity, and walking with a loved one is a great way to connect while getting some extra steps in.

3. Move during your child’s activities. Instead of sitting in the waiting area or on the bleachers during your child’s activities, take a walk around the field, gym or neighborhood. You’ll stay active while setting a healthy example.

4. Use a wearable activity tracker. Activity trackers, from basic pedometers to high-tech devices like a Fitbit or Apple Watch, can motivate you to move more. Start by tracking your usual steps, then set achievable goals to increase that number over time. While 10,000 steps per day is a popular long-term target, research shows that reaching even 7,000 steps can reduce the risk of coronary artery disease and lower mortality rates.

5. Take the scenic route. In both your home and work environments, make small adjustments to incorporate more walking. Walk to a restroom farther from your desk, take the long way to the breakroom or a colleague’s office, or loop around the block before getting your mail.

6. Park once and walk. When running errands, park in a central location and walk to each store instead of driving. If your bags get heavy, simply drop them off in the car before continuing. Not only will you get more steps in, but you’ll also save on gas.

7. Walk part of your commute. Consider using a “park and ride” location a little distance from work, then walk the rest of the way. Or, if you take public transportation, get off a stop early and walk the remainder. Starting the day with a brisk walk can boost your energy and mood.

8. Explore new routes. Varying your walking routes can keep things interesting. Start your walk from different locations, such as a friend’s house, the grocery store, or the office, and take different directions than usual. You might even discover new sights and enjoy a fresh perspective.

9. Make meetings mobile. When possible, hold work meetings on the move. Face-to-face conversations reduce misinterpretations and strengthen professional relationships. If you’re on a long phone call, walk around the office with a headset. Walking “phone dates” with friends or family in the evenings can add accountability and improve social connections.

10. Start a walking challenge. Encourage friends or colleagues to walk more with a fun walking challenge. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Use a free app to track steps, miles or minutes, either individually or in teams. The friendly competition will keep everyone motivated, and the winners will enjoy bragging rights.

Experts agree that any amount of walking, even in small bursts, benefits your health. Just like loose change, every step adds up at the end of the day. So, what are you waiting for? Step up your walking routine and enjoy the journey to better health.

