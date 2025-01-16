Questions to Ask Your Doctor at Your Postpartum Checkup

Although taking care of your baby while trying to recover from childbirth can be overwhelming, it’s important to schedule your…

Although taking care of your baby while trying to recover from childbirth can be overwhelming, it’s important to schedule your postpartum checkup.

“New moms get busy with life, and if they’re feeling well, they don’t always appreciate the value of this visit,” says Dr. Melissa Dennis, chief medical officer at Partum Health, a startup that provides interdisciplinary pregnancy and postpartum care.

Typically, postpartum visits are scheduled four to six weeks after a vaginal delivery and two weeks after a cesarean section. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also recommends follow-ups as needed after the initial visit, followed by a final postpartum checkup at 12 weeks. This visit frequency helps to cover the various issues that may come up in the postpartum period.

The postpartum checkup timeline may vary depending on your health and pregnancy. You should contact your OB-GYN‘s office to be seen sooner if you have:

— Cardiology, pulmonary or neurology issues

— Fever

— Heavy vaginal bleeding

— Preeclampsia

— Shortness of breath

— Thoughts of hurting yourself or your baby

Questions to Ask During Your Postpartum Checkup

A great way to prepare for your postpartum checkup is to bring a list of written questions you’d like to ask.

“Know that no question is silly and there is no expectation that ‘you should know this,'” says Dr. Tamika C. Auguste, chair of women’s and infants’ services at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and a professor at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Questions about physical changes:

— Is my vaginal bleeding normal?

— What do I need to know about pelvic organ prolapse?

— For how long will I experience urinary incontinence?

— How do I know if I’m completely healed from vaginal swelling and discomfort?

First, it’s normal to expect some bleeding within the first four or five weeks after you have a baby, whether you’ve had a C-section or a vaginal birth. This bleeding occurs as the uterus returns to its normal size.

Some women also experience pelvic organ prolapse, when one of your pelvic organs — your bladder, bowel or uterus — shifts to the vagina. It’s caused by damage to the pelvic floor

. Symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse include a heavy feeling in the pelvic region, urinary problems and constipation. Depending on the severity, you may not need any treatment. Or, you may get referred to a pelvic floor physical therapist or get fitted for a pessary, a device placed in the vagina to hold the organs in place.

Both fecal and urinary incontinence are common after C-section or vaginal delivery and may last up to three months. If you still have symptoms beyond then (or even before), your OB-GYN can refer you to a pelvic floor physical therapist. Although Kegel exercises are famously useful for pelvic health, you also want to make sure you’re fully healed before you start to use them.

With all of the changes your body goes through after childbirth, one question you may have is about your vaginal swelling and discomfort. Generally, that will take six weeks to heal. You’ll know you’re healed when your swelling has gone down, you’re no longer bleeding, and you don’t have any more pain during sex or when you pee.

Questions about sleep:

— Will I ever get more sleep?

— Is my baby sleeping enough or too much?

— Do you have any suggestions for feeling more well-rested?

“I know it feels like this period will last forever, but I promise it will not,” Dennis says. “As soon as a few weeks from now, your baby might gift you four to five hours of sleep in a row. By six months old, most babies sleep for much longer stretches.”

Feel free to ask about your own sleep health and habits. A doctor may suggest certain tips to help you fall asleep faster or stay asleep when you can.

Questions about diet and weight:

— When will I get back to my pre-baby weight?

— What should I be eating during this time? Anything I should avoid eating?

For most new moms, it will take about a year to lose baby weight.

“Make sure you don’t fall prey to the false expectations you see on social media,” Dennis cautions. “Avoid restrictive diets, and be kind to yourself.”

Questions about emotions:

— Why am I feeling sad or anxious?

— What can I do about how I’m feeling, and where can I turn for help?

— Is my brain fog normal?

These feelings may surprise new moms as they’re often overjoyed by their family’s new arrival. However, “baby blues,” characterized by crying, sadness and anxiety, are experienced by most new moms. One in seven new parents will also experience postpartum depression, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“This does not make you a bad parent or mean that you don’t love your child. The way your brain is reacting to your sudden hormonal changes and sleep deprivation is out of your control,” Dennis says.

Discuss with your OB-GYN some steps that may help, including exercise, therapy, support groups or medication.

Auguste says you should also let your OB-GYN know if you’re having any suicidal thoughts or if you feel as if you want to hurt your baby.

Questions about breastfeeding:

— Am I feeding my baby often enough?

— Is my baby latching properly?

— What are the signs of mastitis?

— What can I do about pain or soreness while breastfeeding?

For new moms who are breastfeeding, questions related to nursing often are a big part of the postpartum checkup, Auguste says. Your OB-GYN should listen and help address some of your questions, whether they relate to feeding frequency, milk production, symptoms of mastitis (a breast infection causing inflammation of the breast tissue) or other related topics.

Questions about self-care:

— How can I set aside more time for myself?

— When can I exercise again?

Questions from new moms about setting aside time for themselves aren’t asked enough, says Dr. Kecia Gaither, a double board-certified OB-GYN and maternal fetal medicine provider and director of perinatal services/maternal fetal medicine at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx, New York. Yet it’s something she’d love for new moms to ask more often. Although it may be hard to part with your new baby in those early weeks and months, it’s crucial to carve out some time for yourself, be it with the help of a partner, family member, caregiver

or friend.

When it comes to exercise, “if you’re feeling well, you can start easing into exercise now,” Dennis says.

Start slowly and gradually do more. Your body has been through a lot, so listen to it and change your routine as needed. If exercise makes you feel uncomfortable, let your OB-GYN know so they can help you come up with a modified plan for working out.

Questions about intimacy:

— Will sex hurt?

— How can I safely and comfortably experience intimacy again?

— What advice can you give me about future pregnancies?

It’s possible that sex will feel different after you have a baby, but it shouldn’t be uncomfortable. Use lubrication geared for sexual activity to help minimize discomfort, which also can help with any vaginal dryness. If you find that sex is still uncomfortable, let your OB-GYN know. They can recommend strategies like pelvic floor physical therapy or estrogen treatment to the vaginal area, Dennis says.

Questions about next steps:

— When should I schedule a follow-up visit?

— What symptoms would warrant a visit to the ER?

Postpartum care covers the first few weeks after childbirth. However, your body will continue to go through changes in the months after you have a baby. When you have your final postpartum visit with an OB-GYN, make sure to ask when you should schedule a routine checkup with them or a primary care provider. They may recommend that you return annually for a well-woman checkup.

Your OB-GYN can provide guidance on any symptoms should lead you should go to the ER. These would include:

— Pain in your chest

— Seizures

— Tiredness or fatigue that doesn’t get better even after sleep

— Wanting to hurt yourself or your baby

What to Expect During a Postpartum Checkup

In addition to asking any questions that you feel are important, here are some other things you can expect during a postpartum checkup:

— A physical exam, including a look at your scar if you had a C-section

— A breast exam

— An external genital exam

— An internal pelvic exam. “This may be a surprise to some,” Auguste says. “I want to make sure that pelvic structures feel normal and that pain can’t be elicited with exams.”

— Questions from your OB-GYN regarding your sleep, your mood, how your pelvic floor feels, breastfeeding and more

— A discussion of any birth control needs

— Reassessment of your blood sugar if you had gestational diabetes

— A discussion of any blood work or immunizations you may need but couldn’t get during pregnancy

— Revisiting any medications you may have stopped during pregnancy that you should restart

— Management for any other chronic health issues that you have

When it’s time for your visit, go through your question list to prioritize which questions are most important to you.

It’s also helpful to bring a list of any medications that you use, Gaither says.

Don’t be afraid to communicate honestly and openly with your OB-GYN, as they can help you best by knowing what you’re thinking and feeling.

