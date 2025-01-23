Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 554 559 548 555¾ +1¾
May 566½ 572½ 561½ 569½ +2¼
Jul 578 582¾ 572½ 579¾ +1½
Sep 592 596 586¼ 593¼ +1¼
Dec 610 614½ 605½ 611¾
Mar 625¾ 631 623 630¼ +2
May 633 639¼ 633 639¼ +1¾
Jul 632½ 635 630¼ 635 +1
Sep 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ —6½
Dec 656 656 654 654 —4
Est. sales 152,030. Wed.’s sales 141,875
Wed.’s open int 472,503, up 234
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 484¼ 494½ 480½ 490½ +6¼
May 493¾ 504¼ 490¼ 500 +6
Jul 495½ 505¼ 492¼ 501½ +5¾
Sep 461 468¼ 458½ 466¾ +5¾
Dec 459½ 465½ 458 463¾ +4¼
Mar 471 476½ 470¼ 475¼ +4¼
May 477¼ 482½ 477¼ 481¾ +4½
Jul 480½ 485¼ 479½ 484¾ +5
Sep 461¾ 463½ 461½ 463½ +2¼
Dec 459½ 464¼ 459 463¼ +3½
Mar 474½ 474½ 474½ 474½ +4
Dec 457¾ 458 457¾ 458 +3¾
Est. sales 537,842. Wed.’s sales 503,060
Wed.’s open int 1,957,551, up 14,907
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 361¾ 368 360 365¼ —1¼
May 365½ 374 365¼ 371¼ ¼
Jul 374½ 374½ 374½ 374½ —2¼
Est. sales 588. Wed.’s sales 588
Wed.’s open int 3,949
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1055 1076¼ 1047¾ 1068¼ +12¼
May 1066 1088 1060¼ 1080¼ +12
Jul 1077 1098¾ 1071 1091 +12¼
Aug 1070½ 1090 1064½ 1082½ +11¼
Sep 1046½ 1063½ 1042 1056½ +9¼
Nov 1045 1061¾ 1042 1055¾ +9
Jan 1052 1069½ 1050¼ 1063½ +8¾
Mar 1052¾ 1065 1047½ 1060 +8½
May 1052¾ 1067 1052¾ 1063 +8
Jul 1058¾ 1073 1058¾ 1067½ +6
Aug 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ +5
Sep 1040 1047½ 1040 1047½ +11
Nov 1038¾ 1044½ 1038¾ 1043¼ +9½
Est. sales 406,817. Wed.’s sales 376,691
Wed.’s open int 848,661

