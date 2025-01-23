CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|554
|559
|548
|555¾
|+1¾
|May
|566½
|572½
|561½
|569½
|+2¼
|Jul
|578
|582¾
|572½
|579¾
|+1½
|Sep
|592
|596
|586¼
|593¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|610
|614½
|605½
|611¾
|+½
|Mar
|625¾
|631
|623
|630¼
|+2
|May
|633
|639¼
|633
|639¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|632½
|635
|630¼
|635
|+1
|Sep
|637¾
|637¾
|637¾
|637¾
|—6½
|Dec
|656
|656
|654
|654
|—4
|Est. sales 152,030.
|Wed.’s sales 141,875
|Wed.’s open int 472,503,
|up 234
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|484¼
|494½
|480½
|490½
|+6¼
|May
|493¾
|504¼
|490¼
|500
|+6
|Jul
|495½
|505¼
|492¼
|501½
|+5¾
|Sep
|461
|468¼
|458½
|466¾
|+5¾
|Dec
|459½
|465½
|458
|463¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|471
|476½
|470¼
|475¼
|+4¼
|May
|477¼
|482½
|477¼
|481¾
|+4½
|Jul
|480½
|485¼
|479½
|484¾
|+5
|Sep
|461¾
|463½
|461½
|463½
|+2¼
|Dec
|459½
|464¼
|459
|463¼
|+3½
|Mar
|474½
|474½
|474½
|474½
|+4
|Dec
|457¾
|458
|457¾
|458
|+3¾
|Est. sales 537,842.
|Wed.’s sales 503,060
|Wed.’s open int 1,957,551,
|up 14,907
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|361¾
|368
|360
|365¼
|—1¼
|May
|365½
|374
|365¼
|371¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|374½
|374½
|374½
|374½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 588.
|Wed.’s sales 588
|Wed.’s open int 3,949
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1055
|1076¼
|1047¾
|1068¼
|+12¼
|May
|1066
|1088
|1060¼
|1080¼
|+12
|Jul
|1077
|1098¾
|1071
|1091
|+12¼
|Aug
|1070½
|1090
|1064½
|1082½
|+11¼
|Sep
|1046½
|1063½
|1042
|1056½
|+9¼
|Nov
|1045
|1061¾
|1042
|1055¾
|+9
|Jan
|1052
|1069½
|1050¼
|1063½
|+8¾
|Mar
|1052¾
|1065
|1047½
|1060
|+8½
|May
|1052¾
|1067
|1052¾
|1063
|+8
|Jul
|1058¾
|1073
|1058¾
|1067½
|+6
|Aug
|1059¾
|1059¾
|1059¾
|1059¾
|+5
|Sep
|1040
|1047½
|1040
|1047½
|+11
|Nov
|1038¾
|1044½
|1038¾
|1043¼
|+9½
|Est. sales 406,817.
|Wed.’s sales 376,691
|Wed.’s open int 848,661
