CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 554 559 548 555¾ +1¾ May 566½ 572½ 561½ 569½ +2¼ Jul 578 582¾ 572½ 579¾ +1½ Sep 592 596 586¼ 593¼ +1¼ Dec 610 614½ 605½ 611¾ +½ Mar 625¾ 631 623 630¼ +2 May 633 639¼ 633 639¼ +1¾ Jul 632½ 635 630¼ 635 +1 Sep 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ 637¾ —6½ Dec 656 656 654 654 —4 Est. sales 152,030. Wed.’s sales 141,875 Wed.’s open int 472,503, up 234 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 484¼ 494½ 480½ 490½ +6¼ May 493¾ 504¼ 490¼ 500 +6 Jul 495½ 505¼ 492¼ 501½ +5¾ Sep 461 468¼ 458½ 466¾ +5¾ Dec 459½ 465½ 458 463¾ +4¼ Mar 471 476½ 470¼ 475¼ +4¼ May 477¼ 482½ 477¼ 481¾ +4½ Jul 480½ 485¼ 479½ 484¾ +5 Sep 461¾ 463½ 461½ 463½ +2¼ Dec 459½ 464¼ 459 463¼ +3½ Mar 474½ 474½ 474½ 474½ +4 Dec 457¾ 458 457¾ 458 +3¾ Est. sales 537,842. Wed.’s sales 503,060 Wed.’s open int 1,957,551, up 14,907 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 361¾ 368 360 365¼ —1¼ May 365½ 374 365¼ 371¼ — ¼ Jul 374½ 374½ 374½ 374½ —2¼ Est. sales 588. Wed.’s sales 588 Wed.’s open int 3,949 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1055 1076¼ 1047¾ 1068¼ +12¼ May 1066 1088 1060¼ 1080¼ +12 Jul 1077 1098¾ 1071 1091 +12¼ Aug 1070½ 1090 1064½ 1082½ +11¼ Sep 1046½ 1063½ 1042 1056½ +9¼ Nov 1045 1061¾ 1042 1055¾ +9 Jan 1052 1069½ 1050¼ 1063½ +8¾ Mar 1052¾ 1065 1047½ 1060 +8½ May 1052¾ 1067 1052¾ 1063 +8 Jul 1058¾ 1073 1058¾ 1067½ +6 Aug 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ 1059¾ +5 Sep 1040 1047½ 1040 1047½ +11 Nov 1038¾ 1044½ 1038¾ 1043¼ +9½ Est. sales 406,817. Wed.’s sales 376,691 Wed.’s open int 848,661

