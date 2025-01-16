CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|547
|547
|537½
|537¾
|—9¼
|May
|558¾
|559½
|549¼
|549¾
|—9
|Jul
|568¾
|568¾
|559¼
|559¾
|—8¾
|Sep
|582¾
|583
|573
|573¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|601¾
|601¾
|592½
|592¾
|—9
|Mar
|616
|616
|610¼
|610¼
|—9
|May
|626½
|626½
|621½
|621½
|—7
|Jul
|623
|623
|619¾
|619¾
|—7½
|Est. sales 94,582.
|Wed.’s sales 88,009
|Wed.’s open int 472,686
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|478¾
|479
|473¼
|474½
|—4¼
|May
|487¾
|488¼
|482
|482¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|491¾
|492¼
|484¾
|486
|—6
|Sep
|459
|459¼
|452
|454¼
|—5
|Dec
|456½
|456¾
|449¾
|452
|—5
|Mar
|467¾
|467¾
|461
|463½
|—4½
|May
|470
|471
|468¼
|469½
|—4½
|Jul
|476
|476
|470
|473
|—3½
|Sep
|457
|457
|453¾
|456
|—2¾
|Dec
|457
|457
|452½
|454
|—4
|Est. sales 462,444.
|Wed.’s sales 432,604
|Wed.’s open int 1,850,926,
|up 11,192
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|347¼
|349½
|343½
|348¾
|—1
|May
|355
|356¾
|352½
|352¾
|—6½
|Jul
|362
|362
|362
|362
|—2¾
|Est. sales 646.
|Wed.’s sales 447
|Wed.’s open int 4,024
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1042
|1042¾
|1020¼
|1020¾
|—22
|May
|1055¼
|1055¼
|1032½
|1033¼
|—22
|Jul
|1066
|1066¼
|1043¾
|1044¼
|—21¾
|Aug
|1056¼
|1057¼
|1038¾
|1038¾
|—21¾
|Sep
|1036¼
|1036¼
|1020
|1020¼
|—19
|Nov
|1037½
|1039
|1020½
|1021¼
|—18
|Jan
|1044¾
|1044¾
|1029¾
|1030¼
|—17¼
|Mar
|1040¼
|1040¼
|1028¾
|1029¼
|—16¼
|May
|1043¾
|1043¾
|1034
|1034
|—15¼
|Jul
|1047
|1047
|1040
|1040½
|—15¼
|Nov
|1024½
|1024½
|1017
|1017
|—14
|Est. sales 266,395.
|Wed.’s sales 243,295
|Wed.’s open int 836,282,
|up 10,933
