Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 547 547 537½ 537¾ —9¼
May 558¾ 559½ 549¼ 549¾ —9
Jul 568¾ 568¾ 559¼ 559¾ —8¾
Sep 582¾ 583 573 573¼ —8¾
Dec 601¾ 601¾ 592½ 592¾ —9
Mar 616 616 610¼ 610¼ —9
May 626½ 626½ 621½ 621½ —7
Jul 623 623 619¾ 619¾ —7½
Est. sales 94,582. Wed.’s sales 88,009
Wed.’s open int 472,686
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 478¾ 479 473¼ 474½ —4¼
May 487¾ 488¼ 482 482¾ —5¼
Jul 491¾ 492¼ 484¾ 486 —6
Sep 459 459¼ 452 454¼ —5
Dec 456½ 456¾ 449¾ 452 —5
Mar 467¾ 467¾ 461 463½ —4½
May 470 471 468¼ 469½ —4½
Jul 476 476 470 473 —3½
Sep 457 457 453¾ 456 —2¾
Dec 457 457 452½ 454 —4
Est. sales 462,444. Wed.’s sales 432,604
Wed.’s open int 1,850,926, up 11,192
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 347¼ 349½ 343½ 348¾ —1
May 355 356¾ 352½ 352¾ —6½
Jul 362 362 362 362 —2¾
Est. sales 646. Wed.’s sales 447
Wed.’s open int 4,024
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1042 1042¾ 1020¼ 1020¾ —22
May 1055¼ 1055¼ 1032½ 1033¼ —22
Jul 1066 1066¼ 1043¾ 1044¼ —21¾
Aug 1056¼ 1057¼ 1038¾ 1038¾ —21¾
Sep 1036¼ 1036¼ 1020 1020¼ —19
Nov 1037½ 1039 1020½ 1021¼ —18
Jan 1044¾ 1044¾ 1029¾ 1030¼ —17¼
Mar 1040¼ 1040¼ 1028¾ 1029¼ —16¼
May 1043¾ 1043¾ 1034 1034 —15¼
Jul 1047 1047 1040 1040½ —15¼
Nov 1024½ 1024½ 1017 1017 —14
Est. sales 266,395. Wed.’s sales 243,295
Wed.’s open int 836,282, up 10,933

