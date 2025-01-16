CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 547 547 537½ 537¾ —9¼ May 558¾ 559½ 549¼ 549¾ —9 Jul 568¾ 568¾ 559¼ 559¾ —8¾ Sep 582¾ 583 573 573¼ —8¾ Dec 601¾ 601¾ 592½ 592¾ —9 Mar 616 616 610¼ 610¼ —9 May 626½ 626½ 621½ 621½ —7 Jul 623 623 619¾ 619¾ —7½ Est. sales 94,582. Wed.’s sales 88,009 Wed.’s open int 472,686 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 478¾ 479 473¼ 474½ —4¼ May 487¾ 488¼ 482 482¾ —5¼ Jul 491¾ 492¼ 484¾ 486 —6 Sep 459 459¼ 452 454¼ —5 Dec 456½ 456¾ 449¾ 452 —5 Mar 467¾ 467¾ 461 463½ —4½ May 470 471 468¼ 469½ —4½ Jul 476 476 470 473 —3½ Sep 457 457 453¾ 456 —2¾ Dec 457 457 452½ 454 —4 Est. sales 462,444. Wed.’s sales 432,604 Wed.’s open int 1,850,926, up 11,192 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 347¼ 349½ 343½ 348¾ —1 May 355 356¾ 352½ 352¾ —6½ Jul 362 362 362 362 —2¾ Est. sales 646. Wed.’s sales 447 Wed.’s open int 4,024 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1042 1042¾ 1020¼ 1020¾ —22 May 1055¼ 1055¼ 1032½ 1033¼ —22 Jul 1066 1066¼ 1043¾ 1044¼ —21¾ Aug 1056¼ 1057¼ 1038¾ 1038¾ —21¾ Sep 1036¼ 1036¼ 1020 1020¼ —19 Nov 1037½ 1039 1020½ 1021¼ —18 Jan 1044¾ 1044¾ 1029¾ 1030¼ —17¼ Mar 1040¼ 1040¼ 1028¾ 1029¼ —16¼ May 1043¾ 1043¾ 1034 1034 —15¼ Jul 1047 1047 1040 1040½ —15¼ Nov 1024½ 1024½ 1017 1017 —14 Est. sales 266,395. Wed.’s sales 243,295 Wed.’s open int 836,282, up 10,933

