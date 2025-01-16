CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|547
|547
|538¼
|542½
|—4½
|May
|558¾
|559½
|550½
|554¼
|—4½
|Jul
|568¾
|568¾
|560¾
|564¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|582¾
|583
|574¼
|577½
|—4½
|Dec
|601¾
|601¾
|594¼
|597¾
|—4
|Mar
|616
|616
|611¾
|615¼
|—4
|May
|626½
|626½
|624¼
|624¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|623
|623
|621
|621
|—6¼
|Est. sales 39,297.
|Wed.’s sales 88,009
|Wed.’s open int 472,686
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|478¾
|479
|473¼
|473½
|—5¼
|May
|487¾
|488¼
|482
|482
|—6
|Jul
|491¾
|492¼
|484¾
|484¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|459
|459¼
|452¼
|452¼
|—7
|Dec
|456½
|456¾
|450¼
|450¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|467¾
|467¾
|461¼
|461¼
|—6¾
|May
|470
|470¼
|468¼
|468¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|476
|476
|470¾
|471¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|457
|457
|453¾
|453¾
|—5
|Dec
|457
|457
|453½
|453½
|—4½
|Est. sales 202,325.
|Wed.’s sales 432,604
|Wed.’s open int 1,850,926,
|up 11,192
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|347¼
|349½
|343¾
|347
|—2¾
|May
|355
|356¾
|353
|354¾
|—4½
|Jul
|362
|362
|362
|362
|—2¾
|Est. sales 153.
|Wed.’s sales 447
|Wed.’s open int 4,024
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1042
|1042¾
|1023½
|1024
|—18¾
|May
|1055¼
|1055¼
|1035
|1035½
|—19¾
|Jul
|1066
|1066¼
|1046
|1046½
|—19½
|Aug
|1056¼
|1057¼
|1041½
|1041½
|—19
|Sep
|1036¼
|1036¼
|1022
|1022¼
|—17
|Nov
|1037½
|1039
|1023
|1023¼
|—16
|Jan
|1044¾
|1044¾
|1032¼
|1032½
|—15
|Mar
|1040¼
|1040¼
|1030¾
|1030¾
|—14¾
|May
|1043¾
|1043¾
|1035
|1035¼
|—14
|Jul
|1047
|1047
|1042¾
|1042¾
|—13
|Nov
|1024½
|1024½
|1020
|1020
|—11
|Est. sales 117,057.
|Wed.’s sales 243,295
|Wed.’s open int 836,282,
|up 10,933
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.25
|46.27
|44.85
|45.17
|—1.10
|May
|46.64
|46.65
|45.27
|45.58
|—1.09
|Jul
|46.82
|46.82
|45.46
|45.78
|—1.06
|Aug
|46.51
|46.51
|45.21
|45.52
|—1.01
|Sep
|46.19
|46.19
|44.89
|45.22
|—.94
|Oct
|45.75
|45.75
|44.55
|44.84
|—.94
|Dec
|45.70
|45.73
|44.55
|44.84
|—.93
|Jan
|45.66
|45.66
|44.61
|44.77
|—1.03
|Mar
|45.50
|45.61
|44.72
|44.80
|—1.05
|May
|45.50
|45.50
|44.84
|44.85
|—1.14
|Jul
|45.64
|45.64
|45.04
|45.04
|—1.09
|Aug
|45.72
|45.72
|45.01
|45.01
|—1.04
|Sep
|45.56
|45.56
|44.88
|44.88
|—1.01
|Oct
|45.29
|45.29
|45.08
|45.08
|—.54
|Est. sales 103,329.
|Wed.’s sales 206,031
|Wed.’s open int 560,873
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|301.80
|302.00
|295.40
|296.00
|—6.00
|May
|308.90
|309.10
|302.60
|303.40
|—5.70
|Jul
|314.80
|314.90
|308.70
|309.60
|—5.60
|Aug
|316.20
|316.20
|310.00
|310.80
|—5.10
|Sep
|314.60
|315.50
|310.10
|311.20
|—4.40
|Oct
|315.20
|315.20
|309.80
|311.00
|—3.90
|Dec
|317.70
|317.70
|312.50
|313.70
|—3.90
|Jan
|318.20
|318.20
|313.90
|314.50
|—3.70
|Mar
|316.80
|317.00
|314.50
|315.30
|—2.80
|Est. sales 82,032.
|Wed.’s sales 119,591
|Wed.’s open int 560,481,
|up 2,678
