CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 547 547 538¼ 542½ —4½ May 558¾ 559½ 550½ 554¼ —4½ Jul 568¾ 568¾ 560¾ 564¼ —4¼ Sep 582¾ 583 574¼ 577½ —4½ Dec 601¾ 601¾ 594¼ 597¾ —4 Mar 616 616 611¾ 615¼ —4 May 626½ 626½ 624¼ 624¼ —4¼ Jul 623 623 621 621 —6¼ Est. sales 39,297. Wed.’s sales 88,009 Wed.’s open int 472,686 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 478¾ 479 473¼ 473½ —5¼ May 487¾ 488¼ 482 482 —6 Jul 491¾ 492¼ 484¾ 484¾ —7¼ Sep 459 459¼ 452¼ 452¼ —7 Dec 456½ 456¾ 450¼ 450¼ —6¾ Mar 467¾ 467¾ 461¼ 461¼ —6¾ May 470 470¼ 468¼ 468¼ —5¾ Jul 476 476 470¾ 471¼ —5¼ Sep 457 457 453¾ 453¾ —5 Dec 457 457 453½ 453½ —4½ Est. sales 202,325. Wed.’s sales 432,604 Wed.’s open int 1,850,926, up 11,192 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 347¼ 349½ 343¾ 347 —2¾ May 355 356¾ 353 354¾ —4½ Jul 362 362 362 362 —2¾ Est. sales 153. Wed.’s sales 447 Wed.’s open int 4,024 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1042 1042¾ 1023½ 1024 —18¾ May 1055¼ 1055¼ 1035 1035½ —19¾ Jul 1066 1066¼ 1046 1046½ —19½ Aug 1056¼ 1057¼ 1041½ 1041½ —19 Sep 1036¼ 1036¼ 1022 1022¼ —17 Nov 1037½ 1039 1023 1023¼ —16 Jan 1044¾ 1044¾ 1032¼ 1032½ —15 Mar 1040¼ 1040¼ 1030¾ 1030¾ —14¾ May 1043¾ 1043¾ 1035 1035¼ —14 Jul 1047 1047 1042¾ 1042¾ —13 Nov 1024½ 1024½ 1020 1020 —11 Est. sales 117,057. Wed.’s sales 243,295 Wed.’s open int 836,282, up 10,933 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.25 46.27 44.85 45.17 —1.10 May 46.64 46.65 45.27 45.58 —1.09 Jul 46.82 46.82 45.46 45.78 —1.06 Aug 46.51 46.51 45.21 45.52 —1.01 Sep 46.19 46.19 44.89 45.22 —.94 Oct 45.75 45.75 44.55 44.84 —.94 Dec 45.70 45.73 44.55 44.84 —.93 Jan 45.66 45.66 44.61 44.77 —1.03 Mar 45.50 45.61 44.72 44.80 —1.05 May 45.50 45.50 44.84 44.85 —1.14 Jul 45.64 45.64 45.04 45.04 —1.09 Aug 45.72 45.72 45.01 45.01 —1.04 Sep 45.56 45.56 44.88 44.88 —1.01 Oct 45.29 45.29 45.08 45.08 —.54 Est. sales 103,329. Wed.’s sales 206,031 Wed.’s open int 560,873 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 301.80 302.00 295.40 296.00 —6.00 May 308.90 309.10 302.60 303.40 —5.70 Jul 314.80 314.90 308.70 309.60 —5.60 Aug 316.20 316.20 310.00 310.80 —5.10 Sep 314.60 315.50 310.10 311.20 —4.40 Oct 315.20 315.20 309.80 311.00 —3.90 Dec 317.70 317.70 312.50 313.70 —3.90 Jan 318.20 318.20 313.90 314.50 —3.70 Mar 316.80 317.00 314.50 315.30 —2.80 Est. sales 82,032. Wed.’s sales 119,591 Wed.’s open int 560,481, up 2,678

