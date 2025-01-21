Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 40 Bishop O’Connell 79, Fairfax Christian 44 Davidson Day, N.C. 72, Miller School 65…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 40

Bishop O’Connell 79, Fairfax Christian 44

Davidson Day, N.C. 72, Miller School 65

Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 61, I. C. Norcom High School 57

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Loudoun County Home School 16

Franklin 41, Camden County, N.C. 35

Glenvar 67, William Byrd 61

Grassfield 67, Currituck County, N.C. 55

Heritage 65, Petersburg 64

King’s Fork High School 64, Atlantic Shores Christian 32

Lakeland (VA) 58, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 43

Lawrence Woodmere, N.Y. 59, John Marshall 47

Narrows 71, Eastern Montgomery 51

New Covenant 64, Westover Christian 36

Norfolk Christian School 51, Christchurch 43

Northampton 58, Perquimans, N.C. 53

Northside 75, Cave Spring 40

Oscar Smith 71, Varina 70, OT

Pasquotank County, N.C. 63, Great Bridge 54

Smithfield 84, Menchville 37

Washington County, N.C. 71, Deep Creek 58

Woodside 78, Green Run 64

Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 51, Virginia Beach Catholic 43, 2OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ridgeview vs. East Ridge, Ky., ccd.

