Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 53, Charlottesville 40
Bishop O’Connell 79, Fairfax Christian 44
Davidson Day, N.C. 72, Miller School 65
Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 61, I. C. Norcom High School 57
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Loudoun County Home School 16
Franklin 41, Camden County, N.C. 35
Glenvar 67, William Byrd 61
Grassfield 67, Currituck County, N.C. 55
Heritage 65, Petersburg 64
King’s Fork High School 64, Atlantic Shores Christian 32
Lakeland (VA) 58, Edenton Holmes, N.C. 43
Lawrence Woodmere, N.Y. 59, John Marshall 47
Narrows 71, Eastern Montgomery 51
New Covenant 64, Westover Christian 36
Norfolk Christian School 51, Christchurch 43
Northampton 58, Perquimans, N.C. 53
Northside 75, Cave Spring 40
Oscar Smith 71, Varina 70, OT
Pasquotank County, N.C. 63, Great Bridge 54
Smithfield 84, Menchville 37
Washington County, N.C. 71, Deep Creek 58
Woodside 78, Green Run 64
Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 51, Virginia Beach Catholic 43, 2OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ridgeview vs. East Ridge, Ky., ccd.
