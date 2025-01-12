Keto Diet vs. Paleo Diet: What’s the Difference?

If you’re considering a weight loss plan, the paleo and keto diets might have caught your attention. Both diets have…

If you’re considering a weight loss plan, the paleo and keto diets might have caught your attention. Both diets have gained popularity for their potential health benefits and weight loss results, but they have distinct rules and approaches.

Let’s dive into what sets these restrictive diets apart and explore the pros and cons of each.

[READ: Are Low-Fat, Low-Carb Diets Compatible?]

What Is the Paleo Diet?

The paleo diet, short for Paleolithic, is often called the “caveman diet.” It is inspired by the eating habits of early hunter-gatherers. It’s based on the idea that modern food processing negatively impacts health.

The diet plan is low in carbohydrates and high in protein.

Allowed foods:

— Meat

— Fish

— Eggs

— Nuts

— Seeds

— Fruits

— Vegetables

— Certain fats and oils

— Natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup

Grass-fed and natural meats with minimal processing are recommended. Most allowed foods are whole, minimally processed. Alcohol is prohibited.

The paleo diet does not restrict the quantity of approved foods you can consume. It also encourages a holistic approach to wellness, promoting exercise, yoga and meditation.

[SEE: The Best Low-Carb Vegetables.]

What Is the Keto Diet?

The ketogenic (or keto) diet aims to put your body into ketosis, a metabolic state where fat becomes the primary energy source instead of carbohydrates. Achieving ketosis requires a specific macronutrient balance:

— High fat (60%-80%)

— Moderate protein (20%-30%)

— Very low carbohydrates (<5%)

To meet these macronutrient ranges, the keto diet restricts starchy vegetables, most fruits, grains, sweeteners and most legumes.

The keto diet is popular for weight loss because ketosis often suppresses appetite. Unlike the paleo diet, the keto diet doesn’t include specific lifestyle recommendations.

[READ: Low-Carb Diet: Foods to Eat for Weight Loss]

Key Differences Between Paleo and Keto

While Paleo and Keto share some similarities, such as eliminating added sugars, grains, beans, and most legumes, their rules differ significantly in certain areas.

Fruits

— Paleo allows most fruits.

— Keto restricts fruit intake to low-carb fruit like berries and apricots.

Vegetables

— Paleo permits all vegetables except corn and potatoes.

— Keto focuses on low-carb vegetables, such as leafy greens and zucchini.

Dairy

— Paleo excludes dairy except for grass-fed butter.

— Keto includes high-fat dairy like cheese, cream and butter.

Fats and Oils

— Paleo approves coconut and olive oil.

— Keto allows a broader range of oils.

Soy

— Paleo excludes soy entirely.

— Keto permits certain soy products like tofu and tempeh.

Pros and Cons of the Paleo Diet

Pros:

— High in protein

— Emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods

— Encourages a balanced lifestyle with exercise and mindfulness

Cons:

— Can be low in fiber and certain nutrients

— Excludes entire food groups, which may lead to nutritional deficiencies

Pros and Cons of the Keto Diet

Pros:

— Effective for weight loss due to appetite suppression during ketosis

— Encourages whole, unprocessed foods

Cons:

— Low in fiber and certain nutrients

— High in saturated fats, potentially increasing cardiovascular disease risk

— Side effects of ketosis (e.g., bad breath, skin rashes, flu-like symptoms)

— More restrictive than paleo, leading to diet fatigue

[Read: The Truth About Fats, Cholesterol and Heart Health: Good Fats vs. Bad Fats.]

Is Paleo or Keto Healthier?

Both diets offer potential health benefits but lack long-term research to confirm their effectiveness. The paleo diet may offer more variety and encourage a sustainable lifestyle. However, neither is nutritionally complete and both require careful planning to avoid deficiencies.

Bottom Line

The best diet

is one you can stick to long term. Both paleo and keto have limitations in fiber and certain nutrients, making them hard to sustain indefinitely. If you’re considering either diet, consult a registered dietitian to ensure your plan meets your individual needs and includes supplements to address nutritional gaps.

More from U.S. News

Factors That Contribute to Weight Loss and Weight Gain

Weight Loss for Men: Best Diets Plus Tips for Losing Weight

Semaglutide vs. Weight Loss Surgery: Which Is Better?

Keto Diet vs. Paleo Diet: What?s the Difference? originally appeared on usnews.com