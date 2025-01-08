How to Get Accepted Into College With a Low GPA

For students who struggle academically in high school, the college application process can be especially stressful. A low GPA can…

For students who struggle academically in high school, the college application process can be especially stressful. A low GPA can rule out top universities and other highly selective institutions, but it doesn’t have to close the door to a degree.

Beyond GPA and standardized test scores, admissions officers say they are interested in the whole applicant, including their extracurricular interests, work experience and life events, or factors that could have led to low grades.

You can still gain admission with a low GPA, but admissions experts say you should find the root cause of your academic shortcomings — and spend the rest of senior year making your applications more appealing.

Work on your study skills, seek extra help from teachers and tutors, focus on understanding new material and strive for stronger academic work to raise your grades, says Victoria Dimock, a college admissions counselor for admissions consulting firm IvyWise.

“It’s never too late to work toward an upward trend and colleges see value in students improving their academic work even if they got off to a less-than-strong start,” Dimock, a former assistant director of admissions at the University of Chicago in Illinois and Sarah Lawrence College in New York, wrote in an email.

Discuss all your options with a counselor, and consider these five strategies to strengthen your college applications:

— Take responsibility and explain your low GPA.

— Get recommendation letters from teachers and counselors.

— Wait to apply with a higher GPA and test scores.

— Consider alternative admissions programs.

— Start at a community college or regional campus.

Take Responsibility and Explain Your Low GPA

Family issues, illness, an unexpected switch in teachers or a lack of maturity can lead to poor academic performance. But a low GPA or test score doesn’t define a student, and understanding the surrounding circumstances helps admissions offices see the full picture, says Erin Slater, director of undergraduate admissions at University of North Carolina–Greensboro.

You can discuss poor grades — and what you’ve done to address academic deficiencies — in a college application essay, also called a personal statement, or in the additional information field on the Common Application.

“Students can connect with their admissions counselor through a formal interview or discuss their experiences with an admissions representative visiting their school, if applicable,” Slater wrote in an email. “These opportunities allow applicants to provide valuable insight into their journey and highlight their potential for success.”

For example, one University of Connecticut applicant’s high school performance suffered after her parents divorced, says Nathan Fuerst, vice president for student life and enrollment at UConn. Living in a new town meant she had to take public transportation to get to her high school, and sometimes missed instruction time. Her grades dropped.

“Upon meeting her as part of the application process and talking to her, I could see that her story lined up with her essay and the letters we received, so we actually gave her a shot,” Fuerst says.

Get Recommendation Letters From Teachers and Counselors

A good word from a high school counselor or teacher can go a long way, experts say. Recommendation letters can give additional context that you might not otherwise mention, and validate explanations for academic struggles, Fuerst says.

Admissions officers suggest seeking letters from teachers and counselors who know you well and can advocate capably for you. Discuss in detail what you would like addressed before the letter is written.

Recommendation letters can also highlight activities, skills and community service that demonstrate well-roundedness and persistence, and show that a student with poor grades “course corrected,” Fuerst says.

“If they happen to be right near that line, it could make the difference and it could bump them in,” he says. “If your GPA and test scores are really, really low, it probably isn’t going to make a big difference. But that line is a different line at every institution, so they should do their research.”

Wait to Apply With a Higher GPA and Test Scores

You may choose to apply later in your senior year, once you’ve worked to improve your GPA.

Early decision or early action are often competitive, so students with low GPAs may benefit from applying to schools with rolling admissions or those that accept applications after the typical May 1 deadline.

If you’ve scored poorly on the SAT or ACT, you may also consider delaying your applications so that you can retake the tests to try for a higher score. Many schools allow students to superscore by combining the best section scores across multiple attempts, to create the highest possible composite score.

High ACT or SAT scores won’t cancel out a low GPA, but in addition to a good explanation and recommendation letters, they can help show you’re capable of succeeding in college.

Consider Alternative Admissions Programs

Under certain conditions, those eyeing a four-year college may be admitted via an alternative admissions program. These offer additional academic support and generally offer college credit classes plus workshops for students who don’t meet regular admissions requirements.

For example, Fuerst says UConn requires a high school GPA of 3.8 or higher for admission, but in rare instances makes exceptions for applicants with lower grades — like the student whose GPA dropped after her parents’ divorce and relocation.

That student completed UConn’s BRIDGE alternative admission program, which Fuerst says is for students who “show high potential for success” despite lower GPAs. She “really did amazingly well as a student at the university,” going on to become a UConn tour guide and a leader in the school and community, Fuerst says.

Start at a Community College or Regional Campus

If you lack the academic background needed for a four-year institution, admissions officials recommend attending a community college — especially if you need to catch up on developmental coursework.

Community colleges can also help students progress “until they feel they have a solid grasp on the academic rigor college-level courses take as well as an understanding of their own personal needs and tendencies as a student,” Dimock says.

Many four-year institutions, like UNC-Greensboro and UConn, have articulation agreements that make it easy for students to transfer from certain statewide or regional community colleges. For example, UConn’s Guaranteed Admission Program with Connecticut Community Colleges guarantees admission to UConn’s Storrs campus for transfer applicants who fulfill the requirements.

Slater says 38% of UNC-Greensboro students are transfers, many of whom come from state community colleges the school partners with.

UConn also defers some applicants to regional campuses, with the option to eventually transfer to the main campus. When students apply as transfers with better grades, their high school GPA doesn’t matter, Fuerst says.

“If you’re denied admission to an institution today, it doesn’t mean it closes that pathway off indefinitely,” he says. “It just means that the path is taking a different form than you originally thought it might.”

