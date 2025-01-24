Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — President Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan; Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. ___ NBC’s…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — President Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan; Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Graham; Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President JD Vance; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

