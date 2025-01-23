Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.89 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.54 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 6 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $10.64 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.1 cents at $2.01 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.2 cents at $2.74 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.55 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.