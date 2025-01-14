Continuing Care Retirement Community vs. Assisted Living

Senior living is a broad term encompassing a range of residence options and care needs for older adults. Two common…

Senior living is a broad term encompassing a range of residence options and care needs for older adults. Two common types of senior living are continuing care retirement communities, also called CCRCs, and assisted living. While there are many similarities between these two types of living arrangements, there are important differences.

Here, we’ll unpack everything you need to know about these two options to help you determine which is right for you or a loved one.

What Is a CCRC?

Continuing care retirement communities are residential communities for seniors that offer a range of housing options and care levels, from independent living and assisted living to skilled nursing care or hospice care. They’re designed to allow seniors to “age in place,” meeting their needs as they evolve.

“These communities allow seniors to choose one location to live in and then move to different levels of care within that location, depending on their aging or how their chronic disease needs to change,” says Lindsay Dymowski Constantino, co-founder and president of Centennial Pharmacy Services and the Long-Term Care Pharmacy at Home Quality Commission based in Philadelphia.

What Is Assisted Living?

Assisted living is a residential senior living facility that provides a safe, engaging environment and personalized support with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, meal prep and medication management. There’s less emphasis on fulfilling medical needs.

“Medical services are limited and often consist of visiting physicians or contracted health care providers,” explains Brandon Blakeley, a senior care specialist and cofounder of senior living platform Mirador.

The Core 5 Differences Between CCRCs and Assisted Living

There are several core differences between CCRCs and assisted living, from their offerings to their pricing models, as outlined below. Keep in mind that there’s a lot of variation from one property to the next, so you’ll need to do some research to find out what’s available at any specific facility.

1. Types and extent of care

“The major difference between assisted living and CCRCs is that CCRCs offer a wider breadth of care services, from independent living with limited assistance to full-time skilled nursing or memory care,” Blakeley explains.

There also tends to be more on-site medical services and therapies at CCRCs than at assisted living facilities, making CCRCs a good fit for someone whose care needs are likely to increase. These communities can provide a higher level of care “without the headache of having to move elsewhere,” Blakeley explains.

At assisted living facilities, on-site medical care tends to be limited to basic health checks and medication management.

“More specialized therapies are provided by outside providers,” Blakeley adds.

2. Staff training

Assisted living facility staff are generally trained in providing personal care and supporting activities of daily living, Blakeley explains, and many have additional training in basic health monitoring.

“In CCRCs, the staff training is more diversified and specialized because of the different levels of care offered,” he notes.

For example, CCRCs may have certified nursing assistants, skilled nurses and therapists on the premises.

“The wide diversity in expertise ensures the needs of residents are met while going through the continuum of care,” he adds.

3. Amenities

Each senior living facility has its own configuration of rooms and an array of amenities that can vary widely depending on how luxurious or basic the property is.

Assisted living facilities typically offer amenities such as restaurant-style dining, laundry and housekeeping, exercise programs, barber and salon services, enrichment activities (games, arts and crafts and lectures, for instance) and social outings.

Due to their comprehensive nature, CCRCs generally offer a wider array of amenities, such as fitness centers, swimming pools, libraries, multiple dining venues and cultural or educational programs, Blakeley says. CCRCs also typically foster an engaged community lifestyle at each level of care.

Some senior living facilities cater to certain special interests, such as cinema lovers, dance enthusiasts or gardening buffs.

4. Therapies offered

When it comes to therapies and medical support, CCRCs offer a wider range of medical services on campus. As you progress through the levels of care, you can typically access increasingly specialized therapies. For example, residents with arthritis can often take advantage of occupational therapy to help maintain or improve dexterity in their hands.

This type of on-site therapy may be harder to find at a typical assisted living facility. In assisted living settings, specialized care and therapy are usually provided by doctors and therapists outside the property.

5. Costs

Senior living can be expensive, and that holds true for both CCRCs and most assisted living communities. But how these types of communities typically handle billing and costs varies.

When it comes to assisted living costs, communities typically charge a monthly fee that covers housing and a certain number or level of services. Many facilities offer the option to add on amenities and services as needed. Some assisted living communities adopt an a la carte approach in which seniors can select and pay for only the services they want.

According to the 2023 Genworth Financial Cost of Care Survey, the average monthly cost of an assisted living community is $5,350, totaling more than $64,000 annually. However, these costs can vary widely depending on geographic location, services selected and other factors.

CCRC costs are structured differently. They typically require a hefty upfront entrance fee — hundreds of thousands of dollars and up to a million at some luxury properties.

On top of that entrance fee, which could be refundable if you leave the property, depending on your contract, you’ll also pay a monthly rental fee. The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care, a nonprofit that tracks the senior living industry, reports that the average rent for a CCRC was $3,450 in 2023.

While the costs of a CCRC can be high, “the cost predictability and security a CCRC offers allows for ease in long-term planning because residents do not need to relocate during increases in personal care needs,” Blakeley says.

How to Find the Right Facility for You

Finding the right senior facility for yourself or an aging parent can take some time, but it starts with identifying current and future care needs, lifestyle preferences and budget.

Visiting facilities you’re considering is the best way to get a sense of whether a property is clean and well-managed. Speaking with staff can help you determine whether they’re happy — facilities with happier employees tend to have lower turnover rates and may offer more consistency of care. Talking with other residents can help you understand the community’s culture and whether they feel good about their decision to move in. Bringing along a checklist can help you focus on the most important criteria.

“Online reviews and third-party ratings can also be helpful, but nothing beats an in-person visit to ensure the facility aligns with your expectations,” Blakeley says.

Explore Top-Rated Senior Care Facilities With U.S. News

You can start your search for a top-rated assisted living community or continuing care retirement community with U.S. News’ 2024 Best Senior Living Communities ranking. These lists include more than 3,500 facilities across the country and are based on more than 400,000 survey responses from residents and their families. See which community near you is at the top of the list.

