CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 535½ 539¼ 529¼ 534 —2¼ May 547¾ 551¼ 541½ 546 —2½ Jul 556½ 560 550½ 555 —2 Sep 571 573½ 564 568¼ —2½ Dec 590 592½ 582¾ 587¼ —2½ Mar 607¾ 608¾ 599 603¾ —2¼ May 612¾ 613 608½ 613 —2¼ Jul 608¼ 614 608¼ 614 —2½ Sep 624¾ —2½ Dec 638¾ —2¾ Mar 647½ —2¾ May 637½ —2¾ Jul 607½ —1 Est. sales 75,131. Wed.’s sales 98,542 Wed.’s open int 473,588, up 1,653 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 454 457¼ 453½ 456 +2 May 462 465½ 461½ 464½ +2 Jul 465 468¾ 464½ 468 +2¼ Sep 441¼ 445 440¾ 444½ +2 Dec 444 447¼ 443½ 447 +2 Mar 455½ 458 454½ 458 +1½ May 462 464¼ 461¾ 464¼ +1½ Jul 464¾ 467¼ 464½ 467 +1½ Sep 451 451½ 449¾ 451½ +¾ Dec 449¼ 451¾ 449¼ 451¾ +1¼ Mar 461¾ +¾ May 466 —1¼ Jul 468¾ Sep 457½ Dec 450½ 450½ 449¾ 450 +1 Jul 467 +1 Dec 456½ +1 Est. sales 279,041. Wed.’s sales 342,918 Wed.’s open int 1,691,994, up 9,431 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 326¾ 328¼ 320½ 322½ —1½ May 336 338½ 334 334 — ¾ Jul 340¾ — ¾ Sep 336½ — ¾ Dec 341½ — ¾ Mar 345 — ¾ May 351 — ¾ Jul 327¼ — ¾ Sep 343 — ¾ Dec 345½ — ¾ Est. sales 400. Wed.’s sales 277 Wed.’s open int 4,619, up 51 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 982¾ 992¼ 980½ 992¼ +4¾ Mar 994 1000 985¾ 999 +4½ May 1005 1011½ 996¾ 1010¾ +4¾ Jul 1017 1024 1009¼ 1023¼ +5¼ Aug 1016¼ 1022¼ 1008 1021½ +5 Sep 1004¼ 1010 996½ 1009½ +4¾ Nov 1007¾ 1014½ 1001 1013¾ +4¾ Jan 1014¾ 1024 1010¾ 1023½ +5¼ Mar 1014¼ 1025 1013½ 1024¾ +5¾ May 1019½ 1030 1019½ 1029¾ +5¾ Jul 1026¾ 1037¼ 1024¼ 1037¼ +5½ Aug 1034 +5¼ Sep 1019 1019 1019 1019 +2½ Nov 1008 1018¾ 1008 1018¾ +4¼ Jan 1031 +4¼ Mar 1032¼ +4¼ May 1038¼ +4¼ Jul 1047¼ +4¼ Aug 1046 +4¼ Sep 1033½ +4¼ Nov 1037 +4 Jul 1057¾ +4 Nov 1035½ +4 Est. sales 134,129. Wed.’s sales 190,513 Wed.’s open int 813,697, up 6,729 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 40.84 42.28 40.84 42.28 +1.17 Mar 41.60 42.85 41.01 42.76 +1.17 May 42.01 43.24 41.44 43.16 +1.15 Jul 42.29 43.46 41.72 43.39 +1.10 Aug 42.16 43.35 41.66 43.28 +1.06 Sep 42.06 43.24 41.56 43.17 +1.06 Oct 41.81 43.06 41.42 42.99 +1.03 Dec 41.84 43.15 41.49 43.08 +1.04 Jan 41.75 43.22 41.61 43.17 +1.04 Mar 41.91 43.30 41.91 43.30 +1.03 May 43.48 +1.03 Jul 43.66 +1.03 Aug 43.57 +1.03 Sep 43.39 +1.03 Oct 43.12 +1.03 Dec 43.14 +1.02 Jan 43.22 +1.02 Mar 43.32 +1.02 May 43.44 +1.02 Jul 43.03 +1.02 Aug 42.87 +1.02 Sep 42.79 +1.02 Oct 43.02 +1.02 Dec 42.76 +1.02 Jul 42.65 +1.02 Oct 42.64 +1.02 Dec 42.38 +1.02 Est. sales 134,352. Wed.’s sales 130,241 Wed.’s open int 557,353 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 291.00 293.10 290.80 291.80 —.80 Mar 301.00 302.00 298.10 299.30 —1.50 May 307.90 309.00 304.90 306.30 —1.60 Jul 314.30 315.30 311.10 312.50 —1.80 Aug 315.30 316.30 312.20 313.30 —2.10 Sep 315.20 316.40 312.20 313.40 —2.00 Oct 314.70 316.10 312.00 313.10 —2.10 Dec 318.70 319.20 315.30 316.30 —2.10 Jan 319.60 319.60 316.70 317.20 —2.00 Mar 320.00 320.00 317.00 317.90 —2.10 May 320.00 320.00 318.60 319.20 —2.10 Jul 321.20 321.50 321.20 321.50 —2.20 Aug 321.00 —2.20 Sep 319.50 —2.20 Oct 317.00 —2.20 Dec 319.10 —2.20 Jan 320.30 —2.20 Mar 321.00 —2.20 May 322.50 —2.20 Jul 326.70 —2.20 Aug 326.20 —2.20 Sep 324.70 —2.20 Oct 326.70 —2.20 Dec 329.70 —2.20 Jul 337.70 —2.20 Oct 337.70 —2.20 Dec 341.20 —2.20 Est. sales 121,109. Wed.’s sales 134,788 Wed.’s open int 540,750, up 2,941

