8 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Med School

Choosing the medical school that’s best for you can take a lot of time and research, so a campus visit should be part of your application process — to connect with current medical school students and ask key questions.

“Talking to current medical students can provide additional valuable insight into a medical school and its culture,” says Dr. Tania Heller, founder of Tania Heller Consulting, a medical school admissions consulting company.

You should plan to ask open-ended questions, like what current students wish they had known before attending the medical school, she says.

Before your campus visit, you should do your research “to learn about the school’s mission and vision, clinical and research opportunities, stats, curriculum, class size and more,” Heller advises.

Here are eight questions to ask current medical students before choosing a school.

What Volunteer Opportunities Are Available?

Prospective applicants can ask about volunteering and other opportunities available to them in the community, which experts say can help shape compassionate, service-oriented physicians.

“Through appropriate engagement with the community, students can further develop competencies, such as interpersonal skills and cultural humility, and gain insight into the needs of the community,” Heller says.

You should also ask whether a medical school has a clinic where students can act as physicians under supervision and what types of patients are served by the clinic, says Todd Johnson, founder of College Admissions Partners, a college admissions consulting company that helps students applying to B.S./M.D. combined medical programs or traditional medical schools.

“Early contact with patients is ideal in a medical school,” Johnson says. “Many students are also interested in working with underprivileged patients and having a clinic that serves such patients can advance this interest.”

Are There Student Organizations on Campus?

Many student organizations are aligned with medical specialties, like pediatrics, or professional associations, like the American Medical Association. Student organizations can provide great networking opportunities and skills that look good on residency applications, experts say.

“Getting involved with an organization or committee could be an avenue to explore one’s interests and passions — whether it is serving the community, becoming involved in advocacy or engaging in the arts,” Heller says.

Do You Have a Campus Support Network?

Medical school is academically, physically and emotionally draining, so having a support network at school can be critical to your success.

“Ask about whether it is a collaborative environment and one in which students feel supported and are provided with adequate resources,” Heller says. “Medical school can be stressful and it can make a big difference.”

Are Research Opportunities Available to Students?

A school’s research opportunities can show its commitment to fostering intellectual growth and career development. It can also significantly impact both your medical education and future career trajectory, experts say.

“Medical schools vary in terms of research opportunities for medical students, with some schools being more research-oriented than others,” Heller says.

See if the school offers research in specific fields that interest you, or in a competitive specialty.

“Having some basic understanding of research can be important for medical students, but it is ideal if you can find research in an area that you find interesting,” Johnson says.

When Do Medical Students First Have Clinical Exposure?

Asking about the timing of clinical exposure can give you insight into the kind of training and experience offered at the medical school.

“The earlier the better in most cases because you want as much clinical exposure as possible during your four years,” Johnson says.

Students should also ask what role a medical student has during their clinical rotations. For example, “are they included in clinical presentations of patients to attending physicians?” Johnson says.

Do Hospitals With Clinical Rotations Have Enough Case Variety?

The United States Medical Licensing Examination, or USMLE, tests medical students on what they have learned in clinical rotations.

Since the test covers a wide variety of medical subject areas, “you want to make sure you have been exposed to a large variety of cases within each rotation,” Johnson says.

Do You Have Any Experience With Mentorship?

Asking about mentorship can help you see how the school fosters supportive relationships between students and faculty to help future doctors thrive and achieve their goals.

Heller suggests asking current students about their mentorship experiences as a mentee or as a mentor, “and whether they feel that professors are accessible to students after class.”

Medical school can be challenging, “so having mentors, either upperclass students or professors, can make it a little less difficult,” Johnson says.

Also ask if there are mentors or other resources available to address any academic or personal problems that arise, he says.

What Leisure Activities Are Available Off Campus?

Medical school can be an exhausting four years, so choosing the right school and location can help you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Experts say you should plan to participate in some stress-free activities outside of medical school — like rock climbing or going to the movies — to promote personal happiness and well-being.

“Ask about the surrounding community and what current students enjoy doing when they have free time,” Heller says.

