5 Best Places to Buy a Winter Vacation Home

When we think about buying a vacation home, it’s natural to conjure up images of lake houses, beach homes and wooded cabins. But if you’re someone who loves snow, skiing and all things powder, you may want to consider a winter vacation home instead.

If you’re buying a winter vacation home to use yourself only, you can simply narrow down your choices based on your preferred cold weather destinations. But if you’re interested in rental income, you may want to focus on areas that tend to hold broad appeal.

Here are the top places to buy a winter vacation home, according to a roundup by vacation rental management company Vacasa.

1. Big Sky, Montana

Buying a home in a popular ski destination can be expensive. Big Sky is an example of that, with a median home sale price of $2,632,000, according to Redfin. Homes for sale range from multimillion dollar ski-in, ski-out homes to older homes and smaller condos in what is called Town Center, says the Bozeman Real Estate Group, based on data from the Big Sky Country MLS. Located about an hour northwest of Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky offers not just ski access, but also access to trails and a host of outdoor sports: mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, rafting and fishing. While shopping is limited, you’ll find a range of dining options in town, from quick-stop meals to higher-end eateries.

2. Killington, Vermont

Located along the Green Mountains in central Vermont, Killington is home to one of the largest ski resorts in the area. While the winter months in Killington are all things snow, come spring and summer, the area transforms into a hiker’s paradise. Both the Appalachian Trail and Vermont’s Long Trail cut through Killington, drawing hikers and campers alike. With a median sale price of $550,000, according to Redfin, it’s a great option for buying into a ski town at a more affordable level.

3. Teton Village, Wyoming

Home to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Teton Village is known for its glorious scenery as much as its access to world-class slopes. While it may attract its fair share of visitors during the winter months, in the summer, it’s a hot spot for activities that include hiking, rafting and mountain biking. With a median home sale price of $6.6 million, according to Redfin, you’ll need a pretty flexible budget to get a place to call your own. However, in October 2024, Teton Village home prices were down 47.1% year over year. It’s a vibrant employment hub with a booming economy influenced by its thriving tourism industry, and offers an excellent transportation system, according to Jackson-based real estate firm Icuss Group. In addition to its desirable and scenic location, housing costs are further inflated by short supply of rental properties.

4. Vail, Colorado

Vail is known as a skiing destination, with 5,200 acres of terrain and seven legendary back bowls — powder-filled alpine basins. But the charming mountain town offers a host of activities for non-skiers, including shops, breweries and restaurants in its quaint European-style village. While not as expensive as other towns on this list, homes don’t come cheap in Vail. In November 2024, Vail’s median home sale price was $1.3 million, according to Redfin, down 37.4% year over year.

5. Stowe, Vermont

Skiing enthusiasts may flock to Stowe to hit the slopes, but the village offers a world of amenities beyond just skiing. It’s home to a large network of hiking trails, and during the fall it becomes a leaf-peeper’s dream. Stowe exudes charm, from its covered bridges to its unique shops and eateries. It’s home to an impressive list of craft beers and ciders and, located less than three hours south of Montreal, it’s not unusual to hear French spoken on the streets. With a median home sale price of $850,000, according to Redfin, it’s a more attainable price point than some ski destinations.

Things to Consider When Buying a Winter Vacation Home

Any vacation property you buy is a big investment, but there are some special considerations to keep in mind if you’re buying a winter vacation home.

Daned Kirkham, senior director of real estate at Vacasa, cautions that if you’re buying a home in or near a ski destination, it’s important to think about how challenging it will be to access it — especially in inclement weather. If you’re aiming to rent out your vacation home, consider how limited access might also limit your pool of guests.

If possible, you may want to seek out a home on a paved road. Guests may find that less daunting, and some may not have the right vehicle to navigate unpaved mountain roads.

Kirkham also says it’s a good idea to make sure your vacation home isn’t too far off the beaten path, particularly if you intend to rent it out.

“Make sure to check connectivity in the area if that is important to you, bearing in mind it’s likely important to your guests,” he says. “A strong Wi-Fi connection and cell service is helpful, especially in emergency situations, which can happen in winter markets.”

Kirkham also says that if you’re buying a winter vacation home, it’s especially important to ensure that it goes through a thorough inspection.

“Homes in winter markets can face some tough conditions, and you’ll want to make sure that the home has no prevalent issues and is properly insulated,” he says.

Along these lines, Kirkham cautions that maintaining a winter vacation home can be a big job. Make sure you’re able to tackle the maintenance. If not, you may need to enlist the help of a property manager, which will add to your costs and, in the case of a rental, eat into your profits.

Finally, you may want to look at winter vacation homes that offer access to year-round activities.

“While many winter markets are truly seasonal and slow down in the off months, the majority have activities and attractions year-round,” Kirkham says. However, if you intend to use the home year-round, make sure it’s within a driving or flying distance you’re comfortable with.

Amenities to Look for in a Winter Vacation Home

When you’re buying a home in a wintertime hot spot, the amenities you prioritize may be different from the ones you’d choose to focus on in a different type of area. Kirkham suggests zeroing in on amenities that lend to a home’s coziness — for your sake, as well as the sake of any guests you might rent to.

“Fireplaces, fire pits and wood burning stoves are all welcome amenities after a long day in the cold,” he says. “And if possible, a hot tub is a great outdoor feature that is sure to get tons of use.”

If you’re buying a home in a ski area, Kirkham also suggests looking out for properties with a dedicated space for removing and storing ski boots and equipment. It could be essential to keeping the rest of your home clean.

But perhaps the biggest amenity to focus on, says Kirkham, is location. “Ski-in, ski-out access or convenient access to local activities is something that attracts more guests to your home and increases the convenience and enjoyment,” he says.

