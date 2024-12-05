Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 57, Stafford 42 Bishop O’Connell 73, St. John Paul the Great 35 Brunswick Academy 79,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 57, Stafford 42

Bishop O’Connell 73, St. John Paul the Great 35

Brunswick Academy 79, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 39

Bruton 74, Tabb 43

Carmel 67, Fredericksburg Christian 63

Chantilly 67, Mount Vernon 61

Chincoteague 55, Salisbury, Md. 46

Colgan 76, Unity Reed 59

Douglas Freeman 80, Clover Hill 64

Fauquier 91, Spotsylvania 34

Floyd County 76, Pulaski County 51

Fort Chiswell 69, Eastern Montgomery 27

GW-Danville 70, Heritage (Lynchburg) 49

George Wythe 68, John Battle 51

Hayfield 81, Woodbridge 35

Hickory 61, Currituck County, N.C. 59

Hopewell 85, TJHS 57

Huguenot 80, RHSA 47

Independence 61, John Champe 40

Kenston Forest 72, Isle of Wight Academy 41

Lancaster 62, Surry County 31

Lloyd Bird 92, Midlothian 61

Manchester 53, James River 47

Meadowbrook 79, Colonial Heights 64

Monacan 61, Steward School 44

Park View-Sterling 67, John R. Lewis 61

Patrick Henry 53, North Cross 50

Patrick Henry 64, Louisa 50

Person High School, N.C. 57, Halifax County 39

Powhatan 49, Cosby 48

Rocktown 48, Riverheads 45

Shenandoah Valley Academy 78, Massanutten Military 26

Southampton 68, Nottoway 62

Spotswood 83, Monticello 61

Stuart Hall 75, Roanoke Catholic 49

Stuarts Draft 60, Rockbridge County 37

Tandem Friends School 59, Wakefield Country Day 32

Tuscarora 57, Stone Bridge 45

Va. Episcopal 63, Carlisle 36

Veritas Collegiate Academy 64, Bayside 60

Wakefield School 68, Quantico 29

William Campbell 52, Liberty-Bedford 50

