Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 57, Stafford 42
Bishop O’Connell 73, St. John Paul the Great 35
Brunswick Academy 79, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 39
Bruton 74, Tabb 43
Carmel 67, Fredericksburg Christian 63
Chantilly 67, Mount Vernon 61
Chincoteague 55, Salisbury, Md. 46
Colgan 76, Unity Reed 59
Douglas Freeman 80, Clover Hill 64
Fauquier 91, Spotsylvania 34
Floyd County 76, Pulaski County 51
Fort Chiswell 69, Eastern Montgomery 27
GW-Danville 70, Heritage (Lynchburg) 49
George Wythe 68, John Battle 51
Hayfield 81, Woodbridge 35
Hickory 61, Currituck County, N.C. 59
Hopewell 85, TJHS 57
Huguenot 80, RHSA 47
Independence 61, John Champe 40
Kenston Forest 72, Isle of Wight Academy 41
Lancaster 62, Surry County 31
Lloyd Bird 92, Midlothian 61
Manchester 53, James River 47
Meadowbrook 79, Colonial Heights 64
Monacan 61, Steward School 44
Park View-Sterling 67, John R. Lewis 61
Patrick Henry 53, North Cross 50
Patrick Henry 64, Louisa 50
Person High School, N.C. 57, Halifax County 39
Powhatan 49, Cosby 48
Rocktown 48, Riverheads 45
Shenandoah Valley Academy 78, Massanutten Military 26
Southampton 68, Nottoway 62
Spotswood 83, Monticello 61
Stuart Hall 75, Roanoke Catholic 49
Stuarts Draft 60, Rockbridge County 37
Tandem Friends School 59, Wakefield Country Day 32
Tuscarora 57, Stone Bridge 45
Va. Episcopal 63, Carlisle 36
Veritas Collegiate Academy 64, Bayside 60
Wakefield School 68, Quantico 29
William Campbell 52, Liberty-Bedford 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.