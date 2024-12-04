Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 47, Roanoke Catholic 31
Broadwater Academy 46, Isle of Wight Academy 33
Broadway 52, Fort Defiance 19
Bruton 56, Lancaster 42
Carmel 38, Denbigh Baptist 28
Chancellor 54, Atlee 21
Colonial Beach 45, K&Q Central 34
Cosby 65, Powhatan 33
Deep Run 51, Highland Springs 47
Denbigh 46, Phoebus 19
E.C. Glass 55, Albemarle 52
East Rockingham 59, Luray 14
Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, North Cross 42
Franklin County 45, Bassett 37
Freedom – South Riding 44, Riverside 39
Galax 50, Chilhowie 13
Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 22
Gloucester 43, Kecoughtan 16
Grace Christian 51, Appalachian Christian 26
Graham 67, Bluefield, W.Va. 13
Granby 59, Ocean Lakes 31
Green Run 77, Tallwood 15
Halifax County 45, Dan River 41
Hampton 63, Woodside 28
Harlan, Ky. 65, Lee High 45
Hidden Valley 58, Northside 38
Hopewell 66, Prince George 23
Huguenot 60, RHSA 4
James Monroe 73, Massaponax 24
James Robinson 52, George Marshall 43
John Handley 53, Heritage 50
Justice High School 55, John Champe 48
Kellam 87, First Colonial 13
King’s Fork High School 88, Churchland 12
Lakeland (VA) 71, Franklin 17
Liberty-Bedford 53, Altavista 13
Lloyd Bird 56, Midlothian 22
Manchester 81, James River 21
Matoaca 55, Dinwiddie 33
Mecklenburg County 50, Amelia County 46
Menchville 100, Heritage 20
Meridian High School 48, Briar Woods 37
Millbrook 68, Kettle Run 24
Miller School 85, Chatham Hall 15
Mills Godwin 61, Patrick Henry 28
Monacan 53, Clover Hill 22
Mountain View 40, Annandale 19
Nandua 36, Windsor 27
Norfolk Christian School 98, Grace Christian 9
Northumberland 58, Middlesex 25
Osbourn Park 67, Hayfield 47
Paul VI Catholic High School 84, Flint Hill 38
Princess Anne 92, Bayside 5
Pulaski County 48, Carroll County 17
Riverbend 53, Courtland 43
Rock Ridge 34, Gar-Field 28
Salem 62, Jefferson Forest 39
Salem-Va. Beach 60, Kempsville 12
Skyline 61, Sherando 35
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 50
St. John’s, D.C. 54, Potomac School 52
Steward School 67, Christchurch 18
Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry 19
Warwick 52, Bethel 38
Washburn, Tenn. 65, Thomas Walker 42
Washington-Liberty 64, Westfield 34
Westmoreland County 52, King William 31
William Fleming 48, Patrick Henry 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holston vs. Council, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
