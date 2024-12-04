Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 47, Roanoke Catholic 31 Broadwater Academy 46, Isle of Wight Academy 33 Broadway 52, Fort Defiance…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 47, Roanoke Catholic 31

Broadwater Academy 46, Isle of Wight Academy 33

Broadway 52, Fort Defiance 19

Bruton 56, Lancaster 42

Carmel 38, Denbigh Baptist 28

Chancellor 54, Atlee 21

Colonial Beach 45, K&Q Central 34

Cosby 65, Powhatan 33

Deep Run 51, Highland Springs 47

Denbigh 46, Phoebus 19

E.C. Glass 55, Albemarle 52

East Rockingham 59, Luray 14

Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, North Cross 42

Franklin County 45, Bassett 37

Freedom – South Riding 44, Riverside 39

Galax 50, Chilhowie 13

Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 22

Gloucester 43, Kecoughtan 16

Grace Christian 51, Appalachian Christian 26

Graham 67, Bluefield, W.Va. 13

Granby 59, Ocean Lakes 31

Green Run 77, Tallwood 15

Halifax County 45, Dan River 41

Hampton 63, Woodside 28

Harlan, Ky. 65, Lee High 45

Hidden Valley 58, Northside 38

Hopewell 66, Prince George 23

Huguenot 60, RHSA 4

James Monroe 73, Massaponax 24

James Robinson 52, George Marshall 43

John Handley 53, Heritage 50

Justice High School 55, John Champe 48

Kellam 87, First Colonial 13

King’s Fork High School 88, Churchland 12

Lakeland (VA) 71, Franklin 17

Liberty-Bedford 53, Altavista 13

Lloyd Bird 56, Midlothian 22

Manchester 81, James River 21

Matoaca 55, Dinwiddie 33

Mecklenburg County 50, Amelia County 46

Menchville 100, Heritage 20

Meridian High School 48, Briar Woods 37

Millbrook 68, Kettle Run 24

Miller School 85, Chatham Hall 15

Mills Godwin 61, Patrick Henry 28

Monacan 53, Clover Hill 22

Mountain View 40, Annandale 19

Nandua 36, Windsor 27

Norfolk Christian School 98, Grace Christian 9

Northumberland 58, Middlesex 25

Osbourn Park 67, Hayfield 47

Paul VI Catholic High School 84, Flint Hill 38

Princess Anne 92, Bayside 5

Pulaski County 48, Carroll County 17

Riverbend 53, Courtland 43

Rock Ridge 34, Gar-Field 28

Salem 62, Jefferson Forest 39

Salem-Va. Beach 60, Kempsville 12

Skyline 61, Sherando 35

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 50

St. John’s, D.C. 54, Potomac School 52

Steward School 67, Christchurch 18

Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry 19

Warwick 52, Bethel 38

Washburn, Tenn. 65, Thomas Walker 42

Washington-Liberty 64, Westfield 34

Westmoreland County 52, King William 31

William Fleming 48, Patrick Henry 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holston vs. Council, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

