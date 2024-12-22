Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadway 59, Woodstock Central 52 Central – Wise 64, Altamonte Christian, Fla. 24 Chancellor 45, Stafford 36…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 59, Woodstock Central 52

Central – Wise 64, Altamonte Christian, Fla. 24

Chancellor 45, Stafford 36

Concord Cannon, N.C. 47, Thomas Dale 33

Deep Run 51, Trinity Episcopal 34

Galax 58, East Bend Forbush, N.C. 47

Gill St. Bernard’s, N.J. 75, Virginia 58

Glen Allen 54, Freedom – Woodbridge 34

Greenbrier Christian 40, Suffolk Christian Academy 27

I. C. Norcom High School 62, Lakeland (VA) 24

Jefferson Forest 52, Amherst County 37

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 42, Miller School 26

Monacan 59, Mills Godwin 45

Nansemond River 83, Monroe, N.C. 35

Narrows 39, Virginia 36

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Miami Country Day, Fla. 53

Prince Edward County 58, Buckingham County 34

Riverbend 71, Fredericksburg Christian 54

Skyline 61, Page County 37

Steward School 60, Hanover 28

Summit Christian Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 38

Woodbridge 42, Alexandria City 39

KSA Tournament=

Edison 31, McLean 22

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Ridgeline, Utah 58, Osbourn Park 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ccd.

