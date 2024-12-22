Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 59, Woodstock Central 52
Central – Wise 64, Altamonte Christian, Fla. 24
Chancellor 45, Stafford 36
Concord Cannon, N.C. 47, Thomas Dale 33
Deep Run 51, Trinity Episcopal 34
Galax 58, East Bend Forbush, N.C. 47
Gill St. Bernard’s, N.J. 75, Virginia 58
Glen Allen 54, Freedom – Woodbridge 34
Greenbrier Christian 40, Suffolk Christian Academy 27
I. C. Norcom High School 62, Lakeland (VA) 24
Jefferson Forest 52, Amherst County 37
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 42, Miller School 26
Monacan 59, Mills Godwin 45
Nansemond River 83, Monroe, N.C. 35
Narrows 39, Virginia 36
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, Miami Country Day, Fla. 53
Prince Edward County 58, Buckingham County 34
Riverbend 71, Fredericksburg Christian 54
Skyline 61, Page County 37
Steward School 60, Hanover 28
Summit Christian Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 38
Woodbridge 42, Alexandria City 39
KSA Tournament=
Edison 31, McLean 22
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Ridgeline, Utah 58, Osbourn Park 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ccd.
