Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 84, New Hope Academy, Md. 62
Bishop O’Connell 46, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 45
Carroll County 84, Pulaski County 69
Churchland 78, Grafton 52
Colonial Forge 64, West Springfield 47
Episcopal 75, Woodberry Forest 49
GW-Danville 54, William Fleming 45
James Monroe, W.Va. 52, Narrows 47
John Handley 74, Lightridge 44
Lloyd Bird 54, Gar-Field 43
Menchville 68, Northampton 65
Paul VI Catholic High School 63, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47
Peninsula Catholic 85, Frank Cox 62
Portsmouth Christian 63, Hampton Christian 51
Potomac Falls 66, Osbourn 35
Roanoke Catholic 58, Radford 42
Tandem Friends School 69, King Abdullah 65
Thomas Dale 80, Grassfield 50
Union 56, Grundy 38
Veritas Collegiate Academy 81, Cristo Rey Richmond 69
Wilson Memorial 64, Westmoreland County 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
