Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 84, New Hope Academy, Md. 62

Bishop O’Connell 46, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 45

Carroll County 84, Pulaski County 69

Churchland 78, Grafton 52

Colonial Forge 64, West Springfield 47

Episcopal 75, Woodberry Forest 49

GW-Danville 54, William Fleming 45

James Monroe, W.Va. 52, Narrows 47

John Handley 74, Lightridge 44

Lloyd Bird 54, Gar-Field 43

Menchville 68, Northampton 65

Paul VI Catholic High School 63, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47

Peninsula Catholic 85, Frank Cox 62

Portsmouth Christian 63, Hampton Christian 51

Potomac Falls 66, Osbourn 35

Roanoke Catholic 58, Radford 42

Tandem Friends School 69, King Abdullah 65

Thomas Dale 80, Grassfield 50

Union 56, Grundy 38

Veritas Collegiate Academy 81, Cristo Rey Richmond 69

Wilson Memorial 64, Westmoreland County 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

