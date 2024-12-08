Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 62, North Cross 24 Bishop Ireton 71, Friends’ Central School, Pa. 57 Carlisle 69, Appomattox…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 62, North Cross 24

Bishop Ireton 71, Friends’ Central School, Pa. 57

Carlisle 69, Appomattox 32

Chancellor 55, Spotsylvania 27

Chantilly 47, Yorktown 42

Cosby 52, Charlottesville 44

Dominion 50, Herndon 26

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 43, Chelsea Academy 33

Falls Church 39, Osbourn 12

Flint Hill 62, Trinity Episcopal 46

Gate City 61, Sullivan East, Tenn. 36

Granby 50, Massaponax 17

Green Run 52, Grassfield 44

Hayfield 46, James Madison 39

Justice High School 47, Alexandria City 46

Kellam 58, Hampton 51

Lloyd Bird 42, Steward School 39

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 78, Paul VI Catholic High School 44

Madeira School 42, Oakcrest 31

Mills Godwin 56, Midlothian 30

Monacan 50, Highland Springs 49

Nansemond River 63, I. C. Norcom High School 28

New Covenant 38, Grace Christian 18

Norfolk Christian School 58, John Marshall 42

Osbourn Park 67, Potomac School 61

Princess Anne 87, Thomas Dale 40

Roanoke Catholic 33, Fuqua School 28

Rye Cove 62, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 50

South Lakes 46, Patriot 30

St. Gertrude 49, Meadowbrook 21

St. John’s, D.C. 58, Catholic 48

Warwick 40, Smithfield 32

Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 53, Magna Vista 46

Woodbridge 50, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.