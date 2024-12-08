Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 62, North Cross 24
Bishop Ireton 71, Friends’ Central School, Pa. 57
Carlisle 69, Appomattox 32
Chancellor 55, Spotsylvania 27
Chantilly 47, Yorktown 42
Cosby 52, Charlottesville 44
Dominion 50, Herndon 26
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 43, Chelsea Academy 33
Falls Church 39, Osbourn 12
Flint Hill 62, Trinity Episcopal 46
Gate City 61, Sullivan East, Tenn. 36
Granby 50, Massaponax 17
Green Run 52, Grassfield 44
Hayfield 46, James Madison 39
Justice High School 47, Alexandria City 46
Kellam 58, Hampton 51
Lloyd Bird 42, Steward School 39
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 78, Paul VI Catholic High School 44
Madeira School 42, Oakcrest 31
Mills Godwin 56, Midlothian 30
Monacan 50, Highland Springs 49
Nansemond River 63, I. C. Norcom High School 28
New Covenant 38, Grace Christian 18
Norfolk Christian School 58, John Marshall 42
Osbourn Park 67, Potomac School 61
Princess Anne 87, Thomas Dale 40
Roanoke Catholic 33, Fuqua School 28
Rye Cove 62, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 50
South Lakes 46, Patriot 30
St. Gertrude 49, Meadowbrook 21
St. John’s, D.C. 58, Catholic 48
Warwick 40, Smithfield 32
Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 53, Magna Vista 46
Woodbridge 50, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
