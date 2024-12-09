Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 9, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 556¾ 564¾ 553¾ 559 +1¾
May 565¼ 573 562 567¾ +2¼
Jul 570½ 578½ 568¼ 573¾ +2½
Sep 582¼ 590¼ 580 585¾ +2½
Dec 597½ 605½ 597½ 601½ +2¾
Mar 607¾ 617¼ 607¾ 612¾ +2
May 617¾ 621½ 617¾ 618 +3½
Est. sales 514,893. Fri.’s sales 63,758
Fri.’s open int 424,725, up 2,966
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 431¼ 434¾ 431 433 +2¼
Mar 439¼ 442 437½ 441 +1
May 444½ 447½ 443½ 447 +1¾
Jul 447 450 446¼ 449¾ +2
Sep 433¼ 435 432¼ 434½
Dec 436¾ 438¾ 436 438¼ +1
Mar 448 449½ 447½ 449
May 454½ 455¾ 454¼ 455½ +1¼
Jul 458½ 458¾ 458 458½ +1¼
Sep 447¼ 447¼ 447 447
Dec 447 448½ 446¾ 447¾
Dec 450 450¼ 449½ 449½ ½
Est. sales 350,707. Fri.’s sales 241,549
Fri.’s open int 1,549,185, up 19,973
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 348¼ 348¼ 348¼ 348¼ +11½
Mar 358½ 374½ 358½ 369¼ +10
May 368 379½ 368 370½ +4¾
Jul 380¾ 380¾ 380¾ 380¾ +9
Est. sales 287. Fri.’s sales 219
Fri.’s open int 3,518, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 992¼ 1003½ 985¾ 988¼ —5½
Mar 997¼ 1008¼ 991¾ 994½ —4¾
May 1007½ 1017¼ 1002 1004½ —4¼
Jul 1019 1028¼ 1014¼ 1016¼ —3¾
Aug 1016¼ 1024¾ 1011¾ 1013¾ —3¼
Sep 1001½ 1010½ 999¾ 1001½ —2¼
Nov 1003¾ 1011¾ 1002 1003½ —1½
Jan 1013 1019¾ 1011½ 1012¾ —1¼
Mar 1014¼ 1020½ 1013½ 1015¼
Jul 1030¼ 1032 1030¼ 1030¾ +2¼
Nov 1011¾ 1017¾ 1011¾ 1013 ¼
Est. sales 321,402. Fri.’s sales 210,301
Fri.’s open int 934,462

