CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 556¾ 564¾ 553¾ 559 +1¾ May 565¼ 573 562 567¾ +2¼ Jul 570½ 578½ 568¼ 573¾ +2½ Sep 582¼ 590¼ 580 585¾ +2½ Dec 597½ 605½ 597½ 601½ +2¾ Mar 607¾ 617¼ 607¾ 612¾ +2 May 617¾ 621½ 617¾ 618 +3½ Est. sales 514,893. Fri.’s sales 63,758 Fri.’s open int 424,725, up 2,966 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 431¼ 434¾ 431 433 +2¼ Mar 439¼ 442 437½ 441 +1 May 444½ 447½ 443½ 447 +1¾ Jul 447 450 446¼ 449¾ +2 Sep 433¼ 435 432¼ 434½ +¾ Dec 436¾ 438¾ 436 438¼ +1 Mar 448 449½ 447½ 449 +¾ May 454½ 455¾ 454¼ 455½ +1¼ Jul 458½ 458¾ 458 458½ +1¼ Sep 447¼ 447¼ 447 447 +¼ Dec 447 448½ 446¾ 447¾ Dec 450 450¼ 449½ 449½ — ½ Est. sales 350,707. Fri.’s sales 241,549 Fri.’s open int 1,549,185, up 19,973 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 348¼ 348¼ 348¼ 348¼ +11½ Mar 358½ 374½ 358½ 369¼ +10 May 368 379½ 368 370½ +4¾ Jul 380¾ 380¾ 380¾ 380¾ +9 Est. sales 287. Fri.’s sales 219 Fri.’s open int 3,518, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 992¼ 1003½ 985¾ 988¼ —5½ Mar 997¼ 1008¼ 991¾ 994½ —4¾ May 1007½ 1017¼ 1002 1004½ —4¼ Jul 1019 1028¼ 1014¼ 1016¼ —3¾ Aug 1016¼ 1024¾ 1011¾ 1013¾ —3¼ Sep 1001½ 1010½ 999¾ 1001½ —2¼ Nov 1003¾ 1011¾ 1002 1003½ —1½ Jan 1013 1019¾ 1011½ 1012¾ —1¼ Mar 1014¼ 1020½ 1013½ 1015¼ Jul 1030¼ 1032 1030¼ 1030¾ +2¼ Nov 1011¾ 1017¾ 1011¾ 1013 — ¼ Est. sales 321,402. Fri.’s sales 210,301 Fri.’s open int 934,462

