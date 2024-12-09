CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|556¾
|564¾
|553¾
|559
|+1¾
|May
|565¼
|573
|562
|567¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|570½
|578½
|568¼
|573¾
|+2½
|Sep
|582¼
|590¼
|580
|585¾
|+2½
|Dec
|597½
|605½
|597½
|601½
|+2¾
|Mar
|607¾
|617¼
|607¾
|612¾
|+2
|May
|617¾
|621½
|617¾
|618
|+3½
|Est. sales 514,893.
|Fri.’s sales 63,758
|Fri.’s open int 424,725,
|up 2,966
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|431¼
|434¾
|431
|433
|+2¼
|Mar
|439¼
|442
|437½
|441
|+1
|May
|444½
|447½
|443½
|447
|+1¾
|Jul
|447
|450
|446¼
|449¾
|+2
|Sep
|433¼
|435
|432¼
|434½
|+¾
|Dec
|436¾
|438¾
|436
|438¼
|+1
|Mar
|448
|449½
|447½
|449
|+¾
|May
|454½
|455¾
|454¼
|455½
|+1¼
|Jul
|458½
|458¾
|458
|458½
|+1¼
|Sep
|447¼
|447¼
|447
|447
|+¼
|Dec
|447
|448½
|446¾
|447¾
|Dec
|450
|450¼
|449½
|449½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 350,707.
|Fri.’s sales 241,549
|Fri.’s open int 1,549,185,
|up 19,973
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|348¼
|348¼
|348¼
|348¼
|+11½
|Mar
|358½
|374½
|358½
|369¼
|+10
|May
|368
|379½
|368
|370½
|+4¾
|Jul
|380¾
|380¾
|380¾
|380¾
|+9
|Est. sales 287.
|Fri.’s sales 219
|Fri.’s open int 3,518,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|992¼
|1003½
|985¾
|988¼
|—5½
|Mar
|997¼
|1008¼
|991¾
|994½
|—4¾
|May
|1007½
|1017¼
|1002
|1004½
|—4¼
|Jul
|1019
|1028¼
|1014¼
|1016¼
|—3¾
|Aug
|1016¼
|1024¾
|1011¾
|1013¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|1001½
|1010½
|999¾
|1001½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1003¾
|1011¾
|1002
|1003½
|—1½
|Jan
|1013
|1019¾
|1011½
|1012¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|1014¼
|1020½
|1013½
|1015¼
|Jul
|1030¼
|1032
|1030¼
|1030¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1011¾
|1017¾
|1011¾
|1013
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 321,402.
|Fri.’s sales 210,301
|Fri.’s open int 934,462
