CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|541
|541¾
|530½
|532½
|—8¾
|May
|552¼
|552¾
|541¼
|543¼
|—8½
|Jul
|559
|559¼
|548¾
|551
|—8
|Sep
|571½
|571½
|562¼
|564½
|—7
|Dec
|588¾
|588¾
|579¾
|582½
|—6
|Mar
|602
|602
|595½
|597½
|—5½
|May
|610
|610¼
|606¼
|606¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 95,662.
|Wed.’s sales 90,581
|Wed.’s open int 445,172,
|up 934
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|437
|441
|435¾
|440¾
|+3½
|May
|443¾
|446¾
|442¼
|446¼
|+2½
|Jul
|446¾
|449¾
|445¾
|449¼
|+2
|Sep
|429¼
|430¾
|427¼
|430½
|+1¼
|Dec
|432½
|434¾
|431
|434½
|+1½
|Mar
|443½
|446
|443
|446
|+1½
|May
|450¼
|452
|449¼
|452
|+1½
|Jul
|453
|454¾
|452½
|454¾
|+1½
|Sep
|442
|442
|440¾
|441¼
|—1
|Dec
|442¾
|443
|440½
|443
|+¼
|Jul
|459¾
|459¾
|459¾
|459¾
|Dec
|448
|448
|448
|448
|—1
|Est. sales 314,057.
|Wed.’s sales 286,900
|Wed.’s open int 1,626,265,
|up 9,433
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|358
|363¼
|356½
|362¼
|+2¾
|May
|366¼
|368¾
|365
|367½
|+1½
|Jul
|371¼
|371¼
|371¼
|371¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|359¾
|360
|359¾
|360
|+3¼
|Est. sales 416.
|Wed.’s sales 416
|Wed.’s open int 3,698,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|950¼
|963¾
|945¼
|962¾
|+11
|Mar
|952
|967½
|947
|966¾
|+13½
|May
|960
|976¼
|955½
|975¾
|+14¼
|Jul
|971
|986
|966
|985½
|+14
|Aug
|969¾
|983¼
|964
|982¾
|+13¾
|Sep
|960¼
|972¾
|955¼
|972¾
|+13
|Nov
|965½
|978¼
|961
|978
|+12¼
|Jan
|976¼
|988¼
|973¼
|988¼
|+11½
|Mar
|979½
|990½
|976¼
|990½
|+9¼
|May
|992¼
|994¾
|992¼
|994¾
|+6
|Jul
|1000
|1002¼
|999¾
|1000½
|+2¼
|Nov
|988¼
|992
|983
|992
|+5¾
|Nov
|1013
|1016
|1013
|1016
|+7
|Est. sales 434,855.
|Wed.’s sales 411,220
|Wed.’s open int 915,745
