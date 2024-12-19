Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 19, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 541 541¾ 530½ 532½ —8¾
May 552¼ 552¾ 541¼ 543¼ —8½
Jul 559 559¼ 548¾ 551 —8
Sep 571½ 571½ 562¼ 564½ —7
Dec 588¾ 588¾ 579¾ 582½ —6
Mar 602 602 595½ 597½ —5½
May 610 610¼ 606¼ 606¼ —4¼
Est. sales 95,662. Wed.’s sales 90,581
Wed.’s open int 445,172, up 934
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 437 441 435¾ 440¾ +3½
May 443¾ 446¾ 442¼ 446¼ +2½
Jul 446¾ 449¾ 445¾ 449¼ +2
Sep 429¼ 430¾ 427¼ 430½ +1¼
Dec 432½ 434¾ 431 434½ +1½
Mar 443½ 446 443 446 +1½
May 450¼ 452 449¼ 452 +1½
Jul 453 454¾ 452½ 454¾ +1½
Sep 442 442 440¾ 441¼ —1
Dec 442¾ 443 440½ 443
Jul 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ 459¾
Dec 448 448 448 448 —1
Est. sales 314,057. Wed.’s sales 286,900
Wed.’s open int 1,626,265, up 9,433
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 358 363¼ 356½ 362¼ +2¾
May 366¼ 368¾ 365 367½ +1½
Jul 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ ¾
Dec 359¾ 360 359¾ 360 +3¼
Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416
Wed.’s open int 3,698, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 950¼ 963¾ 945¼ 962¾ +11
Mar 952 967½ 947 966¾ +13½
May 960 976¼ 955½ 975¾ +14¼
Jul 971 986 966 985½ +14
Aug 969¾ 983¼ 964 982¾ +13¾
Sep 960¼ 972¾ 955¼ 972¾ +13
Nov 965½ 978¼ 961 978 +12¼
Jan 976¼ 988¼ 973¼ 988¼ +11½
Mar 979½ 990½ 976¼ 990½ +9¼
May 992¼ 994¾ 992¼ 994¾ +6
Jul 1000 1002¼ 999¾ 1000½ +2¼
Nov 988¼ 992 983 992 +5¾
Nov 1013 1016 1013 1016 +7
Est. sales 434,855. Wed.’s sales 411,220
Wed.’s open int 915,745

