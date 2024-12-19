CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 541 541¾ 530½ 532½ —8¾ May 552¼ 552¾ 541¼ 543¼ —8½ Jul 559 559¼ 548¾ 551 —8 Sep 571½ 571½ 562¼ 564½ —7 Dec 588¾ 588¾ 579¾ 582½ —6 Mar 602 602 595½ 597½ —5½ May 610 610¼ 606¼ 606¼ —4¼ Est. sales 95,662. Wed.’s sales 90,581 Wed.’s open int 445,172, up 934 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 437 441 435¾ 440¾ +3½ May 443¾ 446¾ 442¼ 446¼ +2½ Jul 446¾ 449¾ 445¾ 449¼ +2 Sep 429¼ 430¾ 427¼ 430½ +1¼ Dec 432½ 434¾ 431 434½ +1½ Mar 443½ 446 443 446 +1½ May 450¼ 452 449¼ 452 +1½ Jul 453 454¾ 452½ 454¾ +1½ Sep 442 442 440¾ 441¼ —1 Dec 442¾ 443 440½ 443 +¼ Jul 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ Dec 448 448 448 448 —1 Est. sales 314,057. Wed.’s sales 286,900 Wed.’s open int 1,626,265, up 9,433 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 358 363¼ 356½ 362¼ +2¾ May 366¼ 368¾ 365 367½ +1½ Jul 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ — ¾ Dec 359¾ 360 359¾ 360 +3¼ Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416 Wed.’s open int 3,698, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 950¼ 963¾ 945¼ 962¾ +11 Mar 952 967½ 947 966¾ +13½ May 960 976¼ 955½ 975¾ +14¼ Jul 971 986 966 985½ +14 Aug 969¾ 983¼ 964 982¾ +13¾ Sep 960¼ 972¾ 955¼ 972¾ +13 Nov 965½ 978¼ 961 978 +12¼ Jan 976¼ 988¼ 973¼ 988¼ +11½ Mar 979½ 990½ 976¼ 990½ +9¼ May 992¼ 994¾ 992¼ 994¾ +6 Jul 1000 1002¼ 999¾ 1000½ +2¼ Nov 988¼ 992 983 992 +5¾ Nov 1013 1016 1013 1016 +7 Est. sales 434,855. Wed.’s sales 411,220 Wed.’s open int 915,745

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.