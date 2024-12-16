Pet-Proof Your Home for the Holidays

The holiday season is a time for celebrating with friends and family, but if your family includes a furry friend,…

The holiday season is a time for celebrating with friends and family, but if your family includes a furry friend, you may need to take some extra precautions before the festivities begin. Fido and Fluffy may be mesmerized by the sparkle of the season, but they don’t know what they don’t know — namely, that so many things this time of year can be harmful to them — so it’s up to you to take the lead.

The Holiday Hazards in Your Home

During the holidays, there are a lot of new and unusual items in homes, which can create a minefield for pet owners. Digestive issues that can require surgery and accidental poisoning are among the most common and serious issues veterinarians see this time of year. Some common items to keep out of your home, or safely tucked away, include:

Tinsel and ribbons. Cats and dogs both love tinsel, though cats may be more likely to get in trouble with shiny tinsel. “If they’re chewed and swallowed, they can cause intestinal blockages that require veterinary attention,” says Julia Benning, fear-free trainer and lead grooming advisor at Well Groomed Pets in San Diego.

Glass ornaments. How many times have your pets gazed at your ornaments adoringly? It might be time for an upgrade to shatterproof ornaments. “These types of decorations can easily fall and shatter into sharp pieces that can do damage to your pets paws,” says Benning. “Glass ornaments in particular are especially dazzling to many pets, and keeping them from breaking isn’t always an easy task.”

Fake snow. Fake snow can add a final touch to decorations, especially in years without a white Christmas. But, Benning warns, it can be toxic if ingested and may end up requiring an emergency vet visit.

Live Christmas trees. If you have a live Christmas tree, it can pose unique hazards to your pet, according to vets. “The water can contain bacteria, mold or chemicals and pesticides that can make your pet sick,” says Dr. Paige Adams, medical director and practice manager at Etowah Veterinary Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. “The needles from Christmas trees can also cause GI irritation if ingested.”

Lilies. Unlike most plants that must be eaten to be problematic, lilies are unsafe for cats regardless of ingestion. “Most plants need to be ingested to cause issues, but every part of the lily plant is toxic to cats including the pollen and even the water the flowers are in,” says Adams. “Lilies can lead to kidney failure in cats, so I just recommend avoiding this flower completely if you have cats in the home.”

Holly and mistletoe. Although they’re holiday favorites, Adams advises against either authentic evergreen in your holiday display. “Holly and mistletoe can cause GI upset if ingested. Holly is also prickly, so can cause wounds or scratch eyes if pets get too close.”

Poinsettias. Christmas’ favorite villain, poinsettias aren’t the worst plants to have around at the holidays, but they can still be problematic. “Poinsettias are mildly toxic and can cause hypersalivation, vomiting and diarrhea, but they are not deadly or as toxic as most people believe,” says Adams. She still recommends keeping them out of reach of pets.

Dealing With Holiday Hazards

No matter how much you love your pet, there’s a good chance you’re going to want to participate in the holidays in some way. That’s OK! You may just have to do a little out-of-box thinking.

For example, if you have a cat, you may need to take more care when building your tree and work with your pet’s natural instincts.

“I think for cat owners, a lot of people have concerns about cats knocking over Christmas trees,” says Malini Suchak, professor and chair of animal behavior, ecology and conservation at Canisius University in Buffalo, New York. “There’s a reason there’s a lot of memes about it this time of year. My favorite is the one where the people put lights on a cat tree and call it a day.”

Suchak suggests tethering the tree to the wall for safety and using decorations that are pet-safe. “A lot of cats like to be high up and having a tree to climb up can make them feel very secure. So it’s important not to punish them; rather, adapt what you do so your cat and your tree stay safe.”

But what if Fido or Fluffy does the unspeakable and eats something they shouldn’t eat?

“The ASPCA keeps a list of toxic plants that is useful all year round and the website also contains information on what to do if you suspect your pet has eaten a toxic plant,” says Suchak. “They also have a poison control hotline you can call to speak to someone immediately.”

Time is of the essence when a pet has ingested something they shouldn’t, so it can also be important to keep a first aid kit on hand all year long.

“Administer a safe alternative to activated charcoal if you can’t get to a veterinarian within one hour and contact poison control or your veterinarian for directions,” says Dr. Mat Glassman, veterinary surgeon at Friendship Hospital for Animals in Washington, D.C., and founder of Dr. Cuddles, a pet care brand. “Induction of vomiting is recommended by a lot of veterinarians, and studies show that vomiting to remove toxins results in the removal of toxins 60% of the time. But when it removes toxins, it produces on average 45% of the toxin, so it is not very effective.”

Induction of vomiting is also not always appropriate, depending on what your pet has consumed. Always consult a professional before administering this type of care.

Blending Pets and Holiday Frivolity

You absolutely do not have to choose between your pets and your love of holiday decor — you just need to consider how your animals will behave around the new and shiny things in their space.

If you know your cat is a climber, consider an alternative to a tree or tether your tree to the wall, and if your dog likes to sample the plants, keep them on a high shelf where it can’t reach.

