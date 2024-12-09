CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|556¾
|564¾
|553¾
|559½
|+2¼
|May
|565¼
|573
|562
|568
|+2½
|Jul
|570½
|578½
|568¼
|574
|+2¾
|Sep
|582¼
|590¼
|580
|586
|+2¾
|Dec
|597½
|605½
|597½
|601½
|+2¾
|Mar
|607¾
|617¼
|607¾
|614
|+3¼
|May
|617¾
|621½
|617¾
|621½
|+7
|Est. sales 33,206.
|Fri.’s sales 63,758
|Fri.’s open int 424,725,
|up 2,966
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|431¼
|434¾
|431
|431
|+¼
|Mar
|439¼
|442
|437½
|438¾
|—1¼
|May
|444½
|447½
|443½
|444½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|447
|450
|446¼
|447¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|433¼
|435
|432¼
|432¾
|—1
|Dec
|436¾
|438¾
|436
|436½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|448
|449½
|447¾
|447¾
|—
|½
|May
|454½
|455¾
|454¼
|455¾
|+1½
|Jul
|458½
|458¾
|458¼
|458¼
|+1
|Sep
|447¼
|447¼
|447¼
|447¼
|+½
|Dec
|447
|448½
|446¾
|447½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|450
|450¼
|450
|450¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 172,859.
|Fri.’s sales 241,549
|Fri.’s open int 1,549,185,
|up 19,973
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|358½
|374½
|358½
|365
|+5¾
|May
|368
|379½
|368
|370½
|+4¾
|Jul
|380¾
|380¾
|380¾
|380¾
|+9
|Est. sales 242.
|Fri.’s sales 219
|Fri.’s open int 3,518,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|992¼
|1003½
|990½
|991¾
|—2
|Mar
|997¼
|1008¼
|995¾
|997¼
|—2
|May
|1007½
|1017¼
|1005½
|1007
|—1¾
|Jul
|1019
|1028¼
|1017
|1018¼
|—1¾
|Aug
|1016¼
|1024¾
|1014½
|1015½
|—1½
|Sep
|1001½
|1010½
|1001½
|1002½
|—1¼
|Nov
|1003¾
|1011¾
|1002½
|1004¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1013
|1019¾
|1011½
|1013¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1014¼
|1020½
|1013¾
|1015¼
|Jul
|1030¼
|1032
|1030¼
|1030¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1011¾
|1017¾
|1011¾
|1012
|—1¼
|Est. sales 136,892.
|Fri.’s sales 210,301
|Fri.’s open int 934,462
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|42.59
|42.85
|42.37
|42.37
|—.41
|Jan
|42.90
|43.15
|42.49
|42.59
|—.38
|Mar
|43.16
|43.43
|42.75
|42.86
|—.36
|May
|43.39
|43.71
|43.05
|43.15
|—.36
|Jul
|43.63
|43.89
|43.30
|43.38
|—.33
|Aug
|43.37
|43.74
|43.18
|43.27
|—.31
|Sep
|43.43
|43.57
|43.01
|43.08
|—.33
|Oct
|42.98
|43.35
|42.86
|42.92
|—.29
|Dec
|43.15
|43.42
|42.89
|42.95
|—.35
|Est. sales 55,334.
|Fri.’s sales 133,360
|Fri.’s open int 569,950
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|287.90
|287.90
|287.90
|287.90
|+4.10
|Jan
|287.40
|293.20
|287.40
|290.20
|+2.80
|Mar
|293.50
|298.70
|293.50
|295.90
|+2.50
|May
|298.90
|303.20
|298.70
|300.60
|+2.20
|Jul
|305.00
|307.70
|303.60
|305.30
|+2.10
|Aug
|304.70
|308.40
|304.60
|306.10
|+2.10
|Sep
|305.00
|308.80
|305.00
|306.40
|+2.00
|Oct
|304.90
|308.30
|304.70
|306.10
|+2.00
|Dec
|307.70
|311.10
|307.40
|308.90
|+2.10
|Jan
|308.80
|311.90
|308.60
|311.40
|+3.50
|Mar
|312.80
|312.80
|311.40
|311.40
|+2.50
|Est. sales 76,444.
|Fri.’s sales 103,492
|Fri.’s open int 613,704,
|up 143
