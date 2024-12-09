CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 556¾ 564¾ 553¾ 559½ +2¼ May 565¼ 573 562 568 +2½ Jul 570½ 578½ 568¼ 574 +2¾ Sep 582¼ 590¼ 580 586 +2¾ Dec 597½ 605½ 597½ 601½ +2¾ Mar 607¾ 617¼ 607¾ 614 +3¼ May 617¾ 621½ 617¾ 621½ +7 Est. sales 33,206. Fri.’s sales 63,758 Fri.’s open int 424,725, up 2,966 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 431¼ 434¾ 431 431 +¼ Mar 439¼ 442 437½ 438¾ —1¼ May 444½ 447½ 443½ 444½ — ¾ Jul 447 450 446¼ 447¼ — ½ Sep 433¼ 435 432¼ 432¾ —1 Dec 436¾ 438¾ 436 436½ — ¾ Mar 448 449½ 447¾ 447¾ — ½ May 454½ 455¾ 454¼ 455¾ +1½ Jul 458½ 458¾ 458¼ 458¼ +1 Sep 447¼ 447¼ 447¼ 447¼ +½ Dec 447 448½ 446¾ 447½ — ¼ Dec 450 450¼ 450 450¼ +¼ Est. sales 172,859. Fri.’s sales 241,549 Fri.’s open int 1,549,185, up 19,973 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 358½ 374½ 358½ 365 +5¾ May 368 379½ 368 370½ +4¾ Jul 380¾ 380¾ 380¾ 380¾ +9 Est. sales 242. Fri.’s sales 219 Fri.’s open int 3,518, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 992¼ 1003½ 990½ 991¾ —2 Mar 997¼ 1008¼ 995¾ 997¼ —2 May 1007½ 1017¼ 1005½ 1007 —1¾ Jul 1019 1028¼ 1017 1018¼ —1¾ Aug 1016¼ 1024¾ 1014½ 1015½ —1½ Sep 1001½ 1010½ 1001½ 1002½ —1¼ Nov 1003¾ 1011¾ 1002½ 1004¼ — ¾ Jan 1013 1019¾ 1011½ 1013¾ — ¼ Mar 1014¼ 1020½ 1013¾ 1015¼ Jul 1030¼ 1032 1030¼ 1030¾ +2¼ Nov 1011¾ 1017¾ 1011¾ 1012 —1¼ Est. sales 136,892. Fri.’s sales 210,301 Fri.’s open int 934,462 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 42.59 42.85 42.37 42.37 —.41 Jan 42.90 43.15 42.49 42.59 —.38 Mar 43.16 43.43 42.75 42.86 —.36 May 43.39 43.71 43.05 43.15 —.36 Jul 43.63 43.89 43.30 43.38 —.33 Aug 43.37 43.74 43.18 43.27 —.31 Sep 43.43 43.57 43.01 43.08 —.33 Oct 42.98 43.35 42.86 42.92 —.29 Dec 43.15 43.42 42.89 42.95 —.35 Est. sales 55,334. Fri.’s sales 133,360 Fri.’s open int 569,950 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 287.90 287.90 287.90 287.90 +4.10 Jan 287.40 293.20 287.40 290.20 +2.80 Mar 293.50 298.70 293.50 295.90 +2.50 May 298.90 303.20 298.70 300.60 +2.20 Jul 305.00 307.70 303.60 305.30 +2.10 Aug 304.70 308.40 304.60 306.10 +2.10 Sep 305.00 308.80 305.00 306.40 +2.00 Oct 304.90 308.30 304.70 306.10 +2.00 Dec 307.70 311.10 307.40 308.90 +2.10 Jan 308.80 311.90 308.60 311.40 +3.50 Mar 312.80 312.80 311.40 311.40 +2.50 Est. sales 76,444. Fri.’s sales 103,492 Fri.’s open int 613,704, up 143

