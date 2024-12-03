Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 57, Floyd County 43
Bland County 50, Rural Retreat 32
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33, Grace Christian 25
Briar Woods 55, Dominion 42
Brunswick Academy 34, Brunswick 30
Castlewood 41, Twin Valley 22
Charles City County High School 34, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 30
Chatham 44, Tunstall 38
Clarke County 61, James Wood 24
Forest Park 39, Osbourn 22
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Carmel 36
Giles 44, Eastern Montgomery 41
Granby 58, Hickory 26
Gretna 54, Brookville 48
Grundy 64, Richlands 23
Harrisonburg 47, Page County 44
Hidden Valley 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 21
James Madison 40, Riverside 23
Lakeland (VA) 52, Poquoson 43
Lancaster 45, Surry County 14
Lebanon 50, Patrick Henry 24
Lightridge 37, Freedom – South Riding 33
Lord Botetourt 46, Spotswood 32
Loudoun County Home School 35, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 29
Madison County 58, Monticello 34
Orange County 59, Eastern View 26
Parry McCluer High School 48, Glenvar 19
Powhatan 52, Colonial Heights 19
Prince Edward County 63, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34
Rustburg 42, William Campbell 35
Strasburg 42, Warren County 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
