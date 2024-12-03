Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 57, Floyd County 43 Bland County 50, Rural Retreat 32 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33, Grace Christian 25…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 57, Floyd County 43

Bland County 50, Rural Retreat 32

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33, Grace Christian 25

Briar Woods 55, Dominion 42

Brunswick Academy 34, Brunswick 30

Castlewood 41, Twin Valley 22

Charles City County High School 34, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 30

Chatham 44, Tunstall 38

Clarke County 61, James Wood 24

Forest Park 39, Osbourn 22

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Carmel 36

Giles 44, Eastern Montgomery 41

Granby 58, Hickory 26

Gretna 54, Brookville 48

Grundy 64, Richlands 23

Harrisonburg 47, Page County 44

Hidden Valley 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 21

James Madison 40, Riverside 23

Lakeland (VA) 52, Poquoson 43

Lancaster 45, Surry County 14

Lebanon 50, Patrick Henry 24

Lightridge 37, Freedom – South Riding 33

Lord Botetourt 46, Spotswood 32

Loudoun County Home School 35, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 29

Madison County 58, Monticello 34

Orange County 59, Eastern View 26

Parry McCluer High School 48, Glenvar 19

Powhatan 52, Colonial Heights 19

Prince Edward County 63, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34

Rustburg 42, William Campbell 35

Strasburg 42, Warren County 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

