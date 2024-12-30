Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 74, Western Branch 54
Alleghany 49, Stuarts Draft 39
Bishop O’Connell 57, St. John’s, D.C. 52
Blue Ridge School 74, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 64
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 42, Strasburg 28
Carroll County 50, Pulaski County 46
Catholic 57, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 55
Central – Wise 68, Union 49
Colonial Forge 70, Centreville 63
E.C. Glass 49, Spotswood 45
East Ridge, Ky. 75, Hurley 34
East Wilkes, N.C. 49, Grayson County 42
Floyd County 64, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 53
Holston 68, Twin Valley 39
James Monroe 66, Courtland 58
James River 71, Gulf Breeze, Fla. 59
John Handley 88, Eastern Mennonite 35
John Marshall 53, Highland-Warrenton 37
Justice High School 55, Unity Reed 45
Mardela, Md. 52, Arcadia 51
Massaponax 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51
Mills Godwin 54, Western Albemarle 51, OT
Narrows 47, Rural Retreat 35
Nelson County 53, Sherando 47
New Rochelle, N.Y. 49, James Madison 39
Parkside, Md. 52, Sussex Central 48
Patrick Henry 63, Lebanon 59
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 65, Peninsula Catholic 51
Radford 61, Fort Chiswell 50
Reidsville, N.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 61
Staunton 50, Amherst County 42
Tunstall 70, Cedar Valley, Utah 28
Warren County 68, C.D. Hylton 48
Westfield 70, Edison 60
Woodstock Central 78, Fort Defiance 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
