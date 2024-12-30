Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 74, Western Branch 54 Alleghany 49, Stuarts Draft 39 Bishop O’Connell 57, St. John’s, D.C. 52…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 74, Western Branch 54

Alleghany 49, Stuarts Draft 39

Bishop O’Connell 57, St. John’s, D.C. 52

Blue Ridge School 74, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 64

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 42, Strasburg 28

Carroll County 50, Pulaski County 46

Catholic 57, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 55

Central – Wise 68, Union 49

Colonial Forge 70, Centreville 63

E.C. Glass 49, Spotswood 45

East Ridge, Ky. 75, Hurley 34

East Wilkes, N.C. 49, Grayson County 42

Floyd County 64, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 53

Holston 68, Twin Valley 39

James Monroe 66, Courtland 58

James River 71, Gulf Breeze, Fla. 59

John Handley 88, Eastern Mennonite 35

John Marshall 53, Highland-Warrenton 37

Justice High School 55, Unity Reed 45

Mardela, Md. 52, Arcadia 51

Massaponax 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51

Mills Godwin 54, Western Albemarle 51, OT

Narrows 47, Rural Retreat 35

Nelson County 53, Sherando 47

New Rochelle, N.Y. 49, James Madison 39

Parkside, Md. 52, Sussex Central 48

Patrick Henry 63, Lebanon 59

Porter-Gaud, S.C. 65, Peninsula Catholic 51

Radford 61, Fort Chiswell 50

Reidsville, N.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 61

Staunton 50, Amherst County 42

Tunstall 70, Cedar Valley, Utah 28

Warren County 68, C.D. Hylton 48

Westfield 70, Edison 60

Woodstock Central 78, Fort Defiance 53

___

