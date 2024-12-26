Is It Worth Upgrading From the Hilton Surpass to the Hilton Aspire?

Hilton offers several co-branded credit cards for travelers looking for extra perks when staying at one of its hotels. These…

Hilton offers several co-branded credit cards for travelers looking for extra perks when staying at one of its hotels. These cards carry a range of earning power, benefits, elite status and annual fees. For many years, I used the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card but eventually upgraded to the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. Although Aspire has a much larger annual fee, the earning power and benefits make it worthwhile. Here’s why you should consider upgrading if you like staying at Hilton properties.

Why I Upgraded From the Hilton Surpass to the Hilton Aspire

When I choose a credit card, I’m looking to get the most value from the card — even if it means paying a higher annual fee. I want to earn more rewards on the money I spend, get valuable benefits and achieve elite status for additional perks. I compared the features and benefits of the Hilton Honors Surpass Card against the Hilton Honors Aspire Card to determine which card was better for the way I travel.

Earning Rate

Both Hilton credit cards earn bonus points on eligible purchases made directly with hotels within the Hilton portfolio of brands. The Aspire earns 14 points per dollar, while the Surpass earns 12. They also earn three points per dollar on nonbonus category purchases.

Each card has different bonus categories and earning rates. Consider which categories you spend in the most to determine which card maximizes your rewards.

The Surpass card earns six points per dollar at restaurants, supermarkets and gas stations within the U.S. Additionally, it earns four points per dollar when spent online at U.S. retailers. With the Aspire card, you’ll earn seven points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines, flights booked through Amex Travel and rental cars booked directly from select car rental companies. It also earns seven points per dollar at U.S. restaurants.

I primarily used my Hilton credit card for Hilton purchases and dining, so it made sense to upgrade to the Aspire to earn more points on those purchases.

Free Nights

The Surpass and Aspire credit cards are very different when it comes to annual free nights. Unlike most hotel credit cards that have an annual fee, the Surpass card doesn’t include an automatic free night certificate. Instead, you must spend at least $15,000 within a calendar year to earn one.

Aspire cardholders automatically receive one free night certificate when their account opens and another each year they renew the card. Additionally, they can earn up to two more free nights each year based on their total spending. The first comes after spending $30,000, and the second is given when you spend $60,000.

The Hilton free night certificates are incredibly valuable. Most hotel free night certificates are capped at a certain category or point value. However, the Hilton free nights are uncapped and can be used at almost any property within the Hilton family of hotels, including luxury brands like Waldorf Astoria, LXR and Conrad. There are only about 60 properties out of Hilton’s more than 7,000 locations where the certificates cannot be used.

Since I typically don’t spend $15,000 per year on my Hilton Surpass, I don’t earn its free night certificate. With the Aspire Card, I receive one free night each year, even if I don’t spend anything.

Complimentary Elite Status

Both cards also include complimentary Hilton Honors elite status just for having the card. The Surpass Card includes automatic Gold elite status, plus the ability to upgrade to Diamond when you spend $40,000 in a calendar year. Gold status includes an 80% bonus on paid stays, upgrades to the Executive Floor and a daily food and beverage credit.

The Aspire Card provides complimentary Diamond status without having to meet a spending requirement. You enjoy top-tier elite status benefits, even if you’ve just joined the Hilton Honors loyalty program. Diamond status benefits include 100% bonus points on paid stays, executive lounge access, upgrades up to a one-bedroom suite and premium Wi-Fi. Based on your loyalty program activity, you can also gift Gold elite status to any member and qualify for a one-time extension of your Diamond status.

Since I don’t spend enough to qualify for upgraded elite status, it makes sense to use the Aspire Card to automatically receive Hilton Honors Diamond status. The extra perks make my Hilton stays more rewarding and enjoyable.

Additional Perks

Like most travel credit cards, the Surpass and Aspire credit cards include additional perks to attract customers. These benefits are often overlooked but can add significant value when used regularly.

The Surpass card includes a Hilton credit of up to $200 (up to $50 per quarter), complimentary National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status (enrollment required), travel protections for rental cars and baggage and purchase protections.

Cardholders enjoy more perks and higher annual credits with the Aspire Card. It includes a $400 Hilton resort credit (up to $200 semiannually), a $200 flight credit (up to $50 per quarter), CLEAR Plus credit and a $100 credit on Waldorf Astoria and Conrad stays of at least two nights. It also provides National Car Rental Emerald Executive status. The card’s travel protections are more robust by adding on trip delay, cancellation and interruption insurance.

Higher annual credits and expanded benefits make upgrading from the Hilton Surpass to the Hilton Aspire an easy decision.

Should You Upgrade to the Hilton Honors Aspire Card?

Although the Aspire card charges a higher annual fee, its numerous features and benefits can be worth the added cost. By upgrading from the Surpass to the Aspire, you’ll earn higher rewards at Hilton, automatic Diamond elite status and an automatic free night. Based on your annual spending, you can earn two additional free nights. Additionally, you’ll enjoy more annual credits with higher limits, plus expanded travel and purchase protections.

Keeping the Surpass card makes sense for travelers who maximize the bonus points on U.S. supermarket and gas station purchases. The Aspire Card does not offer those same bonus categories, which is its one major flaw.

Update 12/27/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.