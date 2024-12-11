How to Stay Connected to Your Loved One in a Nursing Home

While life in nursing homes has come a long way with social activities and events, residents may still feel lonely…

While life in nursing homes has come a long way with social activities and events, residents may still feel lonely or disconnected from family and friends. That’s why staying in touch with loved ones in a nursing home is so important.

It’s much more than just checking in. It’s about reminding family members that they are loved, cherished and not forgotten.

While in-person visits are the best way to connect with nursing home residents, a call, a card or a care package can brighten their day and instill a sense of belonging.

Studies show that maintaining regular and meaningful contact helps nursing home residents feel less isolated and lonely, contributing positively to their physical and emotional well-being.

In a 2018 study, researchers tested a program to help nursing home residents in the United Kingdom stay connected with family through video calls. The setup used a mobile device stand that held an iPad and phone handset, enabling easy video calling. Four nursing homes successfully implemented the system to help residents feel more connected to their families.

Video Calling to Stay Connected

There was a seismic shift in the use of technology during the pandemic that put a lot of emphasis on virtual communication tools such as video calls, using platforms like Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp and FaceTime. Those technologies are now a normal, everyday way to connect with others and are an important tool in staying in touch with those in a nursing home.

“Our society has gotten very mobile. The chances that kids and the grandkids are living in the same city, town or village that grandma or grandpa live in is increasingly small,” says Dr. Scott Schabel, senior medical director for long-term care at Rochester Regional Health in New York. “But when we were forced to shut down all the visitation because of the pandemic, and we created opportunities for videoconferencing, all of a sudden, relatives — from literally all over the world — were now able to have these virtual visits and connect in ways that they’d never done before.”

Before you can use tech to keep in touch, you need to make sure your loved one has a user-friendly device that they are easily and comfortably able to navigate.

Here are things to consider when getting them set up:

— Type of device. A phone may be all that’s needed, but for those who have trouble holding smaller devices or have difficulty with vision, a larger tablet may be a better choice.

— Volume setting. Consider if they need a louder volume for those who are hard of hearing or larger font for those who have trouble seeing.

— Instructions. Adapting to evolving technology doesn’t necessarily come easily to older adults, so some practice sessions as well as written step-by-step instructions for when you aren’t there may be helpful. Even if something seems self-explanatory to you, that doesn’t mean it is evident to someone else, so be very clear as to every step when you write out directions. Your loved one may still need help navigating the device at times so giving a heads up to nursing home staff may help keep communication running smoothly.

Once this practical step is taken and your loved one feels comfortable with the device, arrange certain times that they can look forward to visiting with you or other family members. Video calling is the obvious first choice for some one-on-one or family time. It is a great way for an elderly adult to feel part of the family when they can see as well as speak to different family members.

“Technology is a great tool, but it is dependent on the user’s abilities. FaceTime and WhatsApp are really great options, easy to navigate for video chats and are used widely by seniors on their phones and tablets at our facility,” says Anshu Raina, executive director of The Village at Victory Lakes, a continuing care retirement community in Lindenhurst, Illinois.

Other Ideas to Stay Connected

In-person visits are always the gold standard, allowing the warmest connections that virtual technologies can’t provide. But when that isn’t possible, there are other tried and true ways to let your family member know you are thinking about them, such as:

Phone calls

It doesn’t always need to be FaceTime. Just picking up the phone for a conversation with a family member can cheer them up with the sound of your voice.

“Families need to be made aware that each resident has a phone in their room that is always available to them to call their loved one if they do not have a cell phone,” Raina advises.

Emails

Residents who don’t care for texting may still enjoy connecting online through email. That allows them to read and respond to messages at their leisure.

Handwritten letters

In today’s digital age, cards and letters may seem old fashioned, but not to seniors who grew up corresponding with family and friends using letters and postcards. Send a birthday card to loved ones or surprise them with a Valentine’s card. For nursing home residents, receiving a card can be especially meaningful, offering a connection to family that feels more permanent and thoughtful than a fleeting phone call or text. Including personal messages, photos, or small mementos with the card can make the gesture even more special.

“Many of our residents really enjoy letters, cards and gifts,” Staron says. “A lot of families provide care packages for their residents. They’re always well-received.”

Interactive gaming

Interactive gaming can combine classic games with newer technology. Chess, checkers, card games, board games — like Scrabble, Monopoly and many others — connect nursing home residents and loved ones as they compete online.

“You can play the game, talk with each other and sometimes see each other — and do that without needing to be physically present,” Schnabel explains.

Movie night

Set up a streaming service on their device and find time to watch a particular movie or TV show together. If you set up a Zoom at the same time or connect via phone, you can comment and enjoy that experience together.

Virtual field trips

A popular activity during the pandemic was virtually getting out and about by “visiting” museums or other sites around the world. Poring over museum exhibits together or experiencing breathtaking views at national parks link people to the larger world.

“We have done a lot of what we call virtual field trips,” says Kari Staron, director of social services and activities with Altercare Integrated Health Services in North Canton, Ohio. “It is always important to look at different layers of engagement and make sure people stay connected to things they previously liked in the community.”

Bottom Line

Maintaining a strong connection with a loved one in a nursing home can be challenging, particularly for those who live far away. Regular, meaningful interactions can significantly reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, positively affecting their emotional well-being and physical health.

Fortunately, there are many ways to stay in touch beyond in-person visits. Digital platforms, video calls and phone apps simplify long-distance interactions, while timeless gestures like handwritten letters, cards and phone calls add a personal touch. By embracing these strategies, you can nurture meaningful relationships even when visiting in person isn’t an option.

“No matter what you do, whether it’s using modern technology or the 100-year-old telephone system, it really is important for the family to make a real effort to initiate, initiate, initiate with their loved ones,” Schabel says.

