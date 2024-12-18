How to Set Your Table This Season

‘Tis the season for holiday-themed decor to emerge from hibernation in attics and basements. But if you’ve been eyeing that…

‘Tis the season for holiday-themed decor to emerge from hibernation in attics and basements. But if you’ve been eyeing that tree-shaped serving platter or those wine glasses painted with holly leaves and thinking, “These again?,” perhaps it’s time to rethink your seasonal tablescape.

While the dishes and goodies you’ll be serving guests are the real stars of your dining room table, they deserve a stunning backdrop. Read on for some tips from interior designers on how to decorate your table with seasonal decor in a refreshing way.

Set the Table for a Festive Gathering

Whether you skew more formal or casual with your table setting style, there are some key elements to consider that will make meals shared at the holidays feel more festive.

Table linens

Can’t find a tablecloth you like? Consider ditching it for runners and napkins, which can easily be swapped out and don’t require much storage space, advises Jessica Hollander, an interior stylist and artist behind the lifestyle brand India & Purry. “I like the idea of a clean table, primarily wood, and then using something a little bit more curated and spare,” she says.

If you prefer a tablecloth, Hollander suggests white — not red, orange, green or any other color that might scream the appropriate season. Although it might be an engraved invitation for revealing spills and other messes, a white tablecloth “will allow everything to really shine without distraction,” she says.

Glassware

Colorful glassware is growing in popularity and can certainly make a statement at the table, but Hollander recommends transparent drinkware so you don’t limit your overall color scheme. “I think it should be simple,” she says of water and wine glasses.

Lisa Lafferty, CEO and founder of Lisa Lafferty Events, likes using glassware for her dessert displays, which she considers part of her table’s aesthetic. “Incorporating edible items like fresh fruits, vegetables or shelf-stable sweets can be a unique and practical way to decorate,” she says. “Displaying cookies in towering glass jars or cloches not only adds a visual treat but also allows your guests to enjoy seasonal treats throughout the season.”

Serving Dishes

Dishes and plates at each setting can be white or neutral, but Hollander likes making a statement with serving bowls and trays. “I love the idea of a serving tray being an opportunity on a table to add design,” she says.

Once those serving dishes are taken out of storage, Hollander suggests keeping them out for the season, whether on the table, a sideboard or back and forth between the two as needed. “They should always be serving the beauty [of your tablescape],” Hollander says.

Cutlery

If you want to upgrade your flatware for when company comes, go for the gold, Hollander says. An elegant addition to the table any time of year, gold flatware is especially a nice touch in the colder seasons because the gold “warms it all up in a moment when we really need the warmth,” she says.

Switch Up Traditional Holiday Color Palettes

There’s nothing wrong with adhering to traditional seasonal color palettes for your home decor if that’s what you enjoy most. But if you’d like a change of pace for your seasonal tablescape, there’s plenty of room to experiment with color.

Colors that mimic fallen leaves are common in autumn decor, but Lafferty likes to change it up. “I like to explore gemstone colors, which add richness and depth to my decor,” she says, noting that these tones feel cozy yet luxurious. For more of a glamorous look, she likes to add metallics. Flashes of gold and silver metallics “add a touch of sophistication” to any table, she says.

“When using red, I prefer to explore various shades of red paired with metallics rather than the traditional red and green combination, allowing for a more diverse and visually appealing holiday aesthetic,” Lafferty says. And if she does choose to incorporate the more traditional reds, yellows and burnt oranges, she adds black to the mix for “a chic and edgy vibe.”

Choose a bold, vivid color such as turquoise, pink, or purple, and use it as an accent throughout the table. Pick up the color theme with ornaments, napkins and place cards to create a festive atmosphere. Mix and match patterns and textures to add some whimsy.

A pastel palette for your table, on the other hand, offers a more peaceful and softer vibe: Try softer shades like baby blues, blush pinks, mint greens and lavender.

Lafferty looks to fashion for color inspiration in her seasonal decor. “If I’m feeling particularly adventurous, I might incorporate designer-inspired colors like Hermes orange or Tiffany & Co. blues for a unique and high-end holiday decor experience,” she says.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you if you’ve noticed that traditional reds and greens have given way to the rest of the rainbow at Christmastime. For her collection of hand-painted Christmas ornaments, Hollander used what she calls “a very unconventional color scheme” featuring deep plum, sap green, copper, pale gold and teal. It’s a departure from the classic colors for sure, but these shades are inspired by “the richness that you see in nature,” particularly as we transition from autumn to winter, she explains.

Whether you’re inspired by colors found in nature or your own preferred palette, run with it this holiday season. “Branching out into alternative color palettes allows me to refresh and personalize my seasonal decor, making it more unique and visually appealing while still capturing the essence of each season’s spirit,” says Lafferty.

