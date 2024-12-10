Exercises to Lower Cholesterol

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and many of us are unfortunately at risk of developing it…

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and many of us are unfortunately at risk of developing it for various reasons, ranging from DNA to diet to sedentary lifestyle.

One key culprit in heart disease is cholesterol, a waxy substance in the blood that, while vital for maintaining some physical functions, can also build up and clog arteries, leading to heart disease, heart attack or stroke.

That’s why it’s critical to track your cholesterol levels through routine blood work and to keep them within the range your doctor recommends. A normal cholesterol level for average adults should be below about 200 milligrams per deciliter as measured via a blood test. If your total cholesterol hits 240 or higher, your doctor will likely advise you to lower that number.

There are several proven ways to lower cholesterol, including with regular exercise.

Does Exercise Lower Cholesterol?

Exercising more is one of the most effective ways to improve your cholesterol profile, which comprises three types of cholesterol:

— High-density lipoprotein, or HDL. This is sometimes referred to as “good cholesterol” because it can actually lower your risk of heart disease. Your HDL level should be above 40 mg/dL. This type of cholesterol is generated in the liver.

— Low-density lipoprotein or LDL. This is often called “bad cholesterol” and should be lower, ideally less than 100 mg/dL. More than 160 is considered high, and more than 190 mg/dL is considered very high. This type of cholesterol comes from dietary sources, such as meat, poultry and full-fat dairy products.

— Triglycerides. This third type of cholesterol is fat that comes from foods you eat. This number should be below 150 mg/dL.

All physical activity, including aerobic and resistance exercise, helps lower LDL and increase HDL, according to Dr. Minisha Kochar, a cardiologist with National Jewish Health in Denver.

It’s not entirely clear why exercise improves your lipid profile, but there are some possible explanations.

“Exercise appears to increase the use of fats by skeletal muscles,” explains Ethel M. Frese, a professor in the physical therapy program at Saint Louis University. It also “enhances the clearing of triglycerides from the blood and may increase enzymes that facilitate the increase of HDL and increase the breakdown of fat.”

You’ll get the best results when you combine exercise with a healthy diet, according to Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, deputy director of clinical cardiology at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. Adopting a heart-healthy, low-fat diet that limits animal fats, such as the Mediterranean diet, is a key way to lower cholesterol and improve overall health.

Best Exercises to Lower Cholesterol

Virtually any kind of exercise will boost your heart health, but according to Frese, a combination of higher intensity and higher volume exercise will help you see the best possible improvement in your levels of HDL, LDL and triglycerides.

The key types of exercise you should aim to do include the following:

Aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise quickly increases your heart and breathing rate. Research suggests that aerobic activity may be the most effective type of physical activity for improving cholesterol levels. Aerobic exercises include:

— Walking

— Jogging

— Running

— Biking

— Swimming

Resistance or strength training

Resistance or strength training is a broad category that includes any type of movement that builds muscle strength and endurance. For resistance training, you can use free weights, kettle bells, resistance bands or your own body weight, with these exercises:

— Pushups

— Pullups

— Situps

— Squats

— Lunges

— Planks

HIIT

High-intensity interval training

, or HIIT, appears to have a greater impact on lowering LDL and triglycerides than moderate-intensity exercise, according to one 2019 study in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. Higher volume, or more exercise in general, seems to be more effective than less, Frese says.

Recreational and daily activities

Another way to increase your physical activity is with recreational activities like dancing. As one recent study noted, even short bursts of exercise throughout the day can do the trick. Consider doing your daily chores with a little more gusto to work in extra movement. For example:

— Walk your dog a little farther or more briskly.

— Get off the bus or train one stop earlier and walk the extra way.

— Climb stairs at a faster pace or make extra trips.

— Carry heavier objects.

All of these activities can count toward your daily movement goal. The key is to find exercises you enjoy and will engage in regularly. This is especially important in the context of using exercise to lower cholesterol because more appears to be more. And that’s true for both intensity and duration.

How Much Exercise Do I Need to Lower My Cholesterol?

The type of exercise you choose is less important than the overall time you spend doing it if your goal is to lower cholesterol.

Frese says adults should aim for:

— 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise, or

— 75 minutes to 150 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity exercise

You should also include muscle-strengthening exercises two or more days per week to maintain muscle mass, strengthen your bones, lower abdominal fat and more.

Exercise generally can do so much more than just lower your cholesterol.

“Regular exercise has many other beneficial effects that can reduce cardiovascular disease risk,” Kochar says, “such as reducing blood pressure, supporting weight loss and improving blood sugar.”

Is There a Best Time of Day to Work Out?

Some small studies suggest that afternoon exercise may be best, but Fialkow says the difference is marginal.

Ultimately, the best time to exercise is the one that makes sense for your individual sleep and meal schedule, and one you can stick with.

“The most important factor is consistency with exercise and finding a time and routine that works with your lifestyle,” Kochar says.

Tips for Starting a Workout Routine

If you’re new to working out, here are some general tips that can help you avoid injury and get you started on the right foot:

— Warm up and cool down. Spend five minutes on each before and after you exercise. Simply walking in place can do the trick.

— Begin slowly. Start with as little as 10 or 15 minutes and gradually increase by just five minutes a week until you can exercise at least 30 minutes each day. It’s also fine to split this up into, say, three 10-minute sessions over the course of the day.

— Keep it moderate. While you’re building up your stamina and endurance, keep the intensity at a level at which you’re able to carry on a conversation but would be too breathless to sing.

— Set your goal. Aim for 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate exercise. All it takes is 30 minutes of exercise seven days per week or 40 minutes of exercise five days per week.

Other Options for Lowering Cholesterol

While your genetics play a role in regulating your cholesterol levels, changing several lifestyle factors can help improve them. Beyond exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet, consider optimizing your cholesterol levels with these measures:

— Quitting smoking

— Improving sleep

— Reducing stress

— Losing weight

If after you’ve made those changes, your levels are still too high, your doctor may prescribe a statin. This common class of medications can significantly lower your cholesterol levels.

Lastly, while keeping tabs on your cholesterol is important, Fialkow notes that “cholesterol level is not the sole determinant of one’s cardiovascular risk,” so talk to your doctor about your overall heart health and individual risk factors.

Update 12/11/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.