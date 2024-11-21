Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 4:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2952
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.25 172.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8537 2.8658
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0694 3.0655
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 4.0850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.81 84.89
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9592 0.9387
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 282.75 282.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0475 4.0475
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.00 309.00
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6900 9.6300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3925 8.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4519 0.4519

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1300 4.1435

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6525 0.6628

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

