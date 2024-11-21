NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2952 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2952 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.25 172.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8537 2.8658 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0694 3.0655 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 4.0850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.81 84.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9592 0.9387 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 282.75 282.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0475 4.0475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.00 309.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6900 9.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3925 8.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4519 0.4519

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1300 4.1435

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6525 0.6628

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.