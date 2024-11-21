The Best Nutrients for Mental Health

Just as you might eat protein to aid muscle-building and vitamin C to ward off colds and flu, certain vitamins…

Just as you might eat protein to aid muscle-building and vitamin C to ward off colds and flu, certain vitamins and minerals play a role in mental health, including mood, mental well-being and mental disorders, as the field of nutritional psychiatry is increasingly finding.

“All aspects of our health are impacted by our diet, especially our mental health,” says Brooke Bardin, director of clinical operations with Victory Starts Now, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that supports previously incarcerated people and others affected by the justice system.

Diets rich in vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and whole grains have been linked to better mental health outcomes than diets high in processed foods, refined grains and sugary products.

“The higher quality fuel, or food, we give the brain, the better it functions,” Bardin explains. “You wouldn’t buy a Lamborghini and fill it up with two-stroke lawn mower oil.”

Ahead, the vitamins and minerals we need to help optimize mental health and lead better, healthier, happier lives.

Nutrients We Need for Good Mental Health

While a majority of clinical research has focused on the link between food and depression, a growing body of evidence shows that diet also affects other mental health disorders, leading researchers to zero in on dietary interventions. Some of these mental health disorders include:

— Anxiety

— Bipolar disorder

— Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

“(Nutritional psychiatry) is meant to work synergistically with everything else you’re doing to support your overall mental health by being an additional tool in your toolbox for you to use,” explains Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist and director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. “By speaking about how we eat, it helps people to improve their health and to think more carefully about the choices they make.”

Certain nutrients can help support overall wellness and improve mental health.

Vitamins

Your body needs a wide range of vitamins to run optimally, and two vitamins in particular may contribute to better mental health:

— Vitamin C. The go-to vitamin for supporting the immune system, vitamin C combats inflammation to keep you healthier during times of stress. A 2021 research review suggests that supplementation with vitamin C may produce mood-elevating effects in patients with mild depression. Another 2021 study, in the European Journal of Nutrition, found that supplementation with vitamin C did not improve mood directly but did improve attentional focus and performance on cognitive tasks in healthy young adults.

— Vitamin D. Known as the sunshine vitamin because your body makes it in the skin when exposed to sunlight, vitamin D supports overall mood. But many Americans, research suggests, are deficient in vitamin D. A 2022 study found that supplementing with vitamin D can improve symptoms of depression.

Minerals

The top minerals for supporting good mental health include:

— Selenium. The body needs selenium to support healthy thyroid function, DNA production and the immune system. Selenium also has antioxidant properties to help prevent cellular damage. Although study results have been mixed, one 2022 meta-analysis (a review of existing research studies) in the journal Nature noted that selenium appears to be protective against postpartum depression and may be beneficial for patients with depression.

— Zinc. Your body needs this mineral to support many cellular processes. Zinc deficiency has also been associated with depression and psychosis, research suggests, and a 2024 review found that zinc therapy could have a positive effect on people with anxiety.

— Potassium. People who have very low potassium levels sometimes experience depression and even psychosis, which can include hallucinations and delusions. A 2024 study in the journal Brain and Behavior found a correlation between lower potassium levels and higher rates of depression and anxiety.

— Magnesium. Magnesium helps regulate the body’s stress response and is key to the production of serotonin, the neurotransmitter responsible for elevating mood. A 2020 research review suggested that supplementing with magnesium, either alone or in combination with antidepressant medications, could help people with mental health issues ranging from anxiety disorders and schizophrenia to eating disorders and ADHD. Another 2021 study found that magnesium supplementation reduced anxiety and stress and had an even greater effect when combined with a vitamin B6 supplement.

Fiber

The brain and gut are connected in many ways. You’ve probably felt this alliance in action if you’ve ever been anxious and gotten diarrhea or felt like you were going to throw up. That same connection means what you eat influences how you feel.

The connection between nutrition and mental health starts in the womb, according to a 2021 Australian study that found the mom’s gut microbiome during pregnancy can influence behavioral outcomes two years after the baby is born.

The majority of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that the brain needs to keep mood stable, is actually produced in the gut. Providing a healthy gut environment where cells can produce the serotonin your brain and body need is increasingly seen as a key aspect of managing and preventing mental health problems.

That’s where fiber comes in. Consuming enough dietary fiber can help support a healthy, diverse gut microbiome, which can in turn support healthy digestion and result in a better mood and reduced likelihood of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders. And research supports the link between higher fiber and lower risk of mental health disorders.

Dietary sources of fiber:

— Dark green veggies, such as kale, spinach, arugula and asparagus, are great sources of magnesium, fiber, and vitamins and minerals that can contribute to better mental health. A 2022 study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that increased consumption of vegetables improved happiness scores in a randomized controlled trial.

— Oranges and other citrus fruits are also a great source of fiber as well as vitamin C and antioxidants. A 2022 trial that focused on young adults with major depressive disorder found that drinking orange juice improved their symptoms.

— Whole grains, such as oats, brown rice, bulgur and buckwheat, are a good source of complex carbohydrates, which are slower to digest and provide energy for longer than simple carbohydrates. A 2023 review noted that whole grains, which have been associated with reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, may also support better mental health.

Healthy fats

Fat is one of the three macro nutrients, along with carbohydrates and protein, that the body needs in large quantities to function. Fat provides the most energy, clocking in at nine calories per gram versus protein and carbs, which provide four calories per gram.

More than just energy, fat’s constituent parts play a large role in many bodily functions, including cellular repair and hormone synthesis. Fat also helps your body absorb the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

Newer research is finding a direct connection — both good and bad — between dietary fats and mental health.

According to a 2020 study in the Annals of General Psychiatry, diets containing high levels of saturated fatty acids (which are found in poor-quality trans fats and saturated fats, like from meat and butter), were associated with higher rates of anxiety. On the flip side, the study found that diets higher in healthy fats — those that contain monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) — were associated with a lower incidence of anxiety.

A 2019 meta-analysis in the journal Nature found an overall beneficial effect of omega-3 PUFAs on depression symptoms compared to a placebo and suggested that supplementation could be helpful for people with severe depression and inflammation. A 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis also found that treatment with PUFAs at a certain level eased anxiety.

Dietary sources of healthy fats:

— Fatty, cold-water fish, such as sardines, mackerel and salmon, are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids as well as protein, vitamin D, magnesium and zinc.

— Olive oil has a high content of omega-3 fatty acids that makes it beneficial for a range of health conditions. A study published in 2022 in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that extra virgin olive oil showed an antidepressant effect in severely depressed patients.

— Walnuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, as well as fiber, protein, magnesium and zinc. A 2022 study in the journal Nutrients noted that daily consumption of walnuts protected against stress and improved the diversity of the gut microbiome in female study participants. Walnut consumption also helped improve sleep over time; getting better sleep may alleviate some of the symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and other mental health problems. Research from 2019 found that people who ate nuts — particularly walnuts — had a 26% lower risk of depression than people who did not consume nuts.

Protein

Another macronutrient that can be supportive of good mental health is protein. Your cells need protein to sustain function and build and repair tissues throughout the body. It’s also integral to the synthesis of neurotransmitters, brain chemicals that carry messages, including serotonin, from one cell or nerve to another. When serotonin levels are too low, depression, anxiety and other signs of mental illness may follow.

The source of the protein is important. For example, in 2023 study in Iran found that women who consumed higher levels of animal protein were more likely to report symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. Whereas plant-based sources of protein may improve depression, anxiety and stress, according to a 2024 study in the journal BMC Microbiology.

Dietary sources of protein:

— Eggs are a great source of protein as well as vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins and selenium. They’re also a good source of choline, a mineral that supports healthy brain function and the movement of neurotransmitters such as serotonin. A six-year cohort study conducted in China and published in BMC Psychiatry in 2023 found that egg consumption reduced the risk of depressive symptoms in older adults.

— Beans, lentils and peas — a group of foods called legumes — are great plant-based sources of protein. They’re also packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, magnesium and zinc. A 2020 study conducted in Iran found that men who ate more legumes were less likely to be anxious than men who didn’t eat as many legumes.

Antioxidants

Inflammation has been associated with many chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, dementia and cancer.

“Inflammation, pain and high levels of stress go hand in hand with depression, anxiety, trauma and worsening of your mental health,” says Dr. Charles Weber, founder and chief medical officer of the Family Care Center, which offers behavioral health services in Colorado, Tennessee and Texas.

New research released in 2022 shined a light on the connection between inflammation and major depressive disorder via a leakier blood-brain barrier. This barrier is meant to protect the brain from pathogens, but prolonged high levels of inflammation may make that barrier less effective. When that happens, inflammatory molecules can move across the barrier and may activate the brain’s own specialized immune cells, creating inflammation in the brain.

Dietary sources of antioxidants:

— Brightly colored berries, such as blueberries, blackberries and strawberries, are excellent sources of antioxidants as well as fiber, vitamins and minerals. The brighter the berry’s color, the more beneficial it may be, as those bright colors indicate the presence of anthocyanins. These powerful antioxidants reduce inflammation and support brain health, including boosting mood. A recent study in the journal Nature demonstrated that strawberries may be particularly good for brain health, reducing depression in overweight individuals with insulin resistance and reducing symptoms of cognitive decline, a precursor to dementia.

Probiotics

Probiotics improve the diversity of good bacteria in your microbiome, which is one of the main indicators of good gut health and mental wellness.

A 2024 study in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity found that a bacterium in fermented foods called lactobacillus may help prevent depression and anxiety and help the body manage stress.

There are many probiotic supplements, but you can also get your probiotics from fermented foods. The fermentation process promotes the growth of various good bacteria — including lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, bacillus and pediococcus — which help digestion and support a healthy and diverse microbiome in your digestive system.

You’ll also want to add prebiotic fiber, which is the type of fiber that helps the good bacteria in the gut thrive.

Dietary sources of probiotics:

— Raw apple cider vinegar

— Yogurt

— Kefir

— Kimchi

— Kombucha

— Pickles

— Miso

Look for fermented foods that contain live and active cultures and avoid those that have been canned or cooked, as these processes destroy both bad and good bacteria and can reduce the beneficial effect of consuming fermented foods.

Dietary sources of prebiotics:

— Beans

— Bananas

— Berries

— Asparagus

— Dandelion greens

Nutrients to Avoid

Bardin says diets high in the following items can increase risk of depression:

— Animal fats

— Ultra-processed foods

— Red meat

— Processed meats

— High-fat dairy

— White potatoes and other simple starches

— Refined grains

— Alcohol

— Sugary foods and beverages

