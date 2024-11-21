The 8 Best Holiday Snacks and Desserts

Healthy holiday snacks for everyone The holiday season brings many tasty foods, making sticking to a healthy diet tricky. With…

Healthy holiday snacks for everyone

The holiday season brings many tasty foods, making sticking to a healthy diet tricky. With all the delicious holiday dishes around, getting off track is easy. Snacks and treats might be the most difficult to avoid since it feels like they’re always around.

The challenges are real but manageable, says Christen Cupples Cooper, a tenured associate professor and founding director of the nutrition and dietetics program at Pace University in Pleasantville, New York.

“Just because candy canes, chocolates, cookies and holiday fare line almost every aisle of every store, doesn’t mean you need to buy and consume these products,” Cooper says. “Keep the holidays framed in your mind as a celebration and regard food as one element, but not the centerpiece of the entire holiday season.”

Still, if you want to enjoy holiday snacks and treats, there are plenty of ways to do so without compromising your health goals, whether through healthier ingredient swaps or nutritious alternatives. These ideas are perfect whether you’re a busy parent looking for healthy snacks to have on hand for your family throughout the holidays or if you’re hosting a party. Plus, they can be easily adapted to suit different diets, including plant-based and gluten-free.

Ingredient swaps for healthier holiday treats

Healthy hacks for holiday snacks and treats include swapping in ingredients lower in sugar, fat and salt. For example, try replacing half, or even all, of the butter in cakes, muffins or quick breads with unsweetened applesauce or plain Greek yogurt, suggests Melissa Mitri, a registered dietitian, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. This adds moisture and reduces calories while maintaining a rich texture.

No-calorie, natural sweeteners like stevia bring rich flavor to baked goods without the extra calories or blood sugar spikes, says Mitri. Use stevia cup-for-cup like sugar, keeping the texture and taste similar. If you prefer real sugar, remember that many recipes call for more than you need, notes Mitri. For example, she uses half the sugar in a banana bread recipe without affecting its texture or flavor.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests using herbs and spices to add flavor and relying less on fat, salt and sugar. For instance, start your holiday dip with onion, garlic or scallions for a flavorful base. Try cinnamon, ginger or nutmeg in baked goods for a warm, festive taste.

Add veggie skewers to your holiday spread

Skewers are a great way to add veggies to your holiday spread in a portion-controlled, easy-to-eat format.

Mitri suggests marinating chicken cubes in balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic and your favorite spices for two hours, then threading onto skewers with veggies. Use veggies like bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes or onions. Grill or bake at 400 F for 10 to 12 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown.

For a plant-based option, use cubed tofu marinated in olive oil, lemon and herbs such as thyme, rosemary or oregano, cooking until golden.

You can also cook these ingredients and use them as a topping for lettuce leaves, adds Mitri.

Dry-roasted edamame with seasonal flavors

Edamame is packed with protein and fiber. One cup cooked provides 18.5 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. It’s also a good source of essential vitamins and minerals like folate, iron and vitamin K. These nutrients provide energy and keep you full, which can help with portion control, notes Mitri, who shares two ways to enjoy this snack. Find dry-roasted edamame in stores or online for a convenience.

For a savory holiday twist, combine dry-roasted edamame with:

— Craisins

— Chopped fresh rosemary

— A pinch of salt

Or for a warm, sweet flavor, mix with:

— Maple syrup

— Cinnamon

— A pinch of salt

Bake at 300 degrees F for five to seven minutes to caramelize slightly.

Festive popcorn

Popcorn is naturally low in calories, high in fiber and packed with antioxidants, says Mitri, who shares two ways to enjoy this snack. Three cups of air-popped popcorn have just 93 calories and 3.48 grams of fiber.

For a savory treat, toss popcorn with:

— Olive oil

— Chopped fresh rosemary

— Grated parmesan

— A pinch of sea salt

Or for a sweet option, mix with:

— Orange zest

— Cinnamon

— A drizzle of honey

Make popcorn even more holiday-ready with a sprinkle of dried cranberries or pistachios for extra color and texture. Or top it with a bit of dark chocolate drizzle for a sweet, indulgent touch.

Popcorn is naturally gluten-free, but be cautious of added ingredients if you follow a gluten-free diet. Season plain popcorn with a little salt or single spices like garlic powder or paprika. Check spice blends for hidden gluten sources, such as wheat starch, flour or malted barley, by reading ingredient labels carefully.

Holiday-ready fruits and vegetables

Bigger and brighter is the key to a festive holiday table, and fruits and vegetables are perfect for adding color and nutrients like fiber, potassium and vitamin C. Plus, they fit into a range of diets.

Cooper recommends brightly colored produce, as they’re rich in nutrients and antioxidants. She suggests arranging veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower and red bell peppers into shapes like leaves, trees or ornaments.

Use colorful options to match the colors of your holiday traditions like:

— Purple cauliflower

— Orange or purple sweet potatoes

— Butternut squash

— Purple or orange carrots

— Berries, like blueberries and blackberries

To minimize waste, incorporate plant parts you’d usually discard, like using stems and stalks as centerpieces. Cooper also suggests arranging sliced pineapples with other fruits and placing the pineapple crown in the center for a festive display. Use in-season produce for the best flavor and freshness.

Dip-friendly fruits like strawberries and apple slices pair perfectly with melted dark chocolate. For extra crunch and a festive touch, lightly sprinkle the dip with crushed nuts such as pistachios, almonds or unsweetened shredded coconut, suggests Mitri. Next, try a savory dip option to complement your veggies.

Lighter dips: creamy and plant-based options

Dips are always a party hit, and there are ways to lighten up a cream-based one while keeping it flavorful. Switch to low-fat cream cheese to reduce calories. One tablespoon of regular cream cheese provides 52 calories compared to just 31 calories for the low-fat version.

For a quick and flavorful option, Cooper recommends a creamy dip inspired by her Chilean relatives: Start with a package of low-fat cream cheese, then top it with soy sauce and scallions. You can use low-sodium soy sauce, or get creative with toppings such as diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers or fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley.

Another option is to make a vegan creamy dip using plant-based cream cheese.

Bean dips are another party favorite that both omnivores and vegetarians can enjoy. Try a white bean and herb dip by blending cannellini beans with olive oil, lemon juice and fresh herbs such as parsley or basil. This dip recipe is also naturally gluten-free.

Whatever dip you choose, serve it with dip-friendly foods like:

— Carrots sticks

— Celery sticks

— Bell pepper strips

— Broccoli or cauliflower florets

— Whole-grain or gluten-free crackers

Customizable no-bake energy balls

No-bake energy balls are great any time of year. They’re especially handy during the busy holiday season, says Mitri, who shares this simple recipe using:

— Peanut or almond butter

— Old-fashioned oats

— Flaxseeds or chia seeds

— Shredded coconut for a “snowy” look

— Honey to hold ingredients together

— Optional: a little crushed M&M’s in holiday colors

Combine all the ingredients together and roll the mixture into balls. Store in the fridge or freezer until ready to eat.

Mitri highlights oats as the star ingredient, providing protein and beta-glucan, a fiber that helps lower blood sugar and cholesterol. The nut butter and seeds also add protein and healthy fats.

To make these energy balls gluten-free, use certified gluten-free oats. For a nut-free version, swap the peanut or almond butter with sunflower seed butter. Be sure to check any additional ingredients you’re adding to ensure they’re free from gluten or nuts.

Yogurt parfait with a festive touch

Yogurt parfaits make for a delicious and healthy holiday treat. Greek yogurt is a great source of protein, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. A 7-ounce portion of plain low-fat Greek yogurt provides about 20 grams of protein plus nutrients like calcium and phosphorus.

Layer the yogurt with fresh fruits such as berries, kiwi or pomegranate seeds, and add a drizzle of honey for natural sweetness. Top with fresh mint leaves or a rosemary sprig for a pop of holiday greenery. Choose fruits that complement the colors of your holiday tradition. You can also add a sprinkle of cinnamon or ginger and granola or nuts for a bit of crunch.

This treat is not only festive but also versatile:

— Make it dairy-free by using dairy-free yogurt.

— Go nut-free by substituting seeds for nuts.

— Keep it gluten-free by choosing gluten-free granola.

As always, be sure to check labels to ensure there are no hidden ingredients that don’t align with your dietary needs.

Turn holiday leftovers into delicious snacks

Transform leftover holiday meals into tasty snacks. Cooper recommends using leftover turkey and stuffing to make sandwiches. Use slider-size buns and spread with cranberry relish for extra flavor.

She also suggests making turkey vegetable soup by chopping up leftover turkey and any vegetables from your holiday sides, like green beans, Brussels sprouts or even any veggies you still have in the fridge. Portion the soup into small bowl for a comforting mini meal.

Other creative ways to use leftover holiday dishes include making a sweet potato smoothie. Simply blend leftover sweet potatoes with your choice of milk, cinnamon and nutmeg for a flavorful seasonal beverage.

You can also turn cranberry relish into a dip by mixing it with plain Greek yogurt. Serve it alongside leftover roasted vegetables, fresh veggie sticks or crackers.

8 healthy holiday snack ideas:

— Veggie skewers

— Dry roasted edamame

— Festive popcorn

— Holiday-ready fruits and vegetables

— Lighter dips

— No-bake energy balls

— Yogurt parfait

— Holiday leftover snacks

