CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|541
|551
|536¾
|549¾
|+13¼
|Mar
|558¼
|569¼
|554¼
|568
|+14
|May
|567¼
|577½
|562¾
|577
|+14¼
|Jul
|574½
|584¼
|569¾
|584
|+14
|Sep
|587¼
|597
|582¾
|596½
|+13
|Dec
|604
|613
|599¼
|612½
|+12¼
|Mar
|617
|625
|614¼
|622¾
|+9¾
|Est. sales 183,994.
|Fri.’s sales 174,556
|Fri.’s open int 466,282
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|423¾
|429
|422¼
|428¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|434¾
|439¾
|433
|439½
|+4¼
|May
|442
|446¾
|440¼
|446¾
|+4
|Jul
|446½
|450
|444¼
|449¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|435¾
|436¾
|432¼
|435¾
|Dec
|440
|441¼
|437
|440¼
|Mar
|451¼
|451½
|447¾
|451½
|+¼
|May
|457¼
|457¼
|454
|456½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|460
|460
|460
|460
|—
|¾
|Dec
|449½
|449½
|445¾
|447
|—2½
|Dec
|445¾
|447½
|445¾
|447½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 471,717.
|Fri.’s sales 445,589
|Fri.’s open int 1,678,612,
|up 4,641
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|357½
|372¼
|353¾
|364¼
|+7½
|Mar
|366¾
|383¾
|365¼
|378½
|+9¾
|May
|383¾
|383¾
|383¾
|383¾
|+12¾
|Sep
|365¼
|365¼
|365¼
|365¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 861.
|Fri.’s sales 861
|Fri.’s open int 3,781,
|up 25
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1002½
|1005¾
|989½
|1005¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|1012
|1015¼
|999¼
|1015¼
|+6½
|May
|1025¾
|1027½
|1012
|1027½
|+5½
|Jul
|1037
|1039¼
|1024
|1039¼
|+5
|Aug
|1034¾
|1037
|1023
|1037
|+4
|Sep
|1022¾
|1024
|1011
|1024
|+3¼
|Nov
|1021
|1023¼
|1010½
|1022¾
|+2½
|Jan
|1031
|1031
|1020¼
|1030½
|+¾
|Mar
|1025
|1032
|1021½
|1032
|+1
|May
|1035¼
|1035¼
|1032½
|1032¾
|—3½
|Jul
|1044
|1044¼
|1037¼
|1044¼
|+½
|Sep
|1021
|1021
|1021
|1021
|—6¼
|Nov
|1027¾
|1030
|1021
|1027¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 229,781.
|Fri.’s sales 218,965
|Fri.’s open int 896,308,
|up 7,559
