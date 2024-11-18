CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 541 551 536¾ 549¾ +13¼ Mar 558¼ 569¼ 554¼ 568 +14 May 567¼ 577½ 562¾ 577 +14¼ Jul 574½ 584¼ 569¾ 584 +14 Sep 587¼ 597 582¾ 596½ +13 Dec 604 613 599¼ 612½ +12¼ Mar 617 625 614¼ 622¾ +9¾ Est. sales 183,994. Fri.’s sales 174,556 Fri.’s open int 466,282 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 423¾ 429 422¼ 428¾ +4¾ Mar 434¾ 439¾ 433 439½ +4¼ May 442 446¾ 440¼ 446¾ +4 Jul 446½ 450 444¼ 449¾ +2¾ Sep 435¾ 436¾ 432¼ 435¾ Dec 440 441¼ 437 440¼ Mar 451¼ 451½ 447¾ 451½ +¼ May 457¼ 457¼ 454 456½ — ¾ Jul 460 460 460 460 — ¾ Dec 449½ 449½ 445¾ 447 —2½ Dec 445¾ 447½ 445¾ 447½ — ½ Est. sales 471,717. Fri.’s sales 445,589 Fri.’s open int 1,678,612, up 4,641 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 357½ 372¼ 353¾ 364¼ +7½ Mar 366¾ 383¾ 365¼ 378½ +9¾ May 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ +12¾ Sep 365¼ 365¼ 365¼ 365¼ — ¼ Est. sales 861. Fri.’s sales 861 Fri.’s open int 3,781, up 25 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1002½ 1005¾ 989½ 1005¾ +7¼ Mar 1012 1015¼ 999¼ 1015¼ +6½ May 1025¾ 1027½ 1012 1027½ +5½ Jul 1037 1039¼ 1024 1039¼ +5 Aug 1034¾ 1037 1023 1037 +4 Sep 1022¾ 1024 1011 1024 +3¼ Nov 1021 1023¼ 1010½ 1022¾ +2½ Jan 1031 1031 1020¼ 1030½ +¾ Mar 1025 1032 1021½ 1032 +1 May 1035¼ 1035¼ 1032½ 1032¾ —3½ Jul 1044 1044¼ 1037¼ 1044¼ +½ Sep 1021 1021 1021 1021 —6¼ Nov 1027¾ 1030 1021 1027¾ — ¾ Est. sales 229,781. Fri.’s sales 218,965 Fri.’s open int 896,308, up 7,559

