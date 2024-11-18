Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 2:04 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 541 551 536¾ 549¾ +13¼
Mar 558¼ 569¼ 554¼ 568 +14
May 567¼ 577½ 562¾ 577 +14¼
Jul 574½ 584¼ 569¾ 584 +14
Sep 587¼ 597 582¾ 596½ +13
Dec 604 613 599¼ 612½ +12¼
Mar 617 625 614¼ 622¾ +9¾
Est. sales 183,994. Fri.’s sales 174,556
Fri.’s open int 466,282
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 423¾ 429 422¼ 428¾ +4¾
Mar 434¾ 439¾ 433 439½ +4¼
May 442 446¾ 440¼ 446¾ +4
Jul 446½ 450 444¼ 449¾ +2¾
Sep 435¾ 436¾ 432¼ 435¾
Dec 440 441¼ 437 440¼
Mar 451¼ 451½ 447¾ 451½
May 457¼ 457¼ 454 456½ ¾
Jul 460 460 460 460 ¾
Dec 449½ 449½ 445¾ 447 —2½
Dec 445¾ 447½ 445¾ 447½ ½
Est. sales 471,717. Fri.’s sales 445,589
Fri.’s open int 1,678,612, up 4,641
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 357½ 372¼ 353¾ 364¼ +7½
Mar 366¾ 383¾ 365¼ 378½ +9¾
May 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ +12¾
Sep 365¼ 365¼ 365¼ 365¼ ¼
Est. sales 861. Fri.’s sales 861
Fri.’s open int 3,781, up 25
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1002½ 1005¾ 989½ 1005¾ +7¼
Mar 1012 1015¼ 999¼ 1015¼ +6½
May 1025¾ 1027½ 1012 1027½ +5½
Jul 1037 1039¼ 1024 1039¼ +5
Aug 1034¾ 1037 1023 1037 +4
Sep 1022¾ 1024 1011 1024 +3¼
Nov 1021 1023¼ 1010½ 1022¾ +2½
Jan 1031 1031 1020¼ 1030½
Mar 1025 1032 1021½ 1032 +1
May 1035¼ 1035¼ 1032½ 1032¾ —3½
Jul 1044 1044¼ 1037¼ 1044¼
Sep 1021 1021 1021 1021 —6¼
Nov 1027¾ 1030 1021 1027¾ ¾
Est. sales 229,781. Fri.’s sales 218,965
Fri.’s open int 896,308, up 7,559

