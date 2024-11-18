How to Answer ‘Why Do You Want to Work Here?’

When preparing for an interview, you want to put your best foot forward in selling your strengths, skills and background…

When preparing for an interview, you want to put your best foot forward in selling your strengths, skills and background for the job. You also have to be ready to answer common interview questions such as “Why do you want to work for us?” This question can be difficult to answer if you don’t prepare for it. Read on for examples of good and bad ways to answer this interview question.

Why Do Companies Ask This Question?

Hiring managers are looking for candidates who are excited about the position, and this question can help them determine a candidate’s motives for applying. Asking job candidates “Why do you want to work here?” also allows hiring managers to see which candidates have done their due diligence and researched the company. They will be looking for insightful answers, not vague responses.

How to Prepare Your Answer

It’s important to be genuine in your response. Ask yourself the question as you prepare for your job interview: “Why do I want to work here?” Then follow these steps to find the answer:

1. Research the Company

You can research the organization by looking at its website, LinkedIn profile and other social media accounts. You can also search to see if it has appeared in any industry or news articles. Look at its mission statement and blog as well as the articles it posts on social media. Has it made any contributions to its industry? Does it make a product that you feel makes a difference? Does it give back to the community? Does it implement new technologies? Make notes about what stands out about the company or department.

2. Read the Job Description

Before the interview, make sure you’ve thoroughly read the job description so you understand the role. Look for key skills, qualifications and responsibilities the company is seeking. This will help you understand how your experience can meet the company’s needs and how your personality and work style could fit into the company culture.

3. Identify Your Unique Contributions

Once you’ve done your research and read the job description, consider what you can contribute. For example:

— What skills do you have that can help the organization reach its goals?

— What would you do to help the company?

— How do you fit into the company’s mission?

— What unique experiences or perspectives do you bring to the table?

— What fresh ideas or innovations can you offer?

— What leadership qualities do you possess?

4. Create a Compelling Answer

Now that you have all the information, start to put everything together. Your response should be authentic and reflect both your enthusiasm for the company and your confidence in your ability to contribute. Use the following example answers to help you craft a compelling response that makes you stand out from competitors.

Good Ways to Answer ‘Why Do You Want to Work Here?’

Consider these examples of good ways to answer this interview question:

1. Alignment With Company Values

Example answer: “I researched your company’s values and mission statement, and they resonate with me. Collaboration and innovation are also professional values of mine. I believe that makes me a great fit for this position, and I would strive to help the department implement those values on a greater scale.”

This type of answer shows the hiring manager that you have done your research. Letting them know you have similar values signals that you would be an excellent long-term employee.

2. Demonstrating Your Immediate Fit

Example answer: “When I first saw the job listing, I knew I could make a positive impact in this position since I enjoy tasks such as managing data and projections.”

This answer shows that you have a clear understanding of the role and how your skills directly align with the job’s responsibilities.

3. Respect for the Company’s Industry Leadership

Example answer: “I am impressed by the rewards your organization has received for being a leader in the industry. It would be an honor to work for one of the top organizations in the industry, and I know I can make an immediate contribution.”

Letting the hiring manager know that it would be an honor to work for them shows you’ve put thought into the type of company you want to work for and represent. This gives them insight into your values and how you take pride in your work.

4. Personal Connection

Example answer: “I have a few friends who work for you in (department names), and their praise for your organization has always impressed me. I know this is an excellent organization to work for, and it would be a pleasure to work with such an outstanding group of people.”

By highlighting that you already know someone in the organization, you can signal that you would fit into the company culture quickly.

5. Appreciation of the Product or Service

Example answer: “I have used your product for years, and I always recommend it to my friends and family. I am excited about the possibility of working for a company that makes such a wonderful product.”

An employee who gives a great testimonial is a great asset. Letting the hiring manager know that you are familiar with the product and are a faithful customer shows you would also be a loyal employee.

6. Appreciation for Social Media Presence

Example answer: “I appreciate your well-thought-out articles on LinkedIn. I am excited about the opportunity to not only work in (department name) but also work for a company that uses its voice on social media in a positive way.”

Letting the hiring manager know you follow the company on social media shows that you are an employee who stays updated with department tasks and company news.

7. Excitement About the Role’s Challenges

Example answer: “The challenges in this role, especially around (specific task), caught my attention. I’m excited about the idea of tackling these challenges and helping to find solutions that drive success for the team.”

This answer shows you’re not just interested in a job, but you’re looking for a role that will push you to grow. Employers like candidates who see challenges as opportunities rather than obstacles.

8. Alignment With the Company’s Social Impact

Example answer: “I’ve been following your company’s efforts to give back to the community for a while now, and I admire your commitment to social responsibility. It’s so refreshing to see. I’d love to become a part of that and make a positive impact on society.”

This response shows you value the company’s business achievements and its efforts to create a positive social impact.

9. Professional Development Opportunities

Example answer: “I’m really impressed by the growth and development opportunities your company offers employees. A friend of mine works in your firm’s human resources department, and she’s always spoken highly of how the company supports career advancement. That’s something I’m excited to be a part of.”

This answer keeps it casual and shows you’re eager to develop in the role. Employers value candidates who are enthusiastic about learning because it shows you’re motivated and committed to professional development.

10. Excitement About Company’s Future

Example answer: “I’m excited about the direction your company is heading, especially with the new projects and initiatives you’re launching. I’d love to be a part of that growth and help push the company forward.”

Employers will appreciate your excitement about the company’s future because it indicates you’re invested in their long-term success.

Bad Ways to Answer ‘Why Do You Want to Work Here?’

When a hiring manager asks, “Why are you interested in working for us?” be careful not to focus on the job benefits or what you can get out of the organization. Hiring managers want employees who are excited about their jobs and believe in the company.

Here’s how you shouldn’t answer this question:

1. Only Focusing on Personal Needs

Example answer: “I need this job to pay my bills.”

While this may be a truthful answer, focus on something other than the paycheck. You want to show the hiring manager that you love what you do and aren’t just in it for the money.

2. Vague or Generic Responses

Example answer: “The job description sounds interesting.”

This response is too vague. Your answer needs to be more specific. If you are nervous during the interview, ask for a moment to collect your thoughts before answering the question.

3. Overemphasizing Benefits

Example answer: “Your company offers great health care benefits.”

You may be impressed by how the company takes care of its own, but this answer makes it seem that you only care about what you can get out of the company.

4. Mentioning a Lack of Other Options

Example answer: “This is the only role I’ve found that fits my background.”

This answer makes it seem like the role is your last resort. If you say this to the interviewer, they may feel that you’re not enthusiastic or interested in the company.

5. Focusing Solely on the Salary

Example answer: “I heard the company pays extremely well.”

While compensation is important, leading with this shows a lack of interest in the company’s mission or role.

6. Overly Casual Responses

Example answer: “I’ve heard good things about you, so why not apply?”

This response feels unprepared and lacks the depth or research expected in an interview, making it seem like you’re not taking the job opportunity seriously.

The Best Answer to ‘Why Do You Want to Work Here?’

The best answer to “Why do you want to work here?” includes something that stood out to you in your research about the company, what that means to you and the contribution you could make in the role. The best answer focuses on the company, not yourself or your needs. Your answer doesn’t have to be long, but it should be meaningful.

