Do’s and Don’ts While Waiting to Hear Back From a Job

Waiting to hear back from a job interview can be excruciating, but there are ways to alleviate difficult feelings. Sometimes impatience while waiting for a job offer can lead professionals to make unwise decisions. Read on to learn what you should and shouldn’t do while waiting for an answer about a possible job offer.

Do Follow Up

At the end of your interview, ask the hiring manager whether they have a time frame for the hiring process. Also ask if, when and how you can follow up. This way, you have a plan to check in at a later date so you won’t be left wondering.

Add a reminder to follow up with the hiring manager on your calendar, phone or computer. When you follow up, ask if there is an update, any other information you can provide and questions you can answer.

Don’t Be Aggressive

Job applicants typically wait at least a week and a half before hearing from a prospective employer. Having to wait may make you feel impatient, but resist the temptation to get aggressive with the hiring manager. This will not contribute positively to your professional image and could actually harm your chances of landing the job.

If the hiring manager did not give you a specific time frame for following up, you can check in by phone or email one week after your interview to ask about the status of the position. However, do not contact the hiring manager repeatedly.

Do Notify Your References

You should notify each reference you provided to the hiring manager. Explain what the position entails so they know what they should speak about if they are contacted. Their recommendation will sound that much more professional and relevant if you have prepared them and they know what they need to tell the prospective employer about you.

Do Update Your Voicemail

Make sure that your voicemail message sounds professional, so if you miss a call from the hiring manager, your message will leave a good impression. Make sure that it sounds upbeat and confident. Ask someone you trust to listen to it and give you feedback.

Don’t Lie About Job Offers

Do not lie to the hiring manager and allude to having another job offer if you don’t have one. A hiring manager can easily call your bluff, either by researching the company where you supposedly have a job offer or by contacting recruiters they work with. The only impression this will leave is that you are not an honest professional, and this will not help you get a job offer. On the contrary, a hiring manager will not hire someone they feel they can’t trust.

Don’t Tell Your Boss

If you currently have a job, don’t tell your boss you are waiting for another job offer. Do not let on — either on social media or in your conversations — that you are considering taking a new job.

Update your LinkedIn profile only after leaving your job. This isn’t being dishonest; it simply isn’t the right moment yet. If your boss knows that you are looking for a new job, this could backfire and you could end up without a job. Instead, continue to do your best work at your current position while you are searching on the side.

Do Keep Looking

Sometimes people make the mistake of stopping or pausing their job search once they have interviewed for a job. The interview process was stressful. They’re overwhelmed. However, job seekers must keep in mind that an interview isn’t a guarantee of a job. Even if you feel that the job you applied for is a perfect fit for you, if you haven’t been offered the position or started salary negotiations, you need to continue to search and interview for other jobs. Continue to leverage your network and job boards to find postings that appeal to you.

Other suitable positions may pass you by if you passively wait to be called for a second interview or an offer. Continuing to apply helps you stay busy and keep your mind on other things. It also ensures you don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.

Don’t Ghost the Hiring Manager

If you find a better job opportunity or get a second interview elsewhere, don’t ghost the hiring manager. Assuming you are interested in both positions, you may soon have an opportunity to speed up the job offers and negotiate better perks or salary.

If you’re confident that the other job is a better overall fit for you, however, communicate that to the first hiring manager. Let them know that you appreciate their time but that you will be moving forward with another job offer, so they no longer need to include you on their list of candidates.

Do Be Patient

Resist the temptation to check your phone every five seconds when waiting for a job offer. Try to remember that the hiring manager most likely interviewed several other candidates. Interviewing numerous applicants and comparing them takes time.

A good hiring manager will not want to make a quick decision. Keep in mind that, while you are waiting, they are conducting interviews while doing their jobs. They may also face unexpected organizational changes that cause hiring delays.

Do Continue Researching the Company

When waiting for a job offer, look into the details of the company to solidify your interest in accepting a position. Check your network for connections who work there or did in the past. You may find it helpful to request an informational interview to get an insider’s perspective on working for the company. This will help you gather information on company culture and values. See if the company publishes an annual report to get a sense of its financial standing.

Do Prepare for Salary and Benefits Negotiations

If you end up advancing to the next step, you will want to be prepared for negotiations. You should always have a minimum salary number in mind, regardless of your salary goal. To help you, research the standard salary for the position using sites like Glassdoor, Payscale and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Make sure you account for your location and experience when doing salary research.

You should also check what benefits are typical for the job position and industry. For example, benefits could include a signing bonus, remote work or flex time, vacation time or stock options. Make a list of priorities and remember to think about negotiating the total package and not just the money. This will help you feel more confident if you advance in the hiring process.

Do Handle Rejection With Grace

Unfortunately, some employers may never respond to your follow-up requests. Resist the temptation to blame yourself or think that you didn’t do enough to land the job. Avoid lashing out on social media channels about the lack of communication from the company since, in the end, this only affects your professional reputation when other hiring managers view your profiles. Instead, accept that you weren’t the right fit for the company and continue your job search.

Do Stay Positive

While waiting for a job offer, schedule time to take care of yourself. Take breaks from your job search to participate in activities that help you stay positive and reduce anxiety and stress, such as exercise classes, getting together with friends or listening to upbeat music.

Waiting to hear back from a job interview can be stressful, but these tips can help you stay positive, focused and prepared to take the next step in your job search.

