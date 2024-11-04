CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|569
|575¾
|565
|568¾
|+¾
|Mar
|587¾
|595
|584¾
|587½
|—
|¼
|May
|600¼
|606
|596
|598½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|606¼
|611¾
|601¾
|604½
|—1¼
|Sep
|617½
|623¼
|613¼
|616
|—1¾
|Dec
|636¼
|638½
|628½
|631
|—2¼
|Mar
|648¼
|648¼
|639
|641½
|—2¼
|May
|644¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|632
|—2
|Sep
|639
|—2
|Dec
|650¼
|—2
|Mar
|660
|—2
|May
|638¼
|—2
|Jul
|600¾
|—2
|Est. sales 100,721.
|Fri.’s sales 93,164
|Fri.’s open int 433,515,
|up 7,501
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|414
|420
|413
|416½
|+2
|Mar
|428¼
|433
|427
|430
|+¾
|May
|436
|440¼
|435
|437¼
|Jul
|441
|444½
|440
|442¼
|Sep
|435¼
|437¾
|434
|436¼
|+¼
|Dec
|440
|442¾
|439½
|440¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|451¼
|453
|450¾
|451½
|+¼
|May
|458
|458½
|457½
|457½
|Jul
|461
|461¾
|460¼
|461
|—
|¼
|Sep
|449½
|449½
|448¾
|448¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|449¾
|451
|449¾
|450
|—
|¼
|Jul
|466
|—1
|Dec
|449¾
|450½
|449
|449¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 397,402.
|Fri.’s sales 368,162
|Fri.’s open int 1,689,030,
|up 16,069
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|397½
|408
|389½
|390
|—9¼
|Mar
|399
|406
|388½
|389½
|—9½
|May
|400
|400
|388¾
|388¾
|—9½
|Jul
|385
|—13
|Sep
|380¾
|—13
|Dec
|383
|—13
|Mar
|382
|—13
|May
|388
|—13
|Jul
|376¾
|—13
|Sep
|392½
|—13
|Est. sales 934.
|Fri.’s sales 934
|Fri.’s open int 4,334
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|990
|995
|982½
|987¼
|+4¾
|Jan
|996½
|1008
|994
|997¼
|+3½
|Mar
|1010½
|1022½
|1008¾
|1011¾
|+3½
|May
|1027
|1038½
|1025½
|1028¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|1040
|1051¼
|1039
|1041½
|+3½
|Aug
|1041½
|1051½
|1040¼
|1042½
|+3¼
|Sep
|1033¾
|1042¼
|1032½
|1034½
|+3¼
|Nov
|1032¼
|1043¼
|1032¼
|1035¼
|+3
|Jan
|1051¾
|1052¾
|1045
|1045½
|+2¾
|Mar
|1055½
|1056¼
|1048¼
|1048¾
|+2¼
|May
|1060½
|1060½
|1055
|1055
|+2
|Jul
|1068
|1069
|1063
|1063
|+2
|Aug
|1059¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|1047
|+1½
|Nov
|1053
|1057
|1048½
|1048½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1068½
|+1
|Nov
|1055¼
|+1
|Est. sales 252,101.
|Fri.’s sales 235,216
|Fri.’s open int 836,779,
|up 7,906
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|46.59
|46.80
|44.98
|45.56
|—.74
|Jan
|46.32
|46.51
|44.94
|45.51
|—.55
|Mar
|46.44
|46.52
|45.07
|45.64
|—.48
|May
|46.56
|46.57
|45.25
|45.84
|—.41
|Jul
|46.60
|46.61
|45.39
|45.97
|—.38
|Aug
|46.35
|46.38
|45.18
|45.78
|—.32
|Sep
|45.98
|46.00
|44.92
|45.55
|—.25
|Oct
|45.61
|45.61
|44.61
|45.27
|—.19
|Dec
|45.49
|45.55
|44.53
|45.28
|—.14
|Jan
|45.29
|—.13
|Mar
|45.29
|—.12
|May
|45.36
|—.13
|Jul
|45.43
|—.15
|Aug
|45.20
|—.15
|Sep
|45.15
|—.15
|Oct
|45.02
|—.15
|Dec
|44.89
|—.15
|Jul
|44.78
|—.15
|Oct
|44.77
|—.15
|Dec
|44.51
|—.15
|Est. sales 275,176.
|Fri.’s sales 254,067
|Fri.’s open int 554,187,
|up 13,460
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|295.30
|302.50
|294.90
|299.60
|+4.30
|Jan
|297.00
|303.60
|296.50
|300.20
|+3.10
|Mar
|300.20
|306.10
|299.60
|302.90
|+2.70
|May
|304.20
|309.80
|303.80
|306.70
|+2.40
|Jul
|308.90
|314.00
|308.50
|311.10
|+2.20
|Aug
|309.90
|314.90
|309.90
|312.10
|+2.20
|Sep
|310.20
|315.00
|310.20
|312.30
|+2.10
|Oct
|311.70
|314.20
|311.10
|311.40
|+1.90
|Dec
|312.10
|316.60
|312.10
|313.70
|+1.70
|Jan
|317.30
|317.30
|314.40
|314.40
|+1.30
|Mar
|314.40
|+1.20
|May
|317.50
|317.70
|315.30
|315.30
|+1.00
|Jul
|317.20
|+1.10
|Aug
|316.70
|+1.10
|Sep
|314.70
|+.90
|Oct
|311.80
|+.90
|Dec
|313.50
|+.90
|Jul
|322.90
|+.90
|Oct
|322.90
|+.90
|Dec
|326.40
|+.90
|Est. sales 208,547.
|Fri.’s sales 197,873
|Fri.’s open int 596,031,
|up 5,936
