Best Medicare Advantage and Part D Companies Award Winners

Navigating Medicare plans and coverage options available can be confusing and overwhelming. The average Medicare beneficiary in 2024, for instance, has access to 43 Medicare Advantage plans, according to KFF. So, every year, U.S. News rates the Best Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D companies to help beneficiaries sort through what’s available and find the best health insurance fit for their needs.

For 2025, our health team used data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and worked with Medicare experts to identify the measures most meaningful to consumers, such as high blood pressure control, diabetes care with eye exams and blood sugar control, and any complaints about the health or drug plan.

The highest-rated Medicare Advantage companies received a U.S. News score of 3.8 or higher, and the top Medicare Part D companies scored 3.0 or higher. To be considered, these companies also had to have 1,000 enrollees or more in at least 10 states.

In addition, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D companies received awards for specific categories, such as screening and prevention, care continuity and highest satisfaction. U.S. News and its experts selected specific measures related to these overall categories based on their importance in helping older adults maintain their health. See our full methodology for more details.

Overall National Medicare Advantage and Part D Company Winners

The overall national Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D company winners are listed below.

Specific Award Winners

The top-scoring Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D companies and their U.S. News rating for specific measures are listed below.

