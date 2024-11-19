Best Foods to Stock for the Holidays, According to Dietitians

Healthy Holiday Options It drives me bonkers when I visit my family and there is no healthy food available. Stocking…

Healthy Holiday Options

It drives me bonkers when I visit my family and there is no healthy food available. Stocking up on chocolate, oversized muffins and warehouse-sized snack packs may seem like an efficient way to please visitors, but whether I’m the host or guest, I don’t want to be surrounded by high-calorie junk food.

These days when registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) host family and friends, they not only stock up on better-for-you snack foods, but also pick up many healthy foods. With dining out costing a hefty dollar, many RDNs opt to stock up on various healthy ingredients that can do double or even triple duty in the kitchen.

Read on to learn about 23 healthy foods that RDNs from around the country stock up on before family and friends arrive for the holidays. Each food comes with a variety of ideas on how you can use them to feed plenty of guests when they are visiting.

Hummus

A holiday hosting essential from Ana Pruteanu, owner of Be Well Nutrition Counseling, is protein-packed hummus. Several ways Pruteanu loves serving hummus is alongside crispy pita chips and a medley of colorful veggies, as a spread on toast or tucked into a delicious wrap.

Tahini

Tahini, a condiment made from ground sesame seeds, is a versatile, nutrient-rich staple in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Tahini is a favorite of registered dietitian Jasmin Ilkay. “Its rich, nutty flavor enhances dips like hummus and baba ghanoush and serves as an excellent base for marinades and salad dressings.”

Ilkay explains that tahini is also packed with protein, fiber and essential minerals such as calcium, selenium and iron, making it an easy, flavorful way to boost the flavor and nutrition of your holiday meals and everyday dishes.

Edamame

Vandana Sheth, a plant-based and diabetes expert, stocks up on protein-packed and versatile edamame when hosting guests. Edamame are whole, immature soybeans, which are boiled or steamed.

“I love serving it in a variety of ways — simply steamed and sprinkled with sea salt or a crunchy garlic chili sauce as an appetizer, tossed into salads for extra protein and texture, or blended into a vibrant and flavorful dip.”

Try: Mediterranean Edamame Salad recipe

Milk

“Especially when the weather is cooler, milk tends to go quickly between the coffees, cozy teas and cocoas people like to sip on,” says RDN Lauren Manaker, owner of Nutrition Now Counseling. Plus, “when I have little ones visiting, milk and cookies are a must.”

In addition, Manaker uses milk as a staple in many recipes like soups and smoothies, which are great options to feed a crowd!

“It is one item that may not be top-of-mind to load up on, but I always seem to go through it quickly when I have visitors,” says Manaker.

Greek Yogurt

An 8-oz. serving of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt provides 22 grams of protein, which helps keep you full for longer. RDN Katherine Brooking, founder of Katherine Brooking Nutrition, explains that Greek yogurt is also versatile and can be a great base for breakfast topped with granola and fruit, snack as a dip for veggies and fruit, or a simple dessert topped with honey.

“Best of all, most people love it, so the chances are high that my guests will enjoy it.”

Cheese

RDN Mandy Enright, owner of FOOD + MOVEMENT®, tends to keep a variety of cheeses in her fridge to pull out around the holidays for an easy appetizer or something to snack on when guests drop by unexpectedly or with little notice. Enright also keeps crackers on hand to whip up a quick plate of cheese and crackers for guests.

For overnight guests, the cheese can be used to whip up some quick omelets or breakfast tacos in the morning.

Certified Gluten-Free Oats

“As a registered dietitian specializing in food allergies and intolerances, I always check to make sure my pantry is stocked with certified gluten-free oats (old-fashioned, steel-cut, and quick cook), especially when I will be hosting guests around the holidays,” says New York City based Malina Malkani, child feeding expert, owner of Malina Malkani Nutrition and author of “Safe and Simple Food Allergy Prevention.”

“Several of my family members have celiac disease and must follow a gluten-free diet. Others have non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and I have friends with IgE-mediated wheat allergies as well,” explains Malkani.

Oats are naturally gluten-free, but most are processed in facilities that also process foods containing wheat, barley and rye, which increases the risk for cross-contamination, so Malkani is careful to buy certified gluten-free oats, which are safe for those with gluten intolerances and wheat allergies. Use oats to make everything from oatmeal to baked breakfast casseroles, blender pancakes, muffins, energy balls and even smoothies.

100% Whole Wheat Bread

As I come from a family with five children and now everyone is married with kids of their own, sandwiches come in handy to feed a crowd. I typically pick up a loaf or two before guests arrive and top it with a variety of sandwich favorites, from avocados, eggs, PB & J, tuna and more. It’s my go-to when a big family needs to be fed.

Try: Vegan Mediterranean Sandwich recipe

Canned Tuna

Canned tuna or tuna pouches are a top pick to stock up on when guests visit RD Jessie Carpenter, owner of Nutrition Prescription, LLC. According to Carpenter, tuna packed in water provides 109 calories for white tuna or 73 calories for light tuna. Tuna also packs a protein punch with up to 20 grams per 3-ounces, plus omega-3 fats, which have been linked to heart health.

Plus, tuna is one of the few foods that contains vitamin D, which helps support immune function, build healthy bones and reduce the risk of certain diseases. Carpenter recommends making a simple tuna sandwich or using the flavored pouches for a quick snack with crackers or for sprinkling over a salad.

Try: No-Cook Tuna and Bean Wraps recipe

Eggs

Amy Goodson, author of “The Sports Nutrition Playbook,” stocks up on eggs when expecting holiday guests as they’re incredibly versatile and can be used in meals and snacks throughout the day.

Plus, eggs are a nutrient-dense, affordable source of high-quality protein, which makes them a practical and nourishing choice to keep on hand for both planned and last-minute meals.

“From scrambled or baked into breakfast casseroles, to hard-boiled eggs for quick snacks and addition to lunches, to adding protein to salads or stir-fries for dinner, eggs are a staple in my holiday kitchen,” says Goodson. “They’re also perfect for impromptu holiday baking, adding structure and richness to cookies, muffins and other treats.”

Chickpeas

Chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) are always stocked in Erin Palinski-Wade’s kitchen. She is the author of “2-Day Diabetes Diet” and “Belly Fat Diet for Dummies.”

They are a nutritious and budget-friendly option. Palinski-Wade roasts up a batch of chickpeas to have on hand as a crunchy snack for guests to enjoy while they socialize before meals and flavors them with cinnamon for a sweet treat or garlic, salt and pepper for a savory snack.

“I will also use canned chickpeas to whip up a quick batch of hummus for the holiday meal. I typically put a seasonal spin on it, such as making pumpkin hummus or adding in a mix of cranberry for a tart option,” says Palinski-Wade. “I also reserve the aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, since it is a highly versatile ingredient that can be used as a vegan egg white substitute in baking or even in meringues so that any vegan guests or egg-free guests can still enjoy the dishes served.”

Try: Avocado Hummus With Cucumber recipe or Chocolate Hummus recipe

Canned Beans

Canned beans are a favorite in the kitchen of Elizabeth Shaw, nutrition media authority at Shaws Simple Swaps.

“The versatility and convenience of canned beans make them one of go-tos,” Shaw explains. “Not only can I whip up a quick and comforting chili using canned black, white and/or kidney beans for dinner that will serve a large crew, but I can also make a delicious and nutritious Mediterranean salad with a can of chickpeas when plans change and guests end up staying through lunch.”

Plus, Shaw uses canned beans in baked goods to boost the nutrition in baked goods.

“I love using extra canned white beans in a quick puree in my pumpkin bread or banana muffins to boost the fiber and protein without sacrificing flavor.”

Fresh Vegetables

Amanda Godman, a clinical dietitian based in New York City, makes sure to always stock up on lots of fresh veggies when she’s expecting guests.

Whether it’s carrots, cucumbers or bell peppers, you can make a delicious crudité to pair with a dip. You can also thinly slice veggies to add crunch to sandwiches. Many veggies can even be roasted in the oven (like carrots!) and topped with honey for a simple sweet and savory dish.

Sweet Potatoes

Samantha DeVito, of Samantha DeVito Nutrition, stocks up on sweet potatoes as their naturally sweet flavor makes them a crowd-pleaser, especially when paired with other holiday favorites. Plus, they are rich in fiber, vitamins and antioxidants.

DeVito also points out that sweet potatoes are accommodating to various dietary preferences, including gluten-free and vegan diets so everyone at the table can enjoy!

Try: Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes recipe

Canned Pumpkin Puree

“Canned pumpkin puree is incredibly versatile and easily incorporated into both savory and sweet dishes while adding fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants,” explains Lauren Harris-Pincus, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of “The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook.”

Harris-Pincus recommends adding canned pumpkin puree to pancakes, baked oatmeal, overnight oats, smoothies or a French toast bake. In addition, pumpkin acts as an emulsifier in vinaigrettes to help prevent the oil and vinegar from separating, plus it brings sweetness without added sugar.

“Stir some into marinara sauce for non-dairy creaminess, and of course, the quintessential holiday pumpkin pie,” suggests Harris-Pincus.

Potatoes

Affordable potatoes are on Amanda Sauceda’s shopping list when she’s expecting guests.

“Potatoes are one of the most universally loved foods that has you covered from breakfast to dinner,” says Sauceda, who is the creator of The Mindful Gut.

She explains as you can use them for hash browns in the morning, french fries for lunch and smash them for a crispy side dish for dinner. And when you’re too tired to make dinner, Sauceda recommends scooping some leftover protein onto a microwaved potato for an easy dinner made in a flash.

Try: Twice-Baked Pot Pie Potatoes recipe or Breakfast Potato Salad recipe

Honeynut Squash

This individual portion-sized cousin to the butternut squash with a much sweeter flavor is a favorite of Cindy Chou, RDN, chef and founder at The Sound of Cooking.

“When roasted, honeynut squash has a deep sweetness (like honey) and a custard-like creamy texture that will impress holiday guests!” Chou exclaims.

Its petite size and wafer-thin, edible skin make it one of the easiest squashes to prepare — all you do is cut the washed squash in half lengthwise and roast with a little olive oil and salt as a simple side dish. Plus, it works well in the air fryer too. For a nourishing and delicious vegetarian meal, Chou enjoys topping them with lentils and caramelized onions.

Try: Whole Grain Medley in Squash recipe

Apples

Lisa Andrews, owner of Sound Bites Nutrition, keeps a variety of apples on hand when she has guests because they go well with savory cheese as an appetizer or after dinner snack.

Other ways Andrews using apples include in kale or spinach salads with a simple vinaigrette, and chopped in oatmeal or over Greek yogurt — with chopped nuts, cinnamon and honey for a great tasting breakfast.

Pineapple

Perhaps pineapples seem like an unexpected pick, but this beautiful tropical fruit is a holiday favorite for Sylvia Klinger, RDN and owner of Hispanic Nutrition Communications.

“Pineapple has a powerhouse of nutrients,” Klinger explains, including fiber, antioxidants like vitamin C and enzymes that can protect against inflammation and other chronic diseases. The many ways Klinger loves preparing pineapple for visitors include grilled, juiced or diced into salsa.

Popcorn

“Whether it’s something to nosh on while playing a game, or a between meal bite to tie you over before dinner, snacking can help prevent hanger,” says Shaw.

Shaw’s top choice is air-popped popcorn “because it not only is a whole grain, meaning it contains dietary fiber, but it’s also a low-calorie snack that can satisfy your salty and sweet snack cravings.”

Besides eating it right from the bowl, several ways to flavor air-popped popcorn that Shaw recommends includes sprinkled with cinnamon and a few salted caramel almonds for a better-for-you sweet treat, or tossed in nutritional yeast with a touch of sea salt and a handful of paprika spiced peanuts for a salty crunch.

Pecans

When the holiday season arrives, Mascha Davis, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of “Eat Your Vitamins,” keep pecans on hand for when guests arrive.

“Pecans are the perfect holiday pantry staple. Not only are they shelf-stable, but their versatility makes them an ideal ingredient for a wide range of festive dishes,” Davis explains.

Davis uses crushed pecans as a crunchy, flavorful crust to proteins like chicken, scallops or salmon and as a key ingredient in pies, salads and baked goods. Each 1-ounce serving provides about 3 grams of fiber, which supports digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Plus they provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that help support cardiovascular health and aid in the absorption of fat soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K).

Almonds

Stocking up one kind of nut may not be enough, as Alyssa Smolen, a community and media dietitian has almonds as her top pick. Smolen explain that almonds are a nutrient-packed food with fiber and healthy fats that are versatile to use in the kitchen. They make for an easy snack or breakfast topping for guests. Top a morning bowl of oatmeal or yogurt with chopped or slivered almonds — you can also throw them on your holiday charcuterie board.

Smolen’s storage tip: Keep them in the fridge so they last longer.

Pumpkin Seeds

Let’s not count out seeds! Dietitian Sarah Schlichter stocks up on pumpkin seeds (aka pepitas).

“I love throwing them on anything, from soups to salads to pasta dishes, as they add a nice crunch and flavor profile that complements a range of flavors,” says Schlichter.

Plus, pumpkin seeds provide a variety of nutrients such as fiber, protein, zinc, iron, magnesium and more.

“Adding pumpkin seeds to a simple appetizer or entree can add a visual appeal and a touch of nutrition too!”

originally appeared on usnews.com