What Is Business Casual for Women?

Women’s business casual long meant that instead of the traditional business look of, say, a navy suit and white blouse, an appropriate alternative would be something like a sweater with a colorful skirt or slacks. That’s still the case.

However, in an era when casual workplace attire has become acceptable across more career fields, a dressed-down look often reserved for Fridays can now take many working women through the entire workweek.

Business casual is a less formal way of dressing at work, specifically at white-collar office jobs. And while business casual has become increasingly relaxed, it’s still important to look professional and to avoid letting your appearance slip into sloppiness.

Think of business casual as business smart. That means clothing and accessories — and even grooming choices — that are work-appropriate, discreet and not distracting.

Why It’s Important to Get Business Casual Right

The leisurely, minimalist, work-from-home aesthetic popularized in recent decades and heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to office work attire that is often questionable.

A wise move for today’s professionals is to present an elevated business-casual image that projects seriousness and good judgment.

Striking the right balance can be challenging. Although both genders face appearance-related biases, some research indicates that women often face greater scrutiny in professional settings. In addition, women have more fashion options from which to choose, which increases the potential for missteps.

Contrary to popular belief, business casual attire isn’t necessarily comfortable just because it’s casual. Comfort is a function of quality fabric, good construction and proper fit. Executed correctly, business casual is comfortable and provides leeway to be more relaxed and play with a wider range of colors, patterns, prints and creative outfits while still looking professional and polished.

Where to Start

To build a business casual wardrobe that wins at work, the first step should be checking to see if your employer has a written dress code or even unwritten guidance. If your supervisor doesn’t know, the human resources department should.

Many companies don’t have written policies, and many that do tend to have general guidelines that leave some things open to interpretation. Standards and expectations also differ across industries and among employers within each field. Often, expectations regarding dress tend to be higher for employees who routinely interact face to face with clients, the public and others outside the company.

Regardless of where you work, the key to smart business casual is good judgment and erring on the side of a more reserved look.

Examples of Women’s Business Casual Looks

Reach for versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched in various ways. Neutral colors such as gray, blue, tan and white are adaptable foundational colors that can go with almost everything, including seasonal muted colors such as olive, maroon, aqua, pink and cream. Try to steer clear of clothing in loud colors such as hot pink, daffodil yellow and fire engine red. It’s better to present a look that whispers rather than shouts.

Less is more when selecting pieces with florals, polka dots, paisleys, houndstooth, tartan plaid and other prints and patterns that are visually bolder. One such piece usually can anchor an ensemble. Also, a third piece has a way of making an outfit look more complete, whether that’s a sweater, jacket or even a scarf. A dress is the functional equivalent of two pieces, as it’s both a top and a bottom.

Here are some sample business-casual looks:

— A skirt with a sleeved top, sweater or both

— Slacks or chinos with a sleeved top, sweater or both

— Dark denim jeans with a sweater, sleeved top or both

— A fashionable blazer with pants, a skirt or dress

— Longer culottes with a sweater or sleeved top

— A shirtdress, perhaps with a chic scarf or neckerchief

Shoes with a medium or low heel, as well as dressier flats, are better business casual footwear choices than strappy stilettoes or high boots.

What Not to Wear for Business Casual

— Shorts, gauchos or capris

— Distressed denim

— Miniskirts and minidresses

— Oversized clothing

— Graphic T-shirts

— Low-cut necklines

— Halter and cropped tops

— Sundresses

— Joggers, track suits and athletic-leisure clothing

— Anything resembling pajamas or loungewear

— Anything sheer

— Sneakers and flip-flops

— Work boots and snow boots

— Caps and hats

How to Dress Business Casual for a Video Meeting

Attire choices matter just as much for video conferences as they do for in-person meetings. Although you’re typically seen from the chest or shoulders up, it’s still important to look professional.

You can do that with a dress or top with a modest neckline in a reserved print or muted color. Shiny, sparkly, oversized or brightly colored accessories can be distracting, so go for options that are interesting but don’t jump through the screen, demanding to be noticed.

Since you never know what could happen that might cause you to be fully viewed on camera, it’s wise to make sure your entire outfit matches and is suitably professional.

Answers to Common Questions About Women’s Business Casual

Can women wear jeans for business casual?

Jeans are acceptable if worn appropriately. That means a tasteful fit — not too tight or too voluminous — and a rinse with even coloring. Dark blue is a safe bet because it’s dressier and complements most things. Avoid styles with busy embellishments or rips, holes and other distressed looks. A longer, fitted top pairs well with denim. Consider adding a jacket, vest or sweater since a third piece tends to elevate a look. Denim skirts, dresses and jackets are trickier to pull off in the workplace, so be careful with those.

What kind of jewelry is business casual?

Business casual is a chance to ditch the white pearls and more traditional workplace accessories. While it’s fine to go with earrings, necklaces, bracelets or other pieces that are more novel, don’t push the envelope off the table. Too large, too loud or too much can be a noisy distraction rather than a flattering accouterment. For example, if you have a pin that would be a tastefully stylish addition, it’s probably a good move to cut back on the stacked bracelets, bold earrings and a statement necklace. Balance one bolder item with simpler pieces of jewelry.

Is a designer handbag too much?

While business casual is not an open invitation to underdress, it’s also not a license to go to the other extreme. Think about the messages you may unintentionally send by carrying a luxury purse that retails for thousands of dollars. Sure, that Hermes or Bottega Veneta logo bag may have been a gift, or it may perfectly match your outfit, but do you need to sport it at work? Will doing so reflect good judgment or support your career goals? Do you have a more discreet alternative?

Where’s the best place to buy women’s business casual clothes on a budget?

Aside from sales at department and other retail stores, look into factory outlet stores such as Ann Taylor and J. Crew and retail clearance stores like Saks OFF 5th, Nordstrom Rack and Neiman Marcus’ Last Call. Great deals also can be found at stores such as Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Burlington, as well as thrift stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army. Check out lawn and garage sales, estate sales and flea markets, too. Many savvy shoppers score good deals on resell platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Amazon. Working with no budget? Organizing a clothes-swap party at home with a group of friends and trading pieces can be a fun and no-cost way to spruce up your business casual wardrobe without spending a dime — except, perhaps, on refreshments.

