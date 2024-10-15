Walgreens: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.01…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.01 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $37.55 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.64 billion, or $10.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $147.66 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $147 billion to $151 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA

