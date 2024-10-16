Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million…

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

