Triumph Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.2 million.

