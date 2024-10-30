The 14 Most Festive Holiday Hotels in the U.S.

The winter holidays are a special time of year, when there seems to be something magical around every corner. During…

The winter holidays are a special time of year, when there seems to be something magical around every corner. During this merry season, many top hotels elevate the traveler experience with enchanting Christmas light displays, gourmet meals, special packages and more. To experience everything from afternoon tea in New York City to ice skating in the desert, pack your festive attire for a getaway to one of these top hotels for the holidays.

Northeast

The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel: New York City

Whether you’re looking for a quintessential New York City experience or pretending you’re in the movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” The Plaza is a top NYC hotel for the holidays. Steps from Central Park and shopping on Fifth Avenue, this iconic property is set to host its tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 19, 2024. Throughout the season, recent guests recommend booking a Holiday Afternoon Tea in The Palm Court (served Nov. 20 to Jan. 12; make your reservations in advance) to enjoy a selection of sweet and savory foods amid the hotel’s festive decorations.

Santa will be making appearances in the lobby on select dates, and The Plaza Boutique is the spot to buy a few Eloise-themed gifts. After a day of shopping and sightseeing, sip a glass of bubbly from The Champagne Bar. If you want to stay here on Thanksgiving, around Christmastime or on New Year’s Eve, the property offers elegant brunch, dinner and private dining options.

Package: Live out your childhood daydreams with The Plaza’s “Home Alone 2: Fun in New York” experience. The package includes a limousine ride around NYC going past key filming locations like Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall, plus a large cheese pizza and a “Home Alone” sundae with 16 scoops of assorted ice cream flavors and multiple sauces to top off the indulgent treat.

Address:768 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10019

Fairmont Copley Plaza: Boston

Begin a magical Boston holiday with a greeting from Cori Copley, the black Labrador retriever canine ambassador at Fairmont Copley Plaza. Travelers say the beautifully decorated grand lobby welcomes guests with a large decorated tree, a gingerbread replica of the hotel, a sleigh full of gifts and white poinsettias on golden pedestals. If it looks familiar, this property was featured in the 2022 holiday film “Spirited.” Enjoy your own merriment with a festive cocktail or a lobster roll at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen. The top-rated restaurant also offers gourmet dining on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

If you want to check some shopping off your list, the Gifted Holiday Market will showcase 90 local artists and designers in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Dec. 8. The shops, boutiques and eateries on Boylston Street are just one block away.

Package: The “Cori on the Shelf Family Package” includes overnight accommodations, a Cori Copley plush toy decked in festive attire, and milk and cookies, as well as a holiday book, coloring sheet and stickers.

Address:138 St. James Ave., Boston, MA 02116

Omni Mount Washington Resort: Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

The historic Omni Mount Washington Resort makes every weekend in December magical with family-friendly holiday events like Santa sleigh rides, gingerbread house decorating, and cookies and cocoa with Santa. Previous travelers say the decorating is exquisite. As far as activities go, the hotel offers Elfie Selfie scavenger hunts, writing and sending letters to Santa, holiday crafts in Santa’s workshop during the day, and live music in the evenings. For a special children’s bedtime treat, schedule an “Elf Tuck In” (available Fridays and Saturdays), where one of Santa’s elves reads a bedtime story and sprinkles holiday magic for sweet dreams.

During Christmas week there are even more special events, like decorating cookies for Santa and making reindeer food. Beyond holiday festivities, travelers say this property is a haven for winter activities. Depending on the weather, you can go on a sleigh ride, ski down a mountain, get a bird’s-eye view of the winter landscape on a gondola ride, or try Nordic skiing through the woods. If it’s time to relax, go for a swim in the indoor pool or book a treatment at the spa.

Package: The “Holiday Traditions” package includes overnight accommodations, a wagon ride (on select dates), a decorated Christmas wreath and a hand-cut tree of your choice to take home from Rocks Estate.

Address:310 Mount Washington Hotel Road, Bretton Woods, NH 03575

Midwest

The Osthoff Resort: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Located about 60 miles north of Milwaukee, The Osthoff Resort hosts an award-winning Old World Christmas Market. Inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt of Nuremberg and other European holiday markets, this 10-day event runs Dec. 6 to 15. Visitors can shop for ornaments, pashminas, German handcarved nutcrackers, Russian handpainted Santas and more gifts from around the world as they stroll through a heated tent. Travelers can head to the Old World Food Court to snack on German favorites like schnitzel, potato pancakes and hot glühwein.

Families with little ones can make an ornament or decorate a cookie, go on a horse-drawn wagon ride, and enjoy brunch with St. Nicholas and his reindeer. Some travelers visit year after year for the market, and many say the property’s decorating is beautiful. The resort’s accommodations come with full kitchens and lake or wooded views, and the hotel features three on-site eateries and a spa.

Package: The “Old World Christmas Market Package” includes accommodations and two complimentary tickets to the event. It’s available for stays Dec. 6 to 15.

Address:101 Osthoff Ave., Elkhart Lake, WI 53020

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago: Chicago

Steps from the shops along the Magnificent Mile, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago treats guests to the “Twelve Ways of Festive.” Starting Nov. 23, the merry offerings include watching the Festival of Lights parade from the hotel ballroom on Nov. 23; Teddy Bear Tea, where little ones can partake in a high tea experience on Saturdays and Sundays; a speakeasy ambiance with crafted cocktails in the Mile High Club; the Black Friday Brunch on Nov. 29; Dive-in Holiday movies on Fridays; Santa’s North Pole Breakfast on Dec. 15; and more.

Travelers rave about the service and atmosphere, with many noting the helpfulness of the concierge for hard-to-get Chicago dinner reservations. After a day of shopping and merriment, book a Winter Wonderland Turndown service to have your room transformed into a snow globe, or request a festive in-room cart experience with ice cream or martinis.

Package: The “Festive Package” includes accommodations, a holiday welcome gift, an in-room visit from the ice cream cart, nightly valet parking, a $50 donation to Chicago Cares and a 10% discount on in-house festive experiences.

Address:120 E. Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America: Bloomington, Minnesota

Shop till you drop without going outside with a stay at the top-rated JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America. Located within the Mall of America, this hotel provides guests easy access to more than 520 shops ranging from local artisans to luxury brands — plus the indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park. Begin your day of retail therapy with a breakfast at Cedar + Stone, then walk into the mall for festive decor, plenty of shopping, holiday activities like ice skating and more. Then finish your day with a handcrafted nightcap in the lobby lounge by the fireplace.

Package: Book the hotel’s shopping package and receive a $100 Mall of America gift card, along with complimentary self-parking and a late checkout.

Address:2141 Lindau Lane, Bloomington, MN 55425

The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center: Kansas City, Missouri

If you want to feel like you’re in a Hallmark Christmas movie, make your way to The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center. Overlooking the new Hallmark Christmas Experience at the Crown Center, this hotel offers a prime location to immerse yourself in all things Hallmark. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, hotel guests can walk to the free event.

Shop for Hallmark gifts and merchandise at the Holiday Hallmarket, check off gift lists while perusing the vendor stalls at the Christmas market, eat and drink seasonal treats at the food hall, send loved ones holiday cheer at the card-sending station, and add your creative flair to the Crayola Community Mural. Make sure you have your camera ready for photo ops and special scenes along the Light Walk.

Meanwhile, at the Crown Center you and your loved ones can go ice skating, then have your burger delivered by an overhead electric train at Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant. When it’s time to get some rest, retire to your room with floor-to-ceiling windows, signature beds and easy access to Kansas City attractions, which guests say is a highlight.

Package: The “Hallmark Christmas Experience Hotel Package” includes accommodations in a room overlooking the Crown Center Square, parking and four tickets to the Crown Center Ice Terrace.

Address:1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

Big Cedar Lodge: Ridgedale, Missouri

Decked out with more than 4 million lights around the property during the holiday season, Big Cedar Lodge offers a variety of activities for all ages. Some of the highlights include tree lighting ceremonies (Saturdays from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21 and Christmas Eve), religious services in the chapel, ice skating, a holiday tram ride, story time with Mrs. Claus and gingerbread charcuterie classes for adults. For the perfect holiday greeting card photo, you can book a family portrait session around the resort. Competitive bakers may want to enter the Gingerbread Build-Off or pull a team together for the Big Cedar Bakery Wars.

Explore plenty of dining options throughout the resort, including the Osage Restaurant and Blue Fin Lounge, as well as holiday dining experiences. If you feel like you need to burn off some calories from all of the good eats, the resort has a Gobble Wobble 5K (Nov. 29) and Ugly Sweater 5K (Dec. 21). For accommodations, travelers can choose from lodge rooms, log cabins, glamping tents, cottages or the villa, which sleeps up to 14 people. According to recent visitors, the service, grounds, activities and dining are top-notch, but note you pay a price for it all.

Package: If you’re planning a large group gathering, consider the “Holiday Groups Bundle” with all-inclusive lodging, food, activities and more when you book 10 or more rooms.

Address:190 Top of the Rock Road, Ridgedale, MO 65739

South

The Inn at Christmas Palace: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

As its name implies, this holiday-themed hotel celebrates Christmas all year. With everything from Bavarian-style architecture to visits by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, The Inn at Christmas Palace is an idyllic family retreat. Situated in the Smoky Mountains, the inn offers guests a daily breakfast buffet, cookies at bedtime and an indoor pool. In the heart of the lobby sits the glockenspiel — a giant clock that rings every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Many guests rave about the festive decorations, delicious breakfast and overall experience. Beyond its walls, the hotel is about 2 miles from downtown Pigeon Forge, making it a quick drive to check out the town’s Winterfest, one of the best Christmas light displays in the U.S.

Package: It’s Christmas all the time at this property, so while there are no specific holiday-related packages available, the hotel often runs specials and flash sales on its website.

Address:119 Christmas Tree Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center: Nashville, Tennessee

Surround yourself with holiday spirit at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. You can meander through the property’s indoor garden atriums that are decked out with 15,000 poinsettias, more than 5 million lights and 15 miles of garland — all spread across 9 acres of land. Snap some festive selfies, shop in the boutiques and take a boat ride to see the splendor of it all in the Delta atrium.

Activities for families and all ages abound throughout the property. Bundle up to see ice sculptures of your favorite scenes and glide down frozen slides at the immersive ICE! Featuring Frosty the Snowman, a traveler-favorite experience. For even more thrills and chills, head outside to Appalachian-inspired Pinetop village for ice tubing, skating, bumper cars, interactive snowball experiences with Santa’s elves and more.

Of course, this is Music City, so incorporating live music is a must. The resort hosts two holiday shows on select dates in November and December: Terri Clark’s “It’s Christmas…Cheers!” and The Frontmen’s “Holidays & Hits.” The property has plenty of dining options: Guests can grab a burger or a quick slice of pizza; savor a fine dining experience at Old Hickory Steakhouse; or schedule Mrs. Claus’ North Pole Breakfast. Beyond the resort, walk over to the Opry House for a live performance of the Opry or the “Opry Country Christmas Show” on select dates. You can do some shopping at Opry Mills or head to downtown Nashville for honky-tonks, museums and more.

Package: There are multiple packages to consider, including the “Frosty the Snowman ICE! Package” with overnight accommodations and two to five tickets to the ICE! Experience. Or, consider the “Stay Longer & Save on Holiday Stays” offer for discounts of up to 25%.

Address:2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Sea Island Resort: Sea Island, Georgia

From a life-size gingerbread house made by the Sea Island Bake Shop to a festive high tea experience, Sea Island Resort is a destination for all things merry. The area comprises multiple properties, including top-rated The Lodge at Sea Island and The Cloister at Sea Island. The exterior of the entire resort is decorated with more than 100,000 lights, while the interiors are dressed for the holidays with 95 Christmas trees and 2,800 feet of garland.

Throughout the season, guests can join in the fun at more than 30 unique events — such as the annual Reindog Parade, where dogs of all sizes are invited to don their favorite holiday gear to win prizes, as well as the Reindeer Dash Family Fun Run and gingerbread house decorating. Kids will love ornament decorating and story time with Santa’s elves. There are festive cocktails and dining options for foodies, along with carolers around the resort and Christmas Eve services in the Cloister Chapel.

Package: The “Holiday between the Holidays” offer will be available to book starting on Nov. 11, and will provide travelers with $250 off of rates at The Cloister and The Lodge and a $250 resort credit for any stay from Dec. 6 to 26, 2024.

Address:100 Cloister Drive, Sea Island, GA 31561 (The Cloister); 100 Retreat Ave., St. Simons Island, GA 31522 (The Lodge)

The Cloister at Sea Island:The Lodge at Sea Island:

West

Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton: Coronado, California

If you’re looking to trade snow for sand, you can go ice skating by the sea and make s’mores in an igloo on the beach at Hotel del Coronado. The iconic property is celebrating the holidays and the 65th anniversary of the filming of “Some Like It Hot” with festivities inspired by old Hollywood glamour during the “Lights, Camera, Holiday!” events. With a nod to Marilyn Monroe, trees and garlands in shades of ruby, gold, soft black and silver will be adorned with diamonds and pearls.

Guests can relax and take in the nightly “All That Jazz” Lightshow Spectacular every 30 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m. (Nov. 21 to Jan. 5) and admire the scenery while enjoying festive cocktails and bites at the rink- and ocean-side Frostbite Lounge. Step back in time with a Victorian Tea, or experience a Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal to remember in the historic Crown Room. What’s more, you’ll want to set aside some time for photos with Santa and gather the family to build a gingerbread house. Travelers describe the festive setting at the historic hotel as magical.

Package: The “Fire & Ice Holiday Package” includes accommodations, valet parking, four passes to Skating by the Sea, a private beach bonfire with s’mores and a holiday concierge.

Address:1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess: Scottsdale, Arizona

“Christmas at the Princess” is celebrating its 15th year. This annual event at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a favorite experience among travelers, who rave about this magical holiday tradition. The dazzling destination resort transforms into a North Pole in the desert with more than 10 million lights, a Ferris wheel and a real ice skating rink.

Hop aboard the Princess Express for a train ride through a 17-foot-long infinity tunnel and around the resort lagoon and holiday displays. For more festive fun, gather the family for a photo with Santa or the costumed characters, and make your way to see one of the Enchanted Plaza shows. The new Starlights: An Electric Symphony happens at the lagoon and provides an eight-minute splendor of music, lights and more.

If date night is in order, walk hand in hand down a candlelit path to Chateau Champagne for an all-inclusive dining experience complete with a semiprivate fire pit and s’mores ingredients. Or, slip on a parka and venture into Aurora Ice for a one-of-a-kind ice bar environment. Families looking for something extra special may want to consider booking the “Ultimate Santa Experience” with milk and cookies, up to 10 digital photos, story time, a visit to the Elf Academy and time with the man himself — Santa!

Package: Treat yourself and your sweetheart to a day of relaxation with the “Holiday Supreme Couples Spa Day” package. This experience includes a 60-minute signature couples massage, a 60-minute Desert Botanical facial for two, a manicure and pedicure, a bottle of Champagne, poolside lunch at the adults-only pool, valet parking, and a $200 dinner credit at La Hacienda or Bourbon Steak.

Address:7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

The Lodge at Whitefish Lake: Whitefish, Montana

If you and yours seek a “Grinchmas Feast” (offered Dec. 12 and 19) or an adventure on the Candy Cane snowshoe trail, consider The Lodge at Whitefish Lake, one of the top Montana resorts. Depending on your needs, book a room in the lodge, a condo or a luxury home with multiple bedrooms, and have a Christmas tree (decorated or with all the trim-the-tree fixings) waiting for you in your accommodations when you arrive.

For a festive experience, book a holiday high tea in the Boat Dining Room (on the first four Sundays in December), or make your way to the Clydesdales by the Lake with hot cocoa to visit the majestic animals. The Lodge at Whitefish Lake also offers lakeside s’mores, live holiday music in the lobby and family craft activities. You can even book a special bedtime treat of milk and cookies delivered by an elf.

During the week of Christmas, children of all ages will love the cookies in the lobby, while adults can raise a toast to vacation with a complimentary glass of bubbly. Recent travelers note these amenities add to a memorable ski vacation or large family holiday trip.

Package: Available for stays from Dec. 15 to 24, “A Classic Montana Christmas” includes an in-room Christmas tree, two nights in the Main or Viking Lodge, a family portrait, and a limited-edition ornament.

Address:1380 Wisconsin Ave., Whitefish, MT 59937

