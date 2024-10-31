CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|572¾
|573¾
|563½
|570½
|—2¾
|Mar
|592¾
|593¾
|584¼
|590¼
|—3¼
|May
|605
|605¼
|595¾
|601¾
|—3½
|Jul
|610½
|611¼
|601½
|607
|—4½
|Sep
|622
|622¼
|614
|618½
|—4¾
|Dec
|637½
|637½
|629¼
|633½
|—5¼
|Mar
|645½
|648¼
|640¼
|640¼
|—9
|Est. sales 44,055.
|Wed.’s sales 124,456
|Wed.’s open int 419,021,
|up 3,133
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|411½
|412¾
|409¼
|412¼
|+¾
|Mar
|425½
|427¾
|423¼
|427½
|+2
|May
|433¾
|436¼
|432
|435¾
|+2
|Jul
|438½
|441
|437
|440¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|435
|436½
|433½
|436¼
|+1½
|Dec
|440¾
|442½
|439¼
|442
|+1½
|Mar
|451¼
|452¼
|451¼
|451½
|+¼
|May
|456¾
|459
|456¼
|459
|+1¾
|Jul
|461½
|462½
|461½
|462
|+1
|Dec
|448¾
|450
|448¾
|450
|+1½
|Est. sales 259,092.
|Wed.’s sales 287,279
|Wed.’s open int 1,687,844,
|up 4,516
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|391
|392
|387¾
|390
|—
|¾
|Mar
|391
|391½
|387½
|388¼
|—2
|May
|391
|391
|391
|391
|+1½
|Jul
|388½
|388½
|388½
|388½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 715.
|Wed.’s sales 662
|Wed.’s open int 4,138,
|up 57
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|977½
|985½
|975½
|984¼
|+7¾
|Jan
|991¼
|999¼
|988¼
|998
|+6¾
|Mar
|1006
|1013¼
|1002¼
|1012½
|+7
|May
|1021¾
|1028¾
|1018¼
|1028¼
|+7
|Jul
|1033
|1041
|1030
|1040¼
|+7¼
|Aug
|1035¼
|1042
|1031¼
|1041
|+6¾
|Sep
|1027¼
|1033
|1024¼
|1032¾
|+6
|Nov
|1027½
|1034¾
|1024¾
|1033¼
|+6
|Jan
|1036¾
|1045½
|1036½
|1040¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|1041¼
|1048¾
|1040¾
|1047
|+4
|May
|1054¼
|1054¼
|1054¼
|1054¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|1065¾
|1065¾
|1065¾
|1065¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1049¾
|1050
|1046¼
|1046¼
|+2½
|Est. sales 95,687.
|Wed.’s sales 292,173
|Wed.’s open int 819,840
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.87
|44.99
|43.60
|44.99
|+1.18
|Jan
|43.83
|44.95
|43.58
|44.95
|+1.14
|Mar
|43.96
|45.01
|43.71
|45.00
|+1.05
|May
|44.16
|45.14
|43.91
|45.14
|+1.00
|Jul
|44.30
|45.26
|44.07
|45.26
|+.97
|Aug
|44.09
|45.02
|43.90
|45.02
|+.90
|Sep
|43.85
|44.68
|43.72
|44.68
|+.79
|Oct
|43.52
|44.36
|43.42
|44.36
|+.78
|Dec
|43.42
|44.29
|43.34
|44.29
|+.75
|Jan
|44.00
|44.25
|44.00
|44.25
|+.71
|Jul
|44.09
|44.09
|44.09
|44.09
|+.39
|Est. sales 84,149.
|Wed.’s sales 153,088
|Wed.’s open int 534,343,
|up 5,012
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|301.50
|302.70
|300.20
|300.50
|—1.10
|Jan
|302.70
|304.00
|301.70
|302.20
|—.70
|Mar
|305.50
|306.60
|304.40
|304.80
|—.70
|May
|309.50
|310.20
|308.30
|308.70
|—.70
|Jul
|314.60
|314.60
|312.50
|312.90
|—.70
|Aug
|314.90
|315.50
|313.50
|313.80
|—.70
|Sep
|315.30
|315.70
|313.80
|314.20
|—.60
|Oct
|314.50
|314.80
|313.20
|313.40
|—.80
|Dec
|317.10
|317.20
|315.50
|315.70
|—.80
|Jan
|318.10
|318.10
|317.70
|317.70
|+.40
|Mar
|319.00
|319.00
|318.10
|318.10
|+.60
|May
|319.20
|319.60
|318.10
|318.10
|—.20
|Jul
|323.20
|323.20
|320.40
|320.50
|+.40
|Aug
|322.90
|322.90
|322.90
|322.90
|+3.30
|Est. sales 77,957.
|Wed.’s sales 141,289
|Wed.’s open int 592,544,
|up 1,215
