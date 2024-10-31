CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 572¾ 573¾ 563½ 570½ —2¾ Mar 592¾ 593¾ 584¼ 590¼ —3¼ May 605 605¼ 595¾ 601¾ —3½ Jul 610½ 611¼ 601½ 607 —4½ Sep 622 622¼ 614 618½ —4¾ Dec 637½ 637½ 629¼ 633½ —5¼ Mar 645½ 648¼ 640¼ 640¼ —9 Est. sales 44,055. Wed.’s sales 124,456 Wed.’s open int 419,021, up 3,133 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 411½ 412¾ 409¼ 412¼ +¾ Mar 425½ 427¾ 423¼ 427½ +2 May 433¾ 436¼ 432 435¾ +2 Jul 438½ 441 437 440¾ +2¼ Sep 435 436½ 433½ 436¼ +1½ Dec 440¾ 442½ 439¼ 442 +1½ Mar 451¼ 452¼ 451¼ 451½ +¼ May 456¾ 459 456¼ 459 +1¾ Jul 461½ 462½ 461½ 462 +1 Dec 448¾ 450 448¾ 450 +1½ Est. sales 259,092. Wed.’s sales 287,279 Wed.’s open int 1,687,844, up 4,516 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 391 392 387¾ 390 — ¾ Mar 391 391½ 387½ 388¼ —2 May 391 391 391 391 +1½ Jul 388½ 388½ 388½ 388½ — ¾ Est. sales 715. Wed.’s sales 662 Wed.’s open int 4,138, up 57 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 977½ 985½ 975½ 984¼ +7¾ Jan 991¼ 999¼ 988¼ 998 +6¾ Mar 1006 1013¼ 1002¼ 1012½ +7 May 1021¾ 1028¾ 1018¼ 1028¼ +7 Jul 1033 1041 1030 1040¼ +7¼ Aug 1035¼ 1042 1031¼ 1041 +6¾ Sep 1027¼ 1033 1024¼ 1032¾ +6 Nov 1027½ 1034¾ 1024¾ 1033¼ +6 Jan 1036¾ 1045½ 1036½ 1040¼ +1¾ Mar 1041¼ 1048¾ 1040¾ 1047 +4 May 1054¼ 1054¼ 1054¼ 1054¼ +4¼ Jul 1065¾ 1065¾ 1065¾ 1065¾ +7¾ Nov 1049¾ 1050 1046¼ 1046¼ +2½ Est. sales 95,687. Wed.’s sales 292,173 Wed.’s open int 819,840 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.87 44.99 43.60 44.99 +1.18 Jan 43.83 44.95 43.58 44.95 +1.14 Mar 43.96 45.01 43.71 45.00 +1.05 May 44.16 45.14 43.91 45.14 +1.00 Jul 44.30 45.26 44.07 45.26 +.97 Aug 44.09 45.02 43.90 45.02 +.90 Sep 43.85 44.68 43.72 44.68 +.79 Oct 43.52 44.36 43.42 44.36 +.78 Dec 43.42 44.29 43.34 44.29 +.75 Jan 44.00 44.25 44.00 44.25 +.71 Jul 44.09 44.09 44.09 44.09 +.39 Est. sales 84,149. Wed.’s sales 153,088 Wed.’s open int 534,343, up 5,012 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 301.50 302.70 300.20 300.50 —1.10 Jan 302.70 304.00 301.70 302.20 —.70 Mar 305.50 306.60 304.40 304.80 —.70 May 309.50 310.20 308.30 308.70 —.70 Jul 314.60 314.60 312.50 312.90 —.70 Aug 314.90 315.50 313.50 313.80 —.70 Sep 315.30 315.70 313.80 314.20 —.60 Oct 314.50 314.80 313.20 313.40 —.80 Dec 317.10 317.20 315.50 315.70 —.80 Jan 318.10 318.10 317.70 317.70 +.40 Mar 319.00 319.00 318.10 318.10 +.60 May 319.20 319.60 318.10 318.10 —.20 Jul 323.20 323.20 320.40 320.50 +.40 Aug 322.90 322.90 322.90 322.90 +3.30 Est. sales 77,957. Wed.’s sales 141,289 Wed.’s open int 592,544, up 1,215

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.