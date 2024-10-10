CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 600¾ 609¼ 599½ 602½ +3½ Mar 623¾ 632¼ 622¾ 625¼ +3 May 637 643¾ 635 637½ +2¾ Jul 643½ 649 641 643¼ +1¾ Sep 653 658 650 652¾ +1¾ Dec 666¾ 670½ 663¼ 665½ +1½ Mar 676¼ 676½ 676 676 +3¾ Est. sales 51,080. Wed.’s sales 93,568 Wed.’s open int 391,667 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 421 424 418½ 418¾ —2¼ Mar 438½ 441¼ 435½ 436 —2 May 448 450¼ 444¾ 445¼ —2 Jul 453 456 451 451¼ —2 Sep 448¾ 450¾ 446¼ 446½ —1¾ Dec 453 456 451½ 452 —1½ Mar 463¼ 463½ 463¼ 463½ — ½ May 469¾ 469¾ 469¾ 469¾ Jul 474¼ 474¼ 474¼ 474¼ +¾ Sep 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ 459¾ — ¼ Dec 460¾ 460¾ 459½ 459¾ — ½ Dec 455¾ 455¾ 455 455 — ½ Est. sales 104,470. Wed.’s sales 249,867 Wed.’s open int 1,487,412 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388¼ 394 385¼ 393¾ +6½ Mar 383 383 383 383 — ½ Est. sales 425. Wed.’s sales 484 Wed.’s open int 3,952 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1019¾ 1025½ 1012¾ 1014 —6¼ Jan 1036½ 1042½ 1030¼ 1031½ —5½ Mar 1051 1057½ 1045½ 1047 —4½ May 1066 1072 1060¼ 1062 —3½ Jul 1077¼ 1083 1071½ 1073¼ —3¾ Aug 1077½ 1083 1072 1073¾ —3 Sep 1069¾ 1071¼ 1063½ 1065 —2¼ Nov 1068 1075¼ 1065 1066¾ —2¼ Jan 1083½ 1084½ 1078¼ 1078¼ —2 Mar 1081¼ 1081¼ 1079½ 1080½ —1¾ Jul 1078½ 1090½ 1078½ 1090½ —2 Nov 1075½ 1075½ 1075 1075 — ½ Est. sales 140,353. Wed.’s sales 324,461 Wed.’s open int 889,927, up 7,858 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.11 43.43 42.74 43.30 +.24 Jan 43.14 43.49 42.85 43.37 +.25 Mar 43.34 43.67 43.06 43.56 +.28 May 43.54 43.90 43.31 43.77 +.27 Jul 43.84 44.07 43.50 43.94 +.26 Aug 43.67 43.95 43.38 43.80 +.25 Sep 43.52 43.72 43.21 43.61 +.26 Oct 43.28 43.28 42.99 43.11 +.03 Dec 43.26 43.43 42.93 43.34 +.26 Est. sales 56,143. Wed.’s sales 130,360 Wed.’s open int 514,110 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 321.40 321.60 319.00 319.00 —3.50 Dec 321.20 322.50 316.10 316.90 —4.30 Jan 320.50 321.90 316.60 316.90 —3.40 Mar 321.30 322.90 318.00 318.10 —2.80 May 323.00 325.00 320.50 320.60 —2.30 Jul 326.40 328.40 324.20 324.30 —2.00 Aug 327.20 329.00 325.00 325.10 —1.70 Sep 326.90 329.10 325.30 325.40 —1.40 Oct 327.10 328.20 324.70 324.90 —1.00 Dec 328.30 330.50 327.10 327.30 —.90 Est. sales 94,540. Wed.’s sales 178,594 Wed.’s open int 552,128

