CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|600¾
|609¼
|599½
|602½
|+3½
|Mar
|623¾
|632¼
|622¾
|625¼
|+3
|May
|637
|643¾
|635
|637½
|+2¾
|Jul
|643½
|649
|641
|643¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|653
|658
|650
|652¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|666¾
|670½
|663¼
|665½
|+1½
|Mar
|676¼
|676½
|676
|676
|+3¾
|Est. sales 51,080.
|Wed.’s sales 93,568
|Wed.’s open int 391,667
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|421
|424
|418½
|418¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|438½
|441¼
|435½
|436
|—2
|May
|448
|450¼
|444¾
|445¼
|—2
|Jul
|453
|456
|451
|451¼
|—2
|Sep
|448¾
|450¾
|446¼
|446½
|—1¾
|Dec
|453
|456
|451½
|452
|—1½
|Mar
|463¼
|463½
|463¼
|463½
|—
|½
|May
|469¾
|469¾
|469¾
|469¾
|Jul
|474¼
|474¼
|474¼
|474¼
|+¾
|Sep
|459¾
|459¾
|459¾
|459¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|460¾
|460¾
|459½
|459¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|455¾
|455¾
|455
|455
|—
|½
|Est. sales 104,470.
|Wed.’s sales 249,867
|Wed.’s open int 1,487,412
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388¼
|394
|385¼
|393¾
|+6½
|Mar
|383
|383
|383
|383
|—
|½
|Est. sales 425.
|Wed.’s sales 484
|Wed.’s open int 3,952
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1019¾
|1025½
|1012¾
|1014
|—6¼
|Jan
|1036½
|1042½
|1030¼
|1031½
|—5½
|Mar
|1051
|1057½
|1045½
|1047
|—4½
|May
|1066
|1072
|1060¼
|1062
|—3½
|Jul
|1077¼
|1083
|1071½
|1073¼
|—3¾
|Aug
|1077½
|1083
|1072
|1073¾
|—3
|Sep
|1069¾
|1071¼
|1063½
|1065
|—2¼
|Nov
|1068
|1075¼
|1065
|1066¾
|—2¼
|Jan
|1083½
|1084½
|1078¼
|1078¼
|—2
|Mar
|1081¼
|1081¼
|1079½
|1080½
|—1¾
|Jul
|1078½
|1090½
|1078½
|1090½
|—2
|Nov
|1075½
|1075½
|1075
|1075
|—
|½
|Est. sales 140,353.
|Wed.’s sales 324,461
|Wed.’s open int 889,927,
|up 7,858
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.11
|43.43
|42.74
|43.30
|+.24
|Jan
|43.14
|43.49
|42.85
|43.37
|+.25
|Mar
|43.34
|43.67
|43.06
|43.56
|+.28
|May
|43.54
|43.90
|43.31
|43.77
|+.27
|Jul
|43.84
|44.07
|43.50
|43.94
|+.26
|Aug
|43.67
|43.95
|43.38
|43.80
|+.25
|Sep
|43.52
|43.72
|43.21
|43.61
|+.26
|Oct
|43.28
|43.28
|42.99
|43.11
|+.03
|Dec
|43.26
|43.43
|42.93
|43.34
|+.26
|Est. sales 56,143.
|Wed.’s sales 130,360
|Wed.’s open int 514,110
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|321.40
|321.60
|319.00
|319.00
|—3.50
|Dec
|321.20
|322.50
|316.10
|316.90
|—4.30
|Jan
|320.50
|321.90
|316.60
|316.90
|—3.40
|Mar
|321.30
|322.90
|318.00
|318.10
|—2.80
|May
|323.00
|325.00
|320.50
|320.60
|—2.30
|Jul
|326.40
|328.40
|324.20
|324.30
|—2.00
|Aug
|327.20
|329.00
|325.00
|325.10
|—1.70
|Sep
|326.90
|329.10
|325.30
|325.40
|—1.40
|Oct
|327.10
|328.20
|324.70
|324.90
|—1.00
|Dec
|328.30
|330.50
|327.10
|327.30
|—.90
|Est. sales 94,540.
|Wed.’s sales 178,594
|Wed.’s open int 552,128
