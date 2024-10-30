How to Get the Best Price on Everything, Every Time You Shop

Locking in the best deal on products and services is so important to most Americans that they’re willing to adjust…

Locking in the best deal on products and services is so important to most Americans that they’re willing to adjust their shopping habits to achieve it.

McKinsey research found that 76% of U.S. consumers changed the type or quantity of their purchases for better value and pricing in the third quarter of 2024. The figure is 86% among Gen Zers and millennials. So, if you’re bargain hunting, you’re in good company.

There are some easy ways to get what you need without paying a premium. From basic expenses to extravagant splurges, these tips and apps can help you purchase what you want at the least possible cost. Please note that all pricing is current at time of publication.

First, Compare Prices Online

When you plan on buying something specific, make your first stop online.

“Search on multiple websites and check various sources,” says Michael Podolsky, a consumer advocate and co-founder and CEO of the website PissedConsumer in New York City. “The price will be different among them.”

Even a quick scan is worth a few minutes of your time. You’ll usually see a variety of price points for the same item at different retailers.

Imagine you’re in the market for a 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop with an M3 chip. Type it into the search engine (like Google, DuckDuckGo or Yahoo), select the “shopping” key and you’ll immediately see the identical laptop offered at different prices. It might be $1,099 from Amazon with free shipping, but $899 at Best Buy for pick up.

Why the differential? It’s not complicated, Podolsky says. It’s business. Each retailer is free to set their own price. And as a consumer, you’re free to buy from the one with the lowest price – so do your due diligence.

Employ Tech Tools

There may be a universe of coupons and promo codes out there to get deals online, which will automatically reduce the price of what you’re buying. Let free browser extensions, such as Capital One Shopping, Honey and Sidekick do the research.

“They test each code to your online cart to get you the biggest discount,” says Andrea Woroch, a Bakersfield, California-based consumer and money saving expert. “They do the work of searching for those deals for you.”

Another tool is Amazon Assistant, which lets you search for products on other retailer’s websites. Its 30-Day Price Tracker will compare it to Amazon’s price, providing you with its low, average and high price.

You’ll receive a notification when the price is lowest so you can buy it before it goes back up. A 2023 Commission Junction and Namogoo report on shopping extensions found that Amazon Assistant users spent 30% less per shopping session.

Check Daily Deal Sites

Local merchants want your business, not just now but constantly. To that end, they may offer incredible promotions on such daily deals sites as Groupon and LivingSocial, hoping you’ll love what they’re selling and will be back for more. Their offerings are vast, including restaurants, aesthetics and health-related services, classes and events.

The discounts can be impressive. As an example, one month of unlimited yoga classes at a San Francisco yoga studio may be $190 on the business’s website, but it’s just $68 on Groupon. If you prefer to buy from the merchant, you may also contact them to see if they’ll match the daily deal price.

Use Your Smartphone When You Shop in Person

When you’re shopping at brick-and-mortar retailers, scouring the internet for best prices just isn’t practical. You may find a must-have sweater at a department store but it’s full price. Can you do better?

Check your smartphone. A 2024 SPAR report found that 4 in 10 shoppers use a mobile device during in-store shopping trips: 47% for price comparisons, 40% for looking up discounts and promotions and 40% to access coupons.

“Download the store’s app or go to its website to see if there’s a coupon you can use immediately,” Woroch says. “If so, you’ll get a digital barcode that the cashier can scan.”

Save on Flights and Hotels

Finding the lowest prices on airfare and accommodations can be a challenge. When you purchase a package, the total cost can be a lot less than if you were to purchase each separately.

Online travel agencies like Travelocity clearly show how low it can go when you bundle the two. For example, a seven-day trip from Chicago to Hawaii may set you back $3,223 per person when you buy the flight and hotel separately. However it’s just $2,650 if you purchase it as a package, scoring you a savings of $573.

Another way toget access to the lowest travel prices, says Woroch, is to use the website Hopper. It tracks flight and hotel prices and will alert you to the best deals. You’ll know if you should book now or if you’re better off waiting for a lower price.

Negotiate With the Seller

Haggling is not as common in the U.S. as it is in some other parts of the world. However, there are some circumstances when you can negotiate a lower price, such as for cars, furniture, mattresses or when buying from individuals.

Research the fair market value of the item, especially for luxury items, and consider that figure as your baseline.

For instance, maybe you’re interested in buying a preowned Silver Rolex Datejust 1601, which goes for $4,695 from a reputable website. If you can convince the seller to part with it for less than that price, you did well.

Would they have gone lower if you continued to negotiate? Impossible to know for sure, but you can be confident that you got it for a discount.

In addition, know that negotiating is a common practice on secondhand platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

Have Sales Come to You

How will you know when a retailer puts something you want on sale? Have the information come to you. Sign up for email newsletters or text alerts with your favorite retailers. You will receive notices of sales and promotional events, sometimes before the general public.

Many retailers will even give you a first-time user coupon for up to 25% off your first purchase, Woroch says. If that’s all you want, you can unsubscribe after you redeem the code.

For items you buy regularly, Woroch suggests enrolling in auto shipments, since it can often shave between 5% and 10% off the cost.

Pay Full Price Now, Get a Discount Later

So, what happens if you have no choice but to pay full price at a store and it’s really bothering you? Ask if they will give price adjustments if it goes on sale later. A few retailers that honor price adjustments are Target, Macy’s, Gap, Nordstrom and Staples.

With a price adjustment, you typically have a week or two to return the item to the store with the receipt and get credited with the difference. It can definitely be worth the effort in some cases, like if the original price was high but it’s now half off.

Mark your calendar for the date you need to go back so you don’t miss out.

Pay a Little Attention and You Can Save a Lot

By implementing just a few simple changes to the way you shop, you can buy what you want without overspending. The money you save can be put to better use, too. You may want to save the difference for a rainy day, or collect it to purchase something else that you need or want at the lowest possible price.

