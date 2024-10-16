Home BancShares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $100 million.…

The bank, based in Conway, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $375.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $258 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB

