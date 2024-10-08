Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $5.94 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.93 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.5 cents at $10.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.22 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.18 cent at $.77 a pound.

